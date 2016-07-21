Trending

Whitten wins Cascade Classic time trial

Canadian moves into race lead

Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)

Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus0:33:20
2Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:18
4Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:35
5Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:55
6Julie Emmerman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized0:01:29
7Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:38
8Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:01:55
9Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:01
10Jen Luebke (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:02:08

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus4:46:41
2Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:24
4Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:00:44
5Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:01:04
6Julie Emmerman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized0:01:38
7Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:47
8Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker0:01:57
9Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:10
10Jen Luebke (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:02:17

Latest on Cyclingnews