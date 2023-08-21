Tour of Scandinavia 2023 route
Everything you need to know about all five routes across Norway and Denmark
The 2023 Tour of Scandinavia route was reduced to five stages this year, but despite the loss of one stage, the peloton will compete across 574km from Mysen, Norway, to Haderslev, Denmark.
The route will include the mountaintop finish to Norefjell Ski & Spa on stage 2 and a brand-new time trial in Herning on stage 5.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Tour of Scandinavia with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
- Stage 1: Mysen to Halden, 124.6km
- Stage 2: Vikersund to Norefjell, 150.5km
- Stage 3: Kongsberg to Larvik, 139.9km
- Stage 4: Herning to Herning, 16.5km
- Stage 5: Middelfart to Haderslev, 143.9km
Stage 1: Mysen to Halden, 124.6km
This year's race begins with a flat-ish 124.6km stage from Mysen to Halden. It includes one intermediate sprint at the start of the race in Askim, two categorised climbs at Momarken and then upon entering the final circuit at Friedriksten Fortress. The peloton then races two laps of a local circuit before the finish in Halden.
Stage 2: Vikersund to Norefjell, 150.5km
The second day of racing offers the longest day of the event along hilly terrain with a hilltop finish. The 150.5km stage begins in Vikersund with two intermediate sprints at Vikersund and Noresund. The peloton then races toward the final ascent, which includes the day's main QOM, followed by the last climb to Norefjell Ski & Spa.
Stage 3: Kongsberg to Larvik, 139.9km
Stage 3 looks like one of the most challenging routes, with a 130.9km race from Kongsberg to Larvik. It is consistently up and down, with two categorised ascents at Vindfjell and Eidanger, with an intermediate sprint in between. The race then ends with a short but sharp climb in the last 1.4km into Larvik.
Stage 4: Herning to Herning, 16.5km
The peloton will transfer to Denmark for the final two stages beginning with the stage 4 time trial in Herning. It is the first time the event has offered a time trial. The 16.4km route is expected to favour the strongest time trial riders, but there is a technical part in the center of Herning that will give the riders some extra challenges.
Stage 5: Middelfart to Haderslev, 143.9km
The Tour of Scandinavia will conclude with a 143.9km race from Middelfart to Haderslev. The route will include two final ascents at Birkemose golf club and Hejlsminde. There are also two final intermediate sprints at Kolding and Christiansfeld. The peloton will then race onto the finishing circuits in for three final laps around Haderslev.
