'Compared to him, I'm a goat on a bike' – Filippo Ganna acknowledges his Paris-Roubaix weakness but throws down gauntlet for Pogačar and Van der Poel

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'My job is clear' says Ineos Grenadiers leader

Filippo Ganna of INEOS Grenadiers participates in the team presentation of Paris-Roubaix 2026. (Photo by Gautier Demouveaux/NurPhoto)
The Italian will hope to better his best Paris-Roubaix result of sixth-place in 2023 (Image credit: Gautier Demouveaux/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna ended the long wait for a one-day victory earlier this month at Dwars door Vlaanderen, and with it heavily boosted the belief that he could challenge for at least the podium at Paris-Roubaix.

However, for the buoyant place that the Italian powerhouse and under-23 Paris-Roubaix champion finds himself in, he knows that watts alone won't be enough to see off Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) or Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

The Ineos Grenadiers man lines up for his sixth Paris-Roubaix, knowing that despite his recent form, it doesn't change the direction of the spotlight that is firmly shining on Van der Poel and Pogačar.

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Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

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