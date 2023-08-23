Tour of Scandinavia: Lorena Wiebes catches Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig on the line to win stage 1
Elisa Balsamo takes second, Uttrup Ludwig hangs on for third in Halden
Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) has won stage 1 of the Tour of Scandinavia, beating Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) in the sprint after an exciting final where 2022 overall winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) kept an attack going all the way into the final metres of the stage.
Uttrup Ludwig had gone with Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) when the German champion attacked on the climb to Fredriksten on the finishing circuit, and when the chasing group had almost caught the duo, Lippert dropped back.
Uttrup Ludwig, however, accelerated again and went solo for the last 3.7 kilometres, taking a four-second advantage on the final kilometre. It looked like the Danish climber could hold off the peloton until Balsamo launched her sprint 200 metres from the line with Wiebes on her wheel.
The European champion came past Balsamo with 100 metres to go, and on the last 25 metres, both passed Uttrup Ludwig who held on for third place. With the stage win, Wiebes also takes the yellow jersey for the overall lead.
More to follow...
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
