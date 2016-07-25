Whitten wins Cascade Cycling Classic
Canadian dominates finale in Awbrey Butte
Stage 5 Women: Awbrey Butte - Awbrey Butte
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Can)
|1:56:38
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:00:12
|3
|Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:01:48
|4
|Emma Grant (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
|0:01:50
|5
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:00
|6
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Julie Emmerman (USA)
|9
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA)
|10
|Jennifer Luebke (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Can)
|11:27:35
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:01:05
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:03:00
|5
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA)
|0:03:51
|6
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:04:01
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:04:05
|8
|Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:04:14
|9
|Jennifer Luebke (USA)
|0:04:57
|10
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:30
