Whitten wins Cascade Cycling Classic

Canadian dominates finale in Awbrey Butte

Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)

Tara Whitten (The Cyclery-Opus)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can)1:56:38
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:00:12
3Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:01:48
4Emma Grant (USA) Colavita-Bianchi0:01:50
5Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:00
6Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling Team
7Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Julie Emmerman (USA)
9Stefanie Sydlik (USA)
10Jennifer Luebke (USA)

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can)11:27:35
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:01:05
3Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
4Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:03:00
5Melinda McCutcheon (USA)0:03:51
6Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:04:01
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:04:05
8Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:04:14
9Jennifer Luebke (USA)0:04:57
10Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:30

