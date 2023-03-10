Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 live - Decisive summit finish shortened by wind

Refresh

A look back at stage 4, which saw Primož Roglič sprint to victory at the uphill finish in Tortoreto. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It's a stronger group than we've seen in previous days, with Simmons, Stybar, and Ballerini the standout names.

147km to go The breakaway has three minutes on the peloton now.

So that's Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep), Zdenek Stybar (Jayco-AlUla), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), and Florian Stork (Team DSM) in the breakaway.

150km to go The seven riders are pulling away from the peloton and are a minute up the road.

Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep) has made it into that group, too.

He's on the move with Zdenek Stybar (Jayco-AlUla), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), and Florian Stork (Team DSM).

Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) is among the attackers.

155km to go No moves yet as the attacks continue.

Attacks fly early on but no breakaway yet.

HIlly ground from the very start in Morro d'Oro.

166km to go Racing is underway at the start of stage 5 and the riders kick off the action.

French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) is the only non-starter today.

Elsewhere, Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) was fined 500CHF for removing his helmet during yesterday's stage 4. UCI regulations state that riders can be disqualified for doing so, though the Frenchman escaped with a fine instead. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tG2S4d93bHMarch 10, 2023 See more

And here's the new map of the finish. The section of road running to the crossroads on the left has been removed from the route. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Here's the new finishing climb profile. It's still a tough one at 10.7km and an average gradient of 7.3%. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico stages shortened due to high winds Sassotetto summit finish cut by 2.5km while Paris-Nice stage 6 reduced to 80km

The big news this morning is that today's stage has been shortened due to high winds at the summit of Sarnano-Sassotetto. As a result, the finishing climb has been shortened by 2.5km. Meanwhile over in Paris-Nice, the wind has meant organisers have cut the 197km stage down to just 80km...

The action will kick off in around 15 minutes.

The peloton is setting off to start stage 5 with a long 9.8km neutral start.