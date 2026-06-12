Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Martina Alzini takes bunch sprint victory on stage 1

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Italian beats Federica Venturelli and Marie Le Net to the line in Mourenx

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM - MAY 24: Martina Alzini of Italy and Team Cofidis Women prior to the 4th Antwerp Port Epic Ladies 2026 a 138km one day race from Antwerpen to Antwerpen on May 24, 2026 in Antwerpen, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Martina Alzini (Cofidis) won the opening stage in France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Martina Alzini (Cofidis) sped to victory on stage 1 of the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées. The Italian scored her first win of the season on the 118.6km stage to Mourenx to take the first leader's jersey of the three-day race.

Alzini outsped Federica Venturelli (UAE Team ADQ) to take the win, while Marie Le Net (FDJ United-SUEZ) rounded out the podium in third place.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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