Wout van Aert pulls out of Tour of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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Stage 5 winner DNS for first of three key high mountain stages

Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Wout van Aert after winning stage 5
Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Wout van Aert after winning stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has pulled out of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes before the start of stage 6 due to lingering issues from the training crash he suffered before the race, Visma-Lease a Bike announced on Friday morning.

Having won the stage 5 sprint in dominant fashion, Van Aert will now head back to Belgium for further checks. He had struggled to show form in the opening three stages before bouncing back with impressive sprints on Wednesday and Thursday.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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