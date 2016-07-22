Kaitlin Antonneau wins Cascade Cycling Classic stage to Mt. Bachelor
Tara Whitten remains overall race leader
Stage 3 Women: Bend - Mt. Bachelor
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|3:55:06
|2
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:01:47
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:02:10
|7
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|8
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|10
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|8:43:34
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:00:40
|4
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:00:47
|5
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|6
|Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:01:32
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:01:40
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:02:20
|9
|Jen Luebke (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:40
|10
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy