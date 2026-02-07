Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Remco Evenepoel climbs into race lead and fifth victory of the year with another early-season display on stage 4

Race Results
By published

Belgian nets solo Queen stage victory ahead of João Almeida and teammate Giulio Pellizzari

TEULADA MORAIRA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 07: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 4 a 172km stage from La Nucia to Teulada Moraira on February 07, 2026 in Teulada Moraira, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Evenepoel took a solo victory on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed to victory on stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana after attacking on the final climb, the Cumbre del Sol (Puig de la Llorença), with 13km to go.

The win, Evenepoel's fifth of seven race days with his new team, comes after the Belgian was denied a general classification benefit to his time trial stage victory due to high winds on Thursday.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) out-sprinted Evenepoel's teammate Giulio Pellizzari for second on the stage, 24 seconds behind Evenepoel.

How it unfolded

The penultimate stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, 172 kilometres from La Nucía to Teulada Moraira, started with the popular Coll de Rates climb, topping out after 20 kilometres.

There were no Strava records on this day, as the race went up the opposite direction from the hotly contested segment. A breakaway of eight riders went clear in the first kilometres of the stage and built up a lead of three minutes.

The move included Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek), Steff Cras (Soudal-Quickstep), Lewis Askey (NSN Cycling), Danny van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Fernando Tercero (Polti VisitMalta), Carlos Garcia Pierna (Burgos Burpellet BH), and Tommaso Nencini (Solution Tech Nippo Rali).

After the second climb, the category 1 Alto del Miserat, the breakaway's lead was down below two minutes and it hovered steadily just above one minute on the flatter second half of the stage.

Nencini dropped and caught 42km to go, Van der Tuuk reeled in two kilometres later, leaving the other six to fight off the chasing peloton.

The Alto de la Fustera wasn't the toughest climb of the day but the long effort began to wear on the 1.8km ascent, with Askey, Tercero, Garcia Pierna, and Otruba dropped.

The neutral service cars were pulled out of the gap with 26km to go as the breakaway duo's lead dropped to just 33 seconds.

TEULADA MORAIRA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Julien Bernard of France and Team Lidl - Trek and Steff Cras of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step compete in the breakaway during the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 4 a 172km stage from La Nucia to Teulada Moraira on February 07, 2026 in Teulada Moraira, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Cras and Bernard in the lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bernard was climbing the Puig de la Llorença with 15km to go when Cras let him go and dropped back to the UAE Team Emirates-XRG-led peloton.

The Frenchman was in sight and the GC group was reduced to just seven riders, but Evenepoel was still sitting comfortably in the first chase with teammate Giulio Pellizzari.

Evenepoel started to surge with 13km to go and left everyone behind. Antonio Tiberi and João Almeida chased but, with Pellizzari tacked on, they had a tactical conundrum.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) bridged across with 8km to go, which helped but he didn't last long and the gap to Evenepoel did not come down and he easily claimed the win.

TEULADA MORAIRA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 07: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 4 a 172km stage from La Nucia to Teulada Moraira on February 07, 2026 in Teulada Moraira, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.