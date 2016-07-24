Trending

Robin Carpenter wins 2016 Cascade Cycling Classic

Stephen Bassett wins final stage in Awbrey Butte

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko Citadel) launching a late attack

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko Citadel) launching a late attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis2:58:48
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie0:00:03
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
5Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:05
6Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
7Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:16
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Eder Fraye (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:00:27
10Ulises Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie12:47:31
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:09
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:13
4Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:26
5Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:56
6Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:00
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:30
9Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:01:32
10Jonathan Freter (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U250:01:41

Latest on Cyclingnews