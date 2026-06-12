Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Martina Alzini takes bunch sprint victory on stage 1

Martina Alzini (Cofidis) sped to victory on stage 1 of the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées. The Italian scored her first win of the season on the 118.6km stage to Mourenx to take the first leader's jersey of the three-day race.

Alzini outsped Federica Venturelli (UAE Team ADQ) to take the win, while Marie Le Net (FDJ United-SUEZ) rounded out the podium in third place.

Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ) and Kristýna Burlová (Cofidis) took fourth and fifth places.

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There was no breakaway early in the day, but Eliška Kvasničková (VIF) and Katja Verkerk (Minimax) both went on the attack midway through the stage.

Kvasničková raced out to a three-minute lead as Verkerk chased. Jazmine Lavergne (Abadie Magnan) and Ava Maddison (Meridian Bikebug) also went on the attack further back.

In the peloton, it was UAE Team ADQ and Liv-AlUla-Jayco who took up the pacemaking ahead of the expected sprint finish.

FDJ United-SUEZ also joined in as the teams aimed to bring back Kvasničková, with a two-minute gap still to bridge with 20km to run.

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In the end, the Women's WorldTour teams managed to bring the breakaway riders back into the fold, with Kvasničková caught 11km from the finish line.

Counter-attacks flew as the peloton raced into the final 10km, including from Sophie von Berswordt (VolkerWessels), but it was all set up for the closing sprint finish.

FDJ United-SUEZ and UAE Team ADQ led the peloton towards the line, with Koch providing the lead-out for Le Net. However, come the final metres, it was Alzini who proved the quickest finisher, coming through to win her first race in three years.

Saturday's stage 2 will pose a tougher test to the riders, with the highlight of the 94.9km stage between Arrens-Marsous and Bagnères-de-Bigorre being the ascent of the Col du Tourmalet (18.9km at 7.4%).

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