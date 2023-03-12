Swipe to scroll horizontally Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 overview Date March 6-12, 2023 Start Lido di Camaiore Finish San Benedetto del Tronto Distance 1170 kilometres Previous edition 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Overall winner Primoz Roglic Points classification winner Primoz Roglic Mountains classification winner Primoz Roglic Best young rider João Almeida Best team UAE Team Emirates

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 Results

Image 1 of 6 Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium after stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico following his third stage win in a row (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic wins the reduced sprint on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic won the uphill sprint on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jasper Philipsen won the bunch sprint on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen celebrates winning stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) smashed the opening stage time trial (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico stage winners and race leaders Header Cell - Column 0 Stage winner General classification Stage 1 Filippo Ganna Filippo Ganna Stage 2 Fabio Jakobsen Filippo Ganna Stage 3 Jasper Philipsen Filippo Ganna Stage 4 Primož Roglič Lennard Kämna Stage 5 Primož Roglič Primož Roglič Stage 6 Primož Roglič Primož Roglič Stage 7 Jasper Philipsen Primož Roglič

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) absolutely crushed the competition in the stage 1 time trial in Lido di Camaiore on a day where rain hampered the early starters. It wasn't the weather that made Ganna go 28 seconds faster than second-placed Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) but the massive power the Hour Record holder can put out.

Ganna will bring that strong lead into the sprinter's stage to Follonica on stage 2 and could even keep the blue leader's jersey through stage 5 to Sarnano-Sassotetto.

The Italian had no trouble keeping the lead on stage 2, as the sprinters battled for the stage victory. Fabio Jakobsen won the stage in a photo finish ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Fernando Gaviria.

In another bunch sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico, Jasper Philipsen received a perfectly-timed lead-out from teammate Mathieu van der Poel to win stage 3 into Foligno. While Ganna was briefly caught out in a late-race split, the field came back together in the closing kilometres, with the Italian maintaining his GC lead.

Stage 4 was supposed to be a day for Wout van Aert in the Jumbo-Visma team, but Van Aert crashed along with Tom Pidcock in the final few kilometres. Luckily his teammate Primož Roglič was up the challenge and beat Julian Alaphilippe to win the stage. Lennard Kämna moved into the lead after Ganna was dropped.

On stage 5, high winds forced organisers to move the key summit finish 2.5 kilometres down the mountain at Sassotetto. Roglič bided his time then powered to his second stage win in a row in a near photo-finish over Giulio CIccone and Tao Geoghegan Hart. Kämna dropped out of the lead by missing out on the time bonuses, with Roglič moving into the blue jersey.

Roglič won again on stage 6 in punchy stage in Osimo to clinch the overall victory. The final day was one for the sprinters, with Jasper Philipsen winning stage 7.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minor classification leaders Header Cell - Column 0 Points Mountains Youth Team Stage 1 Filippo Ganna Row 0 - Cell 2 Magnus Sheffield Ineos Grenadiers Stage 2 Filippo Ganna Stefao Gandin Magnus Sheffield Ineos Grenadiers Stage 3 Jasper Philipsen Davide Bais Magnus Sheffield Ineos Grenadiers Stage 4 Jasper Philipsen Davide Bais João Almeida Bora-Hansgrohe Stage 5 Primož Roglič Primož Roglič João Almeida Bora-Hansgrohe Stage 6 Primož Roglič Primož Roglič João Almeida UAE Team Emirates Stage 7 Primož Roglič Primož Roglič João Almeida UAE Team Emirates

Tirreno-Adriatico is the traditional final preparation race for Milan-San Remo and the other Spring Classics, with the week of hard racing in the central Italian hills long considered as the best way to peak for the following month.

Tirreno-Adriatico competes against Paris-Nice but arguably offers better weather, better food and a taste of Italy to whoever is also targeting the Giro d'Italia in May.

In recent years race organisers RCS Sport have designed a harder race that has attracted some of the biggest Grand Tour riders in the peloton. Tadej Pogacar has taken home the winner's trident trophy for the last two years, with Primoz Roglic, Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali also on the roll of honour.

Tirreno-Adriatico is part of the UCI WorldTour and so awards a haul of valuable ranking points and prestige.

Tirreno-Adriatico start list

