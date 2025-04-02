Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Romandie 2025 overview Date April 29-May 4, 2025 Start location Saint-Imier, Switzerland Finish location Geneva, Switzerland Length 683km UCI class WorldTour Last edition 2024 Tour de Romandie

Tour de Romandie 2025 results

Image 1 of 6 Remco Evenepoel wins stage 5 time trial at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Lenny Martinez celebrates at finish line as the stage 4 winner (Image credit: Getty Images) Vine wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Fortunato wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Brennan cruises to victory on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Sam Watson during the prologue at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5: Remco Evenepoel wins stage 5 time trial as João Almeida steals overall victory on final day

World and Olympic time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) won the stage 5 time trial at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday, as João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) powered to second place to win the overall.

Stage 4: Lenny Martinez pips João Almeida in sprint atop Thyon 2000 to secure stage 4 victory and overall lead

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) took victory on the Queen stage 4, outsprinting João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) atop the 20km climb to Thyon 2000 to also take the race lead. Stage 2 winner Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) took third on the day, just ahead of Almeida's teammate Jay Vine, with the Italian moving into second overall.

Stage 3: Jay Vine wins uphill finish with well-timed late attack

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) launched a perfectly-timed attack in the final kilometre to win stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie, claiming his third win of the season and first WorldTour victory for more than two years.

Movistar had led things out on the uphill finale in Cossonay, with Iván Romeo doing the work for Javier Romo. However, when the Spanish pair stalled and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) didn't kick on after looking like he might, Vine accelerated violently and held strong all the way to the line to win solo.

Stage 2: Late-attack nets breakaway rider Lorenzo Fortunato stage victory

Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, outfoxing his four breakaway companions with a late attack just before the final kilometre into La Grande Béroche.

It had looked like a five-man sprint was set to decide the day, but, knowing he had little chance in the sprint, Fortunato made the move when his fellow escapees began to look at each other, with Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) in second and Junior Lecerf (Soudal-QuickStep) unable to catch him before the line.

Stage 1: Matthew Brennan dominates bunch sprint for victory and race lead

Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) sped to victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie, coming out on top in a mass sprint finish on the uphill run to the line in Fribourg.

The British neo-pro scored the third WorldTour win of his career with ease, jumping from second wheel inside the closing 200 metres and crossing the line several bike lengths ahead of second place.

Prologue: Sam Watson takes first WorldTour win by less than a second

Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) powered to the first WorldTour victory of his career in the 3.4km opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie, narrowly pipping Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) to the win by less than a second with a time of 4:33 in Saint-Imier.

Watson was announced as a late addition to Ineos' starting roster, only told he would be racing in Romandie the day before, having not competed since the cobbled Classics, but he's now managed to claim the biggest win of his career so far.

Tour de Romandie start list

Data powered by FirstCycling