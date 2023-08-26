Tour of Scandinavia: Grace Brown wins stage 4 time trial

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Annemiek van Vleuten moves into race lead with third place in 16.5k ITT

Jump to:
Image 1 of 3
HERNING DENMARK AUGUST 26 Grace Brown of Australia and Team FDJSuez sprints during the 9th Tour of Scandinavia 2023 Battle Of The North Stage 4 a 165km individual time trial stage from Herning to Herning UCIWWT on August 26 2023 in Herning Denmark Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) blitzed the time trial course to win stage 4 of the Tour of Scandinavia in Herring. The Australian time champion clocked a time of 20:36.91 on the 16.4km route on Saturday.

Amber Kraak (Jumbo-Visma) was less than five seconds off from Brown's fastest time after 10.8 kilometres but faded slightly to slot into second place, 19 seconds down. The top three riders were the only ones to break the 21-minute mark.

Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten, riding her penultimate race as a professional cyclist, finished third on the stage, 23 seconds back. She took over the overall lead by 17 seconds on Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ).

The final two riders to start, Van Vleuten and Uttrup Ludwig were only separated by only 12 seconds going into the time trial. At the 10.8km split, the difference was down to nine seconds. 

At the end of the stage, Van Vleuten had gained 29 seconds to take over the lead with one stage remaining. Kraak moved to third overall, 33 seconds adrift.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

Latest on Cyclingnews