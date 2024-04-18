Tour de Suisse 2024 route

The Tour de Suisse returns in 2024 with the shortest edition in the race's history in terms of distance but as tough as ever with nearly the same amount of climbing as last year packed into eight stages.

A year after the tragic death of Gino Mäder, who crashed on the descent from the Albula pass, the entire region around the site of his fall is absent from the route.

Instead, the race begins in Vaduz and traverses the centre of Switzerland from north to south before a trip west for the final two stages around Villars-sur-Ollon.

The race will include two time trials and four mountain summit stage finishes, making for a tough week covering 948.9 kilometres and 19,000 metres of climbing.

"Only the best mountain riders will be able to have their say for the overall victory. However, different types of riders will be possible for stage victories," says Tour director Olivier Senn.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 Tour de Suisse stages Stage Start-Finish Date Distance Stage 1 Vaduz - Vaduz (ITT) 2024-06-09 4.8km Stage 2 Vaduz - Regensdorf 2024-06-10 177.9km Stage 3 Steinmaur - Rüschlikon 2024-06-11 161.9km Stage 4 Rüschlikon - San Gottardo 2024-06-12 170.5km Stage 5 Ambri - Cari 2024-06-13 148.8km Stage 6 Locarno - Blatten Belalp 2024-06-14 151.2km Stage 7 Villars-sur-Ollon - Villars-sur-Ollon 2024-06-15 118.7km Stage 8 Aigle - Villars-sur-Ollon 2024-06-16 15.7km

Stage 1: Vaduz - Vaduz, 4.8km

The Tour de Suisse starts with a short time trial in Vaduz, just 4.8 kilometres long and pan-flat. The stage will most likely not be a major factor for the general classification but instead, gives the sprinters and power riders a chance to take the lead before the race heads into the high mountains.

Stage 2: Vaduz - Regensdorf, 177.9km

The second day of racing is a punchy course, leaving Vaduz and heading to Regensdorf. Although it's just 177.9 kilometres, it's the longest stage of the 2024 Tour de Suisse. With three classified ascents and 2,400 metres of climbing, it will give the mountain goats a chance to warm up their legs after the explosive effort on the opening stage but ultimately could end up in a bunch sprint.

Stage 3: Steinmaur - Rüschlikon, 161.9km

Stage 3 of the 2024 Tour de Suisse heads from Steinmaur to Rüschlikon and, aside from stage 1, is the flattest of the week and one suited to the sprinters even if it climbs almost 2,000 metres. There is a short climb ending with 10km to go and a quick descent and an uphill drag to the line.

Stage 4: Rüschlikon - San Gottardo, 170.5km

The roads begin to reach into the thousands of metres in altitude on stage 4 of the 2024 Tour de Suisse. After a relatively flat first 140 kilometres, the race heads up the only climb of the day, the undulating Gotthard Pass from the Schöllenen gorge side to the north, a 13.2km test at an average of 7% grade.

Stage 5: Ambri - Cari, 148.8km

Stage 5 gives riders an out-and-back route of 148.8km from Ambri to Cari, starting with a loop around Ambri that takes in the Altanca ascent almost from the flag drop and offers little respite before the first ascent of the mountain to Cari, coming from the western side. Riders then descend past the finish line and race toward Biasca and complete a flat loop through Gorduno before coming back the way they came to summit Cari from the eastern side.

With double-digit gradients and an average of 8%, it's a major test for the GC contenders, especially at the end of a short stage with 3,200 metres of climbing.

Stage 6: Locarno - Blatten-Belalp, 151.2km

More mountains meet the riders on stage 6 with the highest point of the 2024 Tour de Suisse coming on the mid-stage Nufenenpass from Airolo and ascending to over 2,400 metres in altitude. Also known as the Passo della Novenà, it's a beast of a climb - 24.1km long and averaging 5.5% - but only the warm up for the 7km final ascent to Blatten at the end of the 151.2km stage.

Stage 7: Villars-sur-Ollon - Villars-sur-Ollon, 118.7km

Stage 7 is very short and will be a free-for-all starting on the Col de la Croix out of the gates, and covering the climb a second time mid-stage before ending at Villars-sur-Ollon partway up the third ascent. The climb itself is 18.5km long and averages 6.8% and makes up most of the day. The riders will be very familiar with each switchback by the time they reach the finish after 118.7 kilometres and 3,070 metres of climbing.

Stage 8: Aigle - Villars-sur-Ollon (ITT), 15.7km

As if the riders hadn't gone up the Croix enough, the final stage time trial uses a piece of the course from stage 7, heading from the UCI headquarters in Aigle back up to Villars-sur-Ollon covering 15.7km and 879 metres of climbing. It's a sting in the tail after a week packed with ascending.