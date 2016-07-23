Trending

Lachlan Morton wins stage 3 of Cascade Cycling Classic

Tom Zirbell remains overall race leader

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) stays tucked in behind his teammates

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:52:13
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:20
3Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
4Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie
7Eder Fraye (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
8Tony Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
9Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
10Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling8:34:55
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie0:00:09
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:12
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:18
5Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:27
6Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:00:38
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:49
8Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:03
9Jonathan Freter (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U250:01:06
10Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21

