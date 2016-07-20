Trending

First win in Cylance colours for Carmen Small at Cascade Cycling Classic opener

Tara Whitten and Alison Jackson round out podium

Carmen Small (Cervélo Bigla) warms up - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

Women - top ten
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling4:13:27
2Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
3Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker
4Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
5Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Stephanie Roorda (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosiac Homes0:00:03
8Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
9Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
10Julie Emmerman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized

General classification after stage 1 - Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling4:13:17
2Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus0:00:04
3Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:06
4Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:10
5Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Stephanie Roorda (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosiac Homes0:00:13
8Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
9Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
10Julie Emmerman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized

