Tour de Suisse 2024 route

The eight-day stage race in Switzerland features two time trials and almost 18,000 metres of climbing

Maps and profiles of the 2024 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tour de Suisse)
The Tour de Suisse returns in 2024 with the shortest edition in the race's history in terms of distance but as tough as ever with nearly the same amount of climbing as last year packed into eight stages.

A year after the tragic death of Gino Mäder, who crashed on the descent from the Albula pass, the entire region around the site of his fall is absent from the route.

2024 Tour de Suisse stages
StageStart-FinishDateDistance
Stage 1Vaduz - Vaduz (ITT)2024-06-094.8km
Stage 2Vaduz - Regensdorf2024-06-10177.9km
Stage 3Steinmaur - Rüschlikon2024-06-11161.9km
Stage 4Rüschlikon - San Gottardo2024-06-12170.5km
Stage 5Ambri - Cari2024-06-13148.8km
Stage 6Locarno - Blatten Belalp2024-06-14151.2km
Stage 7Villars-sur-Ollon - Villars-sur-Ollon2024-06-15118.7km
Stage 8Aigle - Villars-sur-Ollon2024-06-1615.7km

