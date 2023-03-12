Tirreno-Adriatico 2023
|Date
|March 6-12, 2023
|Start
|Lido di Camaiore
|Finish
|San Benedetto del Tronto
|Distance
|1170 kilometres
|Previous edition
|2022 Tirreno-Adriatico
|Overall winner
|Primoz Roglic
|Points classification winner
|Primoz Roglic
|Mountains classification winner
|Primoz Roglic
|Best young rider
|João Almeida
|Best team
|UAE Team Emirates
Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 Results
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Stage winner
|General classification
|Stage 1
|Filippo Ganna
|Filippo Ganna
|Stage 2
|Fabio Jakobsen
|Filippo Ganna
|Stage 3
|Jasper Philipsen
|Filippo Ganna
|Stage 4
|Primož Roglič
|Lennard Kämna
|Stage 5
|Primož Roglič
|Primož Roglič
|Stage 6
|Primož Roglič
|Primož Roglič
|Stage 7
|Jasper Philipsen
|Primož Roglič
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) absolutely crushed the competition in the stage 1 time trial in Lido di Camaiore on a day where rain hampered the early starters. It wasn't the weather that made Ganna go 28 seconds faster than second-placed Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) but the massive power the Hour Record holder can put out.
Ganna will bring that strong lead into the sprinter's stage to Follonica on stage 2 and could even keep the blue leader's jersey through stage 5 to Sarnano-Sassotetto.
The Italian had no trouble keeping the lead on stage 2, as the sprinters battled for the stage victory. Fabio Jakobsen won the stage in a photo finish ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Fernando Gaviria.
In another bunch sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico, Jasper Philipsen received a perfectly-timed lead-out from teammate Mathieu van der Poel to win stage 3 into Foligno. While Ganna was briefly caught out in a late-race split, the field came back together in the closing kilometres, with the Italian maintaining his GC lead.
Stage 4 was supposed to be a day for Wout van Aert in the Jumbo-Visma team, but Van Aert crashed along with Tom Pidcock in the final few kilometres. Luckily his teammate Primož Roglič was up the challenge and beat Julian Alaphilippe to win the stage. Lennard Kämna moved into the lead after Ganna was dropped.
On stage 5, high winds forced organisers to move the key summit finish 2.5 kilometres down the mountain at Sassotetto. Roglič bided his time then powered to his second stage win in a row in a near photo-finish over Giulio CIccone and Tao Geoghegan Hart. Kämna dropped out of the lead by missing out on the time bonuses, with Roglič moving into the blue jersey.
Roglič won again on stage 6 in punchy stage in Osimo to clinch the overall victory. The final day was one for the sprinters, with Jasper Philipsen winning stage 7.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Results powered by FirstCycling
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Points
|Mountains
|Youth
|Team
|Stage 1
|Filippo Ganna
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Magnus Sheffield
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Stage 2
|Filippo Ganna
|Stefao Gandin
|Magnus Sheffield
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Stage 3
|Jasper Philipsen
|Davide Bais
|Magnus Sheffield
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Stage 4
|Jasper Philipsen
|Davide Bais
|João Almeida
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|Stage 5
|Primož Roglič
|Primož Roglič
|João Almeida
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|Stage 6
|Primož Roglič
|Primož Roglič
|João Almeida
|UAE Team Emirates
|Stage 7
|Primož Roglič
|Primož Roglič
|João Almeida
|UAE Team Emirates
Tirreno-Adriatico is the traditional final preparation race for Milan-San Remo and the other Spring Classics, with the week of hard racing in the central Italian hills long considered as the best way to peak for the following month.
Tirreno-Adriatico competes against Paris-Nice but arguably offers better weather, better food and a taste of Italy to whoever is also targeting the Giro d'Italia in May.
In recent years race organisers RCS Sport have designed a harder race that has attracted some of the biggest Grand Tour riders in the peloton. Tadej Pogacar has taken home the winner's trident trophy for the last two years, with Primoz Roglic, Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali also on the roll of honour.
Tirreno-Adriatico is part of the UCI WorldTour and so awards a haul of valuable ranking points and prestige.
Tirreno-Adriatico start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).