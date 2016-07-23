Lachlan Morton wins stage 3 of Cascade Cycling Classic
Tom Zirbell remains overall race leader
Stage 3 Men: Bend - Mt. Bachelor
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:52:13
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:20
|3
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|7
|Eder Fraye (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|8
|Tony Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|9
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|10
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|8:34:55
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
|0:00:09
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:12
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:18
|5
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:27
|6
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:00:38
|7
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:49
|8
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:03
|9
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25
|0:01:06
|10
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
