Robin Carpenter wins 2016 Cascade Cycling Classic
Stephen Bassett wins final stage in Awbrey Butte
Stage 5 Men: Awbrey Butte - Awbrey Butte
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|2:58:48
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|0:00:03
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:05
|6
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Eder Fraye (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:00:27
|10
|Ulises Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|12:47:31
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:09
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:13
|4
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:26
|5
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:56
|6
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:00
|7
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:30
|9
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:01:32
|10
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25
|0:01:41
