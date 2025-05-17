Joāo Almeida wins stage 8 time trial and overall title at the 2025 Tour de Suisse

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Suisse overview Date June 15-22, 2025 Start location Küssnacht Finish location Stockhütte Distance 1281.5km Category WorldTour Previous edition 2024 Tour de Suisse Previous winner Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates

Image 1 of 8 Joāo Almeida wins stage 8 time trial and overall title at the 2025 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) João Almeida wins stage 7 at the Tour de Suisse 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images) Meeus sprinted to victory on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) 2025 Tour de Suisse stage 5: Oscar Onley (L) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images) João Almeida produced a 49km solo ride to stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Simmons went solo to win stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Vincenzo Albanese outsprinted Fabio Christen to victory on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) soloed to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 8: João Almeida smashes stage 8 mountain time trial to claim overall victory / As it happened

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) snatched overall victory at the Tour de Suisse from Kévin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) with a superb ride in the final stage 8 mountain time trial. The 10.1km race was held from Beckenried and wind its way up from Lake Lucerne to the ski station at Stockhütte.

Almeida won the stage by 25 seconds ahead of Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) and 1:11 ahead of Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL).

Almeida ended up winning the overall title by 1:07 ahead of Vauquelin and 1:58 ahead of Onley.

Stage 7: João Almeida fastest on uphill final to win in Emmetten / As it happened

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) showed he is determined to fight for overall victory at the Tour de Suisse right to the very end of the race by going deep to win the mountain stage to Emmetten. However, his biggest rival, Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels), was also there and refused to surrender the leader's yellow jersey.

Almeida crossed the line first to take the stage win ahead of Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL), while Vauquelin hung on for third place.

Stage 6: Jordi Meeus sprints to victory after breakaway caught at last minute / As it happened

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted to victory on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse, beating Davide Ballerini (XDS-Astana) and Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) to the line in Neuhausen am Rheinfall.

The bunch broke the breakaways' hearts in the final kilometre, catching Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Harry Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) after they'd been up the road for close to 180km.

Stage 5: Oscar Onley outsprints João Almeida to win queen stage 5 atop summit at Calanca/As it happened



Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL) narrowly outsprinted João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the end of this year's toughest stage, culminating in a double ascent of the fearsomely steep, narrow Castaneda pass.

Onley attacked half-way up the final climb, with Almeida bridging across, allowing the Portuguese racer to make yet more inroads overall. However the lead was captured by Arkea-B&B Hotels racer Kévin Vauquelin, fourth on the line and now 29 seconds ahead on GC.



Stage 4: João Almeida goes solo on the Splügenpass for victory / As it happened

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) began to turn the tide on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse with a 49-kilometre solo victory, mounting the first part of his GC comeback on the mountainous route into Piuro, Italy.

The Portuguese rider was led out on the Splügenpass climb by his UAE team before surviving the long section of descending and valley roads to take 1:10 back on the race leader Romain Grégoire, with four stages left to ride.

Stage 3: Long-range attack nets Quinn Simmons solo win / As it happened

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) used his natural aggression and raw power to win stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse with a solo attack from the breakaway of the day.

The US national champion made sure he was in the six-rider attack and then surged away alone in the Swiss hills near Lake Constance with 20km to go. He opened a 30-second gap and fought to keep it all the way to the finish line in the hilltop spa resort of Heiden.

Stage 2: Vincenzo Albanese wins uphill sprint ahead of Fabio Christen / As it happened

Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost) powered to victory in a tricky uphill sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, timing his charge for the line perfectly in Schwarzsee ahead of Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ).

Finishing 21st in the main bunch, Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) held onto the overall lead of the race, thanks to his stage 1 win, and extended his advantage to Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) by sprinting to one bonus second at the first Tissot sprint.

Stage 1: Romain Grégoire attacks from breakaway to win rain-soaked stage 1 / As it happened

Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) used his strong descending skills to solo away from the breakaway on the wet roads to stage victory and the first leader's jersey. Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) was second, and Bart Lemmen (Visma–Lease a Bike) third.

Fifth on the stage, Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) snuck into the massive breakaway and gained over two minutes on his GC rivals.

Tour de Suisse history

The 88th Tour de Suisse will take place from June 15-22, 2025, testing riders with a series of mountainous stages and a final stage individual time trial that climbs from start to finish.

Like its counterpart held in France, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Suisse is also used by pro teams and riders as a tuneup for the Tour de France.

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) is the last winner of the Tour de Suisse, winning by 22 seconds over teammate João Almeida with Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) in third.

Team Ineos Grenadiers won the three editions of the race, from 2019 to 2022. In 2022, Geraint Thomas overhauled leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 8 time trial to take the overall victory. Thomas went on to finish third at the Tour de France.

In 2021, Richard Carapaz took over the race lead following his stage 5 victory. The Ecuadorian then held onto his lead through the final three stages, including a mountainous final stage to Andermatt, to win the overall title. Carapaz finished third that year at the Tour.

Egan Bernal won the Tour de Suisse in 2019 and went on to win the Tour de France that year.

The Tour de Suisse, first raced in 1933, did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Bernal, the last Tour winner to ride in Switzerland as preparation for the Tour had been 2010 winner Andy Schleck, with the Critérium du Dauphiné often favoured as it allows for a longer recovery.

Slovakian Peter Sagan has the most stage wins, with 18, but never took the overall title. Three riders are tied with 11 stage wins, and they all came away with overall victories - the 2009 overall winner Fabian Cancellara, three-time winner Hugo Koblet (1950, 1953, 1955) and three-time champion Ferdinand Kübler (1942, 1948, 1951). Italian Pasquale Fornara is the leader in both number of overall victories, four times in the 1950s, and has spent the most days in the leader’s jersey, 17.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Tour de Suisse with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

2025 Tour de Suisse route

The 88th edition of the Tour de Suisse is a varied route with punchy uphill finishes but lacking the huge alpine summit finales of previous years.

Read more about the 2025 Tour de Suisse route.

Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Tour de Suisse Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage June 15, 2025 Stage 1: Küssnacht-Küssnacht, 127.2km June 16, 2025 Stage 2: Aarau-Schwarzee, 177.1km June 17, 2025 Stage 3: Aarau-Heiden, 191km June 18, 2025 Stage 4: Heiden-Pioru (Valchiavenna), 193.1km June 19, 2025 Stage 5: La Punt-Santa Maria, 184.5km June 20, 2025 Stage 6: Chur-Neuhausen am Rheinfall, 186.7km June 21, 2025 Stage 7: Neuhausen am Rheinfall-Emmetten, 211,8km June 22, 2025 Stage 8: Beckenried-Stockhütte (ITT) 10.1km

Tour de Suisse teams