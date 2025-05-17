Tour de Suisse 2025
Date
June 15-22, 2025
Start location
Küssnacht
Finish location
Stockhütte
Distance
1281.5km
Category
WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous winner
Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
Stage 8: João Almeida smashes stage 8 mountain time trial to claim overall victory / As it happened
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) snatched overall victory at the Tour de Suisse from Kévin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) with a superb ride in the final stage 8 mountain time trial. The 10.1km race was held from Beckenried and wind its way up from Lake Lucerne to the ski station at Stockhütte.
Almeida won the stage by 25 seconds ahead of Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) and 1:11 ahead of Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL).
Almeida ended up winning the overall title by 1:07 ahead of Vauquelin and 1:58 ahead of Onley.
Stage 7: João Almeida fastest on uphill final to win in Emmetten / As it happened
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) showed he is determined to fight for overall victory at the Tour de Suisse right to the very end of the race by going deep to win the mountain stage to Emmetten. However, his biggest rival, Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels), was also there and refused to surrender the leader's yellow jersey.
Almeida crossed the line first to take the stage win ahead of Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL), while Vauquelin hung on for third place.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stage 6: Jordi Meeus sprints to victory after breakaway caught at last minute / As it happened
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted to victory on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse, beating Davide Ballerini (XDS-Astana) and Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) to the line in Neuhausen am Rheinfall.
The bunch broke the breakaways' hearts in the final kilometre, catching Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Harry Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) after they'd been up the road for close to 180km.
Stage 5: Oscar Onley outsprints João Almeida to win queen stage 5 atop summit at Calanca/As it happened
Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL) narrowly outsprinted João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the end of this year's toughest stage, culminating in a double ascent of the fearsomely steep, narrow Castaneda pass.
Onley attacked half-way up the final climb, with Almeida bridging across, allowing the Portuguese racer to make yet more inroads overall. However the lead was captured by Arkea-B&B Hotels racer Kévin Vauquelin, fourth on the line and now 29 seconds ahead on GC.
Stage 4: João Almeida goes solo on the Splügenpass for victory / As it happened
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) began to turn the tide on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse with a 49-kilometre solo victory, mounting the first part of his GC comeback on the mountainous route into Piuro, Italy.
The Portuguese rider was led out on the Splügenpass climb by his UAE team before surviving the long section of descending and valley roads to take 1:10 back on the race leader Romain Grégoire, with four stages left to ride.
Stage 3: Long-range attack nets Quinn Simmons solo win / As it happened
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) used his natural aggression and raw power to win stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse with a solo attack from the breakaway of the day.
The US national champion made sure he was in the six-rider attack and then surged away alone in the Swiss hills near Lake Constance with 20km to go. He opened a 30-second gap and fought to keep it all the way to the finish line in the hilltop spa resort of Heiden.
Stage 2: Vincenzo Albanese wins uphill sprint ahead of Fabio Christen / As it happened
Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost) powered to victory in a tricky uphill sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, timing his charge for the line perfectly in Schwarzsee ahead of Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ).
Finishing 21st in the main bunch, Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) held onto the overall lead of the race, thanks to his stage 1 win, and extended his advantage to Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) by sprinting to one bonus second at the first Tissot sprint.
Stage 1: Romain Grégoire attacks from breakaway to win rain-soaked stage 1 / As it happened
Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) used his strong descending skills to solo away from the breakaway on the wet roads to stage victory and the first leader's jersey. Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) was second, and Bart Lemmen (Visma–Lease a Bike) third.
Fifth on the stage, Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) snuck into the massive breakaway and gained over two minutes on his GC rivals.
Tour de Suisse history
The 88th Tour de Suisse will take place from June 15-22, 2025, testing riders with a series of mountainous stages and a final stage individual time trial that climbs from start to finish.
Like its counterpart held in France, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Suisse is also used by pro teams and riders as a tuneup for the Tour de France.
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) is the last winner of the Tour de Suisse, winning by 22 seconds over teammate João Almeida with Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) in third.
Team Ineos Grenadiers won the three editions of the race, from 2019 to 2022. In 2022, Geraint Thomas overhauled leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 8 time trial to take the overall victory. Thomas went on to finish third at the Tour de France.
In 2021, Richard Carapaz took over the race lead following his stage 5 victory. The Ecuadorian then held onto his lead through the final three stages, including a mountainous final stage to Andermatt, to win the overall title. Carapaz finished third that year at the Tour.
Egan Bernal won the Tour de Suisse in 2019 and went on to win the Tour de France that year.
The Tour de Suisse, first raced in 1933, did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before Bernal, the last Tour winner to ride in Switzerland as preparation for the Tour had been 2010 winner Andy Schleck, with the Critérium du Dauphiné often favoured as it allows for a longer recovery.
Slovakian Peter Sagan has the most stage wins, with 18, but never took the overall title. Three riders are tied with 11 stage wins, and they all came away with overall victories - the 2009 overall winner Fabian Cancellara, three-time winner Hugo Koblet (1950, 1953, 1955) and three-time champion Ferdinand Kübler (1942, 1948, 1951). Italian Pasquale Fornara is the leader in both number of overall victories, four times in the 1950s, and has spent the most days in the leader’s jersey, 17.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Tour de Suisse with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
2025 Tour de Suisse route
The 88th edition of the Tour de Suisse is a varied route with punchy uphill finishes but lacking the huge alpine summit finales of previous years.
Read more about the 2025 Tour de Suisse route.
Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Tour de Suisse Schedule
Date
Stage
June 15, 2025
Stage 1: Küssnacht-Küssnacht, 127.2km
June 16, 2025
Stage 2: Aarau-Schwarzee, 177.1km
June 17, 2025
Stage 3: Aarau-Heiden, 191km
June 18, 2025
Stage 4: Heiden-Pioru (Valchiavenna), 193.1km
June 19, 2025
Stage 5: La Punt-Santa Maria, 184.5km
June 20, 2025
Stage 6: Chur-Neuhausen am Rheinfall, 186.7km
June 21, 2025
Stage 7: Neuhausen am Rheinfall-Emmetten, 211,8km
June 22, 2025
Stage 8: Beckenried-Stockhütte (ITT) 10.1km
Tour de Suisse teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education - EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Visma - Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto-Dstny
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Corratec – Vini Fantini
- Swiss National Team
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.