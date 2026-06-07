Giro d'Italia Women stage 9 LIVE: A final chance to challenge for the maglia rosa on a tough, hilly course
It's anything but a parade stage with 2,100 metres of total elevation gain on the 145km Saluzzo loop, marking a tough finale where the overall winner will be crowned
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Race Situation
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Looks like we'll see high temperatures of about 25º, though not a lot of sunshine. There's not a lot of a chance of rain and, once again, not a lot of wind.
We've got 4.4km of neutral before the real fun starts and the riders are rolling.
It was all smiles for Alessia Vigilia (UNO-X Mobility) and her friends and family before the start.
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If the race stays together over the early climbs, former British champion, Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic-PostNL) could be good for today's stage.
But what about stage yesterday? The Colle Delle Finestre brought drama on and above the road.
Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) powered across the gravel of the Colle delle Finestre to take a second stage win.
We've got almost 2,100m of climbing today, as we flirt with the mountains.
Can Vollering deliver enough to overtake Van der Breggen?
We're still in the north west of Italy for the final day of the race, on the very edge of the Alpes Maritimes, starting and finishing in Saluzzo. We roll for 145km at 13:15CET.
Good morning and welcome to stage 9 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women. Stay with us for all the updates from the deciding day of the race.
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