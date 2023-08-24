Tour of Scandinavia: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 2 at Norefjell, takes race lead

Image 1 of 1 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) wins stage 2 at Norefjell (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) has won stage 2 of the Tour of Scandinavia, beating Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), Kim Cadzow (Team Jumbo-Visma), and Greta Marturano (Fenix-Deceuninck) in a sprint of four riders at the Norefjell ski resort after making the selection on the ascent of the west side of the Norwegian climb.

The Danish climber gave herself a late birthday present after turning 28 on Wednesday, accelerating out of the group of favourites 3.4km from the top of the climb to Djupsjøen, which was followed by 7.9 rolling kilometres.

Only Van Vleuten could follow Uttrup Ludwig, but Marturano and Cadzow (Team Jumbo-Visma) bridged on the last kilometre of the climb.

Nobody could get away on the rolling terrain to the finish, and at the 200-metre mark, both Uttrup Ludwig and Van Vleuten launched their sprint, with the Dane having the stronger acceleration to win the stage.

Including time bonifications, Uttrup Ludwig now leads the GC by eight seconds on Van Vleuten.

“It has not been the greatest season, but what a turnaround. This victory means so much to me, I’m super happy and really proud,” said Uttrup Ludwig after the stage.

“I wasn’t too nervous this morning, but I knew that today was going to be one of the most decisive days in the GC. I really wanted to do well, I’ve been feeling good, and I just love racing here in Norway. I really like this climb from both sides; it’s awesome. And we are heading to Denmark, so it really feels like my home tour,” she continued.

“The team did so well, they were protecting me from the wind all day, getting me bottles, and they really believed in me, they were all like, ‘come on, Cille, you can do it’. Yeah, this is really for them, I am just so happy,” the new yellow jersey finished.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling