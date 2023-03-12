Tirreno-Adriatico 2023

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 overview
DateMarch 6-12, 2023
StartLido di Camaiore
FinishSan Benedetto del Tronto
Distance1170 kilometres
Previous edition2022 Tirreno-Adriatico
Overall winnerPrimoz Roglic
Points classification winnerPrimoz Roglic
Mountains classification winnerPrimoz Roglic
Best young riderJoão Almeida
Best teamUAE Team Emirates

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 Results

Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium after stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico following his third stage win in a row
Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium after stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico following his third stage win in a row(Image credit: Getty Images)
2023 Tirreno-Adriatico stage winners and race leaders
Header Cell - Column 0 Stage winnerGeneral classification
Stage 1Filippo GannaFilippo Ganna
Stage 2Fabio JakobsenFilippo Ganna
Stage 3Jasper PhilipsenFilippo Ganna
Stage 4Primož RogličLennard Kämna
Stage 5Primož RogličPrimož Roglič
Stage 6Primož RogličPrimož Roglič
Stage 7Jasper PhilipsenPrimož Roglič

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) absolutely crushed the competition in the stage 1 time trial in Lido di Camaiore on a day where rain hampered the early starters. It wasn't the weather that made Ganna go 28 seconds faster than second-placed Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) but the massive power the Hour Record holder can put out.

Ganna will bring that strong lead into the sprinter's stage to Follonica on stage 2 and could even keep the blue leader's jersey through stage 5 to Sarnano-Sassotetto.

The Italian had no trouble keeping the lead on stage 2, as the sprinters battled for the stage victory. Fabio Jakobsen won the stage in a photo finish ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Fernando Gaviria.

In another bunch sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico, Jasper Philipsen received a perfectly-timed lead-out from teammate Mathieu van der Poel to win stage 3 into Foligno. While Ganna was briefly caught out in a late-race split, the field came back together in the closing kilometres, with the Italian maintaining his GC lead.

Stage 4 was supposed to be a day for Wout van Aert in the Jumbo-Visma team, but Van Aert crashed along with Tom Pidcock in the final few kilometres. Luckily his teammate Primož Roglič was up the challenge and beat Julian Alaphilippe to win the stage. Lennard Kämna moved into the lead after Ganna was dropped.

On stage 5, high winds forced organisers to move the key summit finish 2.5 kilometres down the mountain at Sassotetto. Roglič bided his time then powered to his second stage win in a row in a near photo-finish over Giulio CIccone and Tao Geoghegan Hart. Kämna dropped out of the lead by missing out on the time bonuses, with Roglič moving into the blue jersey.

Roglič won again on stage 6 in punchy stage in Osimo to clinch the overall victory. The final day was one for the sprinters, with Jasper Philipsen winning stage 7.

Minor classification leaders
Header Cell - Column 0 PointsMountainsYouthTeam
Stage 1Filippo GannaRow 0 - Cell 2 Magnus SheffieldIneos Grenadiers
Stage 2Filippo GannaStefao GandinMagnus SheffieldIneos Grenadiers
Stage 3Jasper PhilipsenDavide BaisMagnus SheffieldIneos Grenadiers
Stage 4Jasper PhilipsenDavide BaisJoão AlmeidaBora-Hansgrohe
Stage 5Primož RogličPrimož RogličJoão AlmeidaBora-Hansgrohe
Stage 6Primož RogličPrimož RogličJoão AlmeidaUAE Team Emirates
Stage 7Primož RogličPrimož RogličJoão AlmeidaUAE Team Emirates

Tirreno-Adriatico is the traditional final preparation race for Milan-San Remo and the other Spring Classics, with the week of hard racing in the central Italian hills long considered as the best way to peak for the following month. 

Tirreno-Adriatico competes against Paris-Nice but arguably offers better weather, better food and a taste of Italy to whoever is also targeting the Giro d'Italia in May. 

In recent years race organisers RCS Sport have designed a harder race that has attracted some of the biggest Grand Tour riders in the peloton. Tadej Pogacar has taken home the winner's trident trophy for the last two years, with Primoz Roglic, Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali also on the roll of honour.  

Tirreno-Adriatico is part of the UCI WorldTour and so awards a haul of valuable ranking points and prestige.

Tirreno-Adriatico start list

Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).