'I hope to make some headlines but not by losing' - Filippo Ganna targets Tirreno-Adriatico TT on road to Classics peak fitness

Italian favourite for Monday's 10km flat and fast opening individual time trial

INEOS Grenadiers Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna celebrates on the podium after winning the stage 3 of the Algarve Tour, a time trial run in Vilamoura on February 20, 2026. (Photo by João Matos / AFP)
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrated on the stage 3 podium at Volta ao Algarve after winning that 19.5km individual time trial  (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is again the big favourite to win Monday's opening Tirreno-Adriatico time trial, with a surprise defeat arguably creating bigger headlines in La Gazzetta dello Sport than a win.

The Italian Champion has won Tirreno-Adriatico time trials four times, three on the roads of the Tuscan coast on stage 1 and once on the roads of the Adriatic on the final day. He has 37 career wins, 30 in time trials.

In the absence of his current chrono nemesis Remco Evenepoel, Ganna's biggest rivals appear to be Isaac del Toro (UAE Tam Emirartes-XRG) who has opted to start every, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Britain's Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep), Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) and perhaps Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who is making his season debut in Italy.

CAMOIRE, ITALY - MARCH 08: (L-R) Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious, Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek, Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe, Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step and Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Camaiore, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (right) among the athletes at the Top Riders Press Conference holding the trident trophy prior to the 2026 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall contenders at stage races are often scaramantico about touching a race trophy but Ganna jokingly picked up the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident trophy during the official photo shoot.

Ganna fought to finish second overall last year, hauling his huge build up the climbs each day. He enjoyed a good winter and season debut in Portugal but is purposely not yet at his best.

"I'm a little bit behind compared to this time last year but that's not a bad thing. I hope to switch things around this year and be at my very best all the way to Paris-Roubaix," Ganna explained.

"I prefer my spring that way, so I can reach Milan-San Remo and the cobbled Classics at my best. I was in super form last year for Tirreno-Adriatico, so I suffered every day and fought for the GC. This year I want to do well in the TT and take the race day by day."

Like all the teams and riders, Ganna knows rain is expected for much of the week. That could make Tirreno-Adriatico a race of survival and illness avoidance.

"I remember a cold edition three years ago, when almost everyone got sick. Then, a week later, I was completely wasted at the start of Milan-San Remo. Hopefully, we'll get a good version of Tirreno this time," he concluded.

