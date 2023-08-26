Tour of Scandinavia: Grace Brown wins stage 4 time trial
Annemiek van Vleuten moves into race lead with third place in 16.5k ITT
Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) blitzed the time trial course to win stage 4 of the Tour of Scandinavia in Herring. The Australian time champion clocked a time of 20:36.91 on the 16.4km route on Saturday.
Amber Kraak (Jumbo-Visma) was less than five seconds off from Brown's fastest time after 10.8 kilometres but faded slightly to slot into second place, 19 seconds down. The top three riders were the only ones to break the 21-minute mark.
Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten, riding her penultimate race as a professional cyclist, finished third on the stage, 23 seconds back. She took over the overall lead by 17 seconds on Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ).
The final two riders to start, Van Vleuten and Uttrup Ludwig were only separated by only 12 seconds going into the time trial. At the 10.8km split, the difference was down to nine seconds.
At the end of the stage, Van Vleuten had gained 29 seconds to take over the lead with one stage remaining. Kraak moved to third overall, 33 seconds adrift.
More to come...
Results
