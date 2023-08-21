Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Scandinavia 2023 Overview Date August 23-27, 2023 Distance 570.4km Start Location Mysen, Norway Finish Location Haderslev, Denmark Cateogry Women's WorldTour Edition 9th Previous Edition 2022 Tour of Scandinavia Winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig

Tour of Scandinavia 2023 results

Image 1 of 5 Overall GC after stage 5 (LtoR): second-placed Cecilie Ludwig Uttrup (FDJ-SUEZ), overall winner Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar and third-placed Jumbo-Visma's Amber Kraak (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 4 winner Grace Brown of FDJ-SUEZ stands on podium, with third-place finisher Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar Team (on right) earns GC lead (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ-SUEZ reacts at finish line as stage 2 winner (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx celebrates in Yellow Leader Jersey after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 5 with explosive final attack while Annemiek van Vleuten retains GC

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) took an explosive victory in the final stage of the Tour of Scandinavia, but could not unseat Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) from the GC lead. Behind the Danish stage winner, Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) took second and Lidl-Trek's Elisa Balsamo took third in the sprint. Uttrup Ludwig finished second overall, just two seconds behind Van Vleuten in the overall classification.

Stage 4: Grace Brown wins stage 4 time trial while Annemiek van Vleuten moves into race lead with third place

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) won stage 4 of the Tour of Scandinavia in Herring on the 16.4km individual time trial course Saturday. Amber Kraak (Jumbo-Visma) was 19 seconds back and slotted into second place. Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten finished third on the stage, 23 seconds back. She took over the overall lead by 17 seconds on Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ).

Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victory



Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) has won stage 3 of the Tour of Scandinavia, her second stage win at the five-day race. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) finished third and extended her overall lead in an uphill sprint in Larvik.

Stage 2: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 2 at Norefjell, takes race lead

From a group of four riders, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) won stage 2 of the Tour of Scandinavia on the mountaintop finish at the Norefjell ski resort. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) trailed in second while Kim Cadzow (Team Jumbo-Visma) claimed fourth over Greta Marturano (Fenix-Deceuninck). The Danish rider took the GC lead by eight seconds on Van Vleuten.

Stage 1: Lorena Wiebes catches Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig on the line to win stage 1

Team SD Worx's Lorena Wiebes won stage 1 of the Tour of Scandinavia, beating Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) in the sprint at the line in Halden. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) attacked with a solo move across the last 3.7 kilometres, taking a four-second advantage on the final kilometre. Balsamo, with Wiebes on her wheel, sailed past just 200 metres from the finish and Uttrup Ludwig settled for third. Along with the victory, Wiebes took the first yellow jersey for the overall lead.

Tour of Scandinavia

The Tour of Scandinavia is in its second edition as a combined event under the new title that crosses both Norway and Denmark, but its ninth edition since the race began last the Tour of Norway in 2014.

The event joined the Women's WorldTour in 2016 and has been a staple on the calendar ever since. Last year's overall champion Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig returns with her FDJ-SUEZ team to defend her title against 19 powerful teams looking for late-season performances after the recent UCI World Championships.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Tour of Scandinavia with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Tour of Scandinavia Information

Organisers of the former Ladies Tour of Norway revealed their plans to move ahead with the long-awaited 'Battle of the North' in 2022.

The six-day race event was intended to take place across Denmark, Norway and Sweden with a name change to the Tour of Scandinavia ahead of the event last year.

The event was supported by the organisers of the Ladies Tour of Norway along with the Danish and Swedish Federations. This year's race will take place across Norway and Denmark.

Last year's Tour of Scandinavia was six stages, the longest it's ever been, and was won by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.

Previous champions of the Tour of Norway include Annemiek van Vleuten (2021), the race was cancelled in 2020, Marianne Vos (2017-2019), Lucinda Brand (2016), Megan Guarnier (2015) and Anna van der Breggen (2014).

Tour of Scandinavia Contenders

Lorena Wiebes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig will aim to defend her title at the Tour of Scandinavia. She arrives fresh off a third place at the UCI World Championships with a powerful team that includes Worlds time trial silver medalist Grace Brown.

Annemiek van Vleuten will line up with her Movistar team for one of the last races of her career. She will end her road racing career competing at the Tour of Scandinavia and the Simac Ladies Tour. Movistar also lines up with a strong team that includes Liane Lippert and Sarah Gigante.

Elinor Barker will lead the Uno X squad alongside Anouska Koster and Hannah Ludwig. Also, look out for Jumbo-Visma, who will not line up with former winner Marianne Vos but have a Teuntje Beekhuis.

SD Worx bring an ever-winning team to Tour of Scandinavia with Lorena Wiebes leading the squad.

Canyon-SRAM also have one of the strongest teams with the likes of Elisa Chabbey and Maike van der Duin and Tour de France Femmes Ricarda Bauernfeind.



Zoe Bäckstedt will lead EF Education-TIBCO-SVB in one of their final races before the long-time US outfit folds at the end of 2023.



Another Tour de France Femmes stage winner Yara Kastelijn leads Fenix-Deceuninck.

Lizzie Deignan brings top form into the end of the season for Lidl-Trek, as does Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio for AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep.

Tour of Scandinavia stages

Tour of Scandinavia was reduced to five stages this year, but despite the loss of one stage, the peloton will compete across a route that includes 574km from Mysen, Norway, to Haderslev, Denmark.

Stage 1: Mysen to Halden, 124.6km

Stage 2: Vikersund to Norefjell, 150.5km

Stage 3: Kongsberg to Larvik, 139.9km

Stage 4: Herning to Herning, 16.5km

Stage 5: Middelfart to Haderslev, 143.9km

Tour of Scandinavia Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start Time Finish Time August 23 Stage 1 14:55 18:15 August 24 Stage 2 13:40 18:15 August 25 Stage 3 10:55 14:45 August 26 Stage 4 16:00 18:00 August 27 Stage 5 10:40 14:27

Tour of Scandinavia Startlist

Tour of Scandinavia Teams