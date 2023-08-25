Tour of Scandinavia: Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victory

Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) has won stage 3 of the Tour of Scandinavia, beating Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) and yellow jersey Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) in an uphill sprint in Larvik.

The rolling stage saw several breakaways, and on the final 30 km, Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck) went on a solo break but was caught at the two-kilometre mark.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick Step) set the pace for much of the 1400-metre rise to the finish, but the South African could not follow Wiebes when the Dutchwoman launched her sprint with 200 metres to go, winning the stage by almost two bike lengths.

Due to the time bonifications for finishing third, Uttrup Ludwig now leads the GC by 12 seconds on Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team).

“It was more of a one-minute effort than a sprint today," Wiebes said. "Ashleigh made it really hard from the beginning of the climb, then it slowed down a little bit. But they started the sprint already with 300 metres to go, so I also had to start almost from 300, and it was a hard one.

"The team did a good job to bring the lone leader back, Niamh [Fisher-Black] did well in chasing, and I had still Christine to position me well, so everything under control."

