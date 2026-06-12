Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe claimed a knock-out double triumph in a dramatically unpredictable first high mountain stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on Friday as Maxim Van Gils outsprinted Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) for a summit finish victory and young Australian teammate Luke Tuckwell moved into the lead.

Part of a move of 60 riders that left all the top GC contenders trailing in a second peloton very early on the fast and furious 182-kilometre stage, Van Gils and Johannessen dropped the rest of the gigantic break at the foot of the final ascent, the category 1 Crest-Voland, with Tuckwell then bridging across.

Decathlon CMA CGM did their best to keep a hugely volatile scenario under control in the main peloton, culminating in Paul Seixas going clear at 3.5 km to go. Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was the only rider able to stay with the standout young French favourite all the way to the summit.

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However, the big success story was Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, whose new leader, Tuckwell, retained a hefty 3:15 advantage on Seixas and Del Toro at the summit on the stage, and who now leads by 1:12 overall on closest rival Bruno Armirail (Visma-Lease a Bike).

"I think it's one of the most beautiful days of my career," Van Gils, who crashed badly early in the season at the Clásica Jaén and fractured his pelvis, said afterwards. "I think everyone saw the crash, and I always stayed positive afterwards and kept training hard.

"It was a crazy day, we were already talking about it a few days about it, two days ago I lost six minutes in a bunch sprint to go in the breakaway."

"There were four of us [Red Bull riders] in the break, Gianni [Vermeersch] had one of his best days in the mountains, he was super strong. It was a team effort and it was so beautiful to win this stage."

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How it unfolded

60 riders made the breakaway on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even before racing got underway, the stage was already marked by the exit of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), a DNS despite having won the previous day, with Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) also not on the start line. Then, after just 15 kilometres, pandemonium broke loose as no fewer than 60 riders, just under half of the 135-strong peloton, managed to get away and open an important gap.

While none of the stage leaders constituted GC threats in principle, it was noticeable how all of the major contenders had at least one teammate ahead. To name but a few of the squads, Jumbo-Visma, fighting for Matteo Jorgenson, had three in the break - Bruno Armirail, Per Strand Hagenes, and Eduardo Affini, UAE-Team Emirates XRG had two with Benoît Cosnefroy and Diego Torres, as did Netcompany Ineos, with Dorian Godon and Josh Tarling. Tuckwell, one of four Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe riders, was the best-placed breakaway on GC, lying twelfth overall at 1:03, although yellow jersey Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost), whilst back in the second group with the other favourites, had three teammates in the front as well.

One squad was notably lacking in representation in the major break, though: Decathlon CGA CMN for Paul Seixas. Perhaps unsurprisingly, as a result, the front group was keen to try to push the top favourite out of the overall equation, and the race leaders rocketed along at an average speed of 52 kph in the first hour.