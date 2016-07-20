First win in Cylance colours for Carmen Small at Cascade Cycling Classic opener
Tara Whitten and Alison Jackson round out podium
Stage 1 Women: Smith Rock - McKenzie Pass
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4:13:27
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|4
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|5
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosiac Homes
|0:00:03
|8
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|10
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized
