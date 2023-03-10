Live coverage

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 live - Decisive summit finish shortened by wind

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

10.7km climb to Sarnano-Sassotetto lies in wait for GC contenders

FOLIGNO ITALY MARCH 08 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Vismacompete in echelons formation due to crosswind during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 3 a 216km stage from Follonica to Foligno 231m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 08 2023 in Foligno Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Will Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma take control of the race on the queen stage? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The original profile of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (now cut by 2.5km)

The original profile of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (now cut by 2.5km) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Situation

Breakaway: Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep), Zdenek Stybar (Jayco-AlUla), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), and Florian Stork (Team DSM)

A look back at stage 4, which saw Primož Roglič sprint to victory at the uphill finish in Tortoreto.

Primoz Roglic on the podium after winning stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It's a stronger group than we've seen in previous days, with Simmons, Stybar, and Ballerini the standout names.

147km to go

The breakaway has three minutes on the peloton now.

So that's Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep), Zdenek Stybar (Jayco-AlUla), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), and Florian Stork (Team DSM) in the breakaway.

150km to go

The seven riders are pulling away from the peloton and are a minute up the road.

Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep) has made it into that group, too.

He's on the move with Zdenek Stybar (Jayco-AlUla), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), and Florian Stork (Team DSM).

Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) is among the attackers.

155km to go

No moves yet as the attacks continue.

Attacks fly early on but no breakaway yet.

HIlly ground from the very start in Morro d'Oro.

166km to go

Racing is underway at the start of stage 5 and the riders kick off the action.

French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) is the only non-starter today.

Elsewhere, Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) was fined 500CHF for removing his helmet during yesterday's stage 4. UCI regulations state that riders can be disqualified for doing so, though the Frenchman escaped with a fine instead.

And here's the new map of the finish. The section of road running to the crossroads on the left has been removed from the route.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 stage 5 finish map - altered finish

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Here's the new finishing climb profile. It's still a tough one at 10.7km and an average gradient of 7.3%.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 stage 5 finish profile

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico stages shortened due to high winds

Sassotetto summit finish cut by 2.5km while Paris-Nice stage 6 reduced to 80km

The big news this morning is that today's stage has been shortened due to high winds at the summit of Sarnano-Sassotetto. As a result, the finishing climb has been shortened by 2.5km.

Meanwhile over in Paris-Nice, the wind has meant organisers have cut the 197km stage down to just 80km...

The action will kick off in around 15 minutes.

The peloton is setting off to start stage 5 with a long 9.8km neutral start.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the queen stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

