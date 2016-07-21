Whitten wins Cascade Classic time trial
Canadian moves into race lead
Stage 2 Women: Prineville - Prineville
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|0:33:20
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:00:18
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:00:35
|5
|Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:00:55
|6
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized
|0:01:29
|7
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:01:55
|9
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:02:01
|10
|Jen Luebke (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|4:46:41
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:00:24
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:00:44
|5
|Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:01:04
|6
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized
|0:01:38
|7
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16Ride Biker
|0:01:57
|9
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:02:10
|10
|Jen Luebke (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:17
