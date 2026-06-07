Giro d'Italia Women stage 9 LIVE: A final chance to challenge for the maglia rosa on a tough, hilly course

It's anything but a parade stage with 2,100 metres of total elevation gain on the 145km Saluzzo loop, marking a tough finale where the overall winner will be crowned

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Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx - Protime) leads stage 8 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, a 106km stage from Rivoli to Sestriere, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx - Protime) leads stage 8 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women 2026, a 106km stage from Rivoli to Sestriere, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Looks like we'll see high temperatures of about 25º, though not a lot of sunshine. There's not a lot of a chance of rain and, once again, not a lot of wind.

We've got 4.4km of neutral before the real fun starts and the riders are rolling.

It was all smiles for Alessia Vigilia (UNO-X Mobility) and her friends and family before the start.

Alessia Vigilia (Uno-X Mobility) meets her relatives prior to stage 9 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women in Saluzzo, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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If the race stays together over the early climbs, former British champion, Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic-PostNL) could be good for today's stage.

Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic PostNL) prior to stage 9 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women, a 145km stage from Saluzzo to Saluzzo. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic PostNL) prior to stage 9 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

But what about stage yesterday? The Colle Delle Finestre brought drama on and above the road.

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) powered across the gravel of the Colle delle Finestre to take a second stage win.

SESTRIERE, ITALY - JUNE 06: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 37th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 8 a 106km stage from Rivoli to Sestriere 2034m / #UCIWWT / on June 06, 2026 in Sestriere, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've got almost 2,100m of climbing today, as we flirt with the mountains.
Can Vollering deliver enough to overtake Van der Breggen?

SESTRIERE, ITALY - JUNE 06: Stage winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ attacks in the breakaway during the 37th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 8 a 106km stage from Rivoli to Sestriere 2034m / #UCIWWT / on June 06, 2026 in Sestriere, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're still in the north west of Italy for the final day of the race, on the very edge of the Alpes Maritimes, starting and finishing in Saluzzo. We roll for 145km at 13:15CET.

Team Human Powered Health prior to stage 9 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women, a 145km stage from Saluzzo to Saluzzo. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Team Human Powered Health prior to stage 9 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning and welcome to stage 9 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women. Stay with us for all the updates from the deciding day of the race.

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