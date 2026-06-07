Giro d'Italia Women stage 9 LIVE: A final chance to challenge for the maglia rosa on a tough, hilly course

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Looks like we'll see high temperatures of about 25º, though not a lot of sunshine. There's not a lot of a chance of rain and, once again, not a lot of wind.

We've got 4.4km of neutral before the real fun starts and the riders are rolling.

It was all smiles for Alessia Vigilia (UNO-X Mobility) and her friends and family before the start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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If the race stays together over the early climbs, former British champion, Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic-PostNL) could be good for today's stage. Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic PostNL) prior to stage 9 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

We've got almost 2,100m of climbing today, as we flirt with the mountains.

Can Vollering deliver enough to overtake Van der Breggen? (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're still in the north west of Italy for the final day of the race, on the very edge of the Alpes Maritimes, starting and finishing in Saluzzo. We roll for 145km at 13:15CET. Team Human Powered Health prior to stage 9 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)