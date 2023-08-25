Tour of Scandinavia: Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victory
Lippert second, Uttrup Ludwig third in Larvik uphill sprint
Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) has won stage 3 of the Tour of Scandinavia, beating Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) and yellow jersey Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) in an uphill sprint in Larvik.
The rolling stage saw several breakaways, and on the final 30 km, Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) went on a solo break but was caught at the two-kilometre mark.
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick Step) set the pace for much of the 1400-metre rise to the finish, but the South African could not follow Wiebes when the Dutchwoman launched her sprint with 200 metres to go, winning the stage by almost two bike lengths.
Due to the time bonifications for finishing third, Uttrup Ludwig now leads the GC by 12 seconds on Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team).
“It was more of a one-minute effort than a sprint today," Wiebes said. "Ashleigh made it really hard from the beginning of the climb, then it slowed down a little bit. But they started the sprint already with 300 metres to go, so I also had to start almost from 300, and it was a hard one.
"The team did a good job to bring the lone leader back, Niamh [Fisher-Black] did well in chasing, and I had still Christine to position me well, so everything under control."
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Scandinavia: Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victoryLippert second, Uttrup Ludwig third in Larvik uphill sprint
-
U23 Paris-Roubaix winner Tijl De Decker dies after training crashBelgian had been due to turn professional with Lotto-Dstny in 2024
-
Jumbo-Visma continue to support Michel Hessman after anti-doping positive'This test hits us harder because we are so successful' says Zeeman
-
Best gravel bikes 2023: Our favourite bikes for drop-bar off-road actionThe best gravel bikes cover everything from gravel racing to bikepacking adventures