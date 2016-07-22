Trending

Kaitlin Antonneau wins Cascade Cycling Classic stage to Mt. Bachelor

Tara Whitten remains overall race leader

Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 - Ridebiker) tackles one of climbs of the big loop of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker3:55:06
2Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:01:47
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
6Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:02:10
7Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
8Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
9Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
10Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus8:43:34
2Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:27
3Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:40
4Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:47
5Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:18
6Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:01:32
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:01:40
8Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:02:20
9Jen Luebke (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:02:40
10Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:01

