Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes stage 6: Maxim Van Gils claims victory at Crest-Voland from huge breakaway

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Australian Luke Tuckwell claims overall race lead, Paul Seixas, Isaac Del Toro gain time on rivals

Maxim Van Gils raises one fist against his chest in celebration
Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 6 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe claimed a knock-out double triumph in a dramatically unpredictable first high mountain stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on Friday as Maxim Van Gils outsprinted Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) for a summit finish victory and young Australian teammate Luke Tuckwell moved into the lead.

Part of a move of 60 riders that left all the top GC contenders trailing in a second peloton very early on the fast and furious 182-kilometre stage, Van Gils and Johannessen dropped the rest of the gigantic break at the foot of the final ascent, the category 1 Crest-Voland, with Tuckwell then bridging across.

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