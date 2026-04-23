'Step by step I'm feeling stronger and getting better' – Stephen Williams gives positive update on knee injury rehab after almost a year out from racing

Stephen Williams (NSN Cycling) has provided an update on his knee injury rehabilitation

Former La Flèche Wallonne winner Stephen Williams has said that "things are heading in the right direction with my recovery" as he continues to fight to come back from a long-term knee injury.

The British rider hasn't raced in almost a year, last competing at Eschborn Frankfurt on May 1, 2025, after suffering from quadriceps tendinopathy in his right knee.

The condition is an overuse injury affecting the tendons connecting the quadriceps muscles at the front of the thigh to the kneecap. Williams, also a former Tour Down Under and Tour of Britain champion, has been struggling with the issue since the start of 2025.

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Writing in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Williams said things are looking up as he continues his rehabilitation.

"Hi everyone, just a quick update to let you know things are heading in the right direction with my recovery," he wrote.

"I've been dealing with an injury for a while now. Over the past few weeks I've been rehabbing at SEG Performance in Amsterdam where I've been in great hands with the physios and the wider performance team. NSN Cycling Team has been closely involved throughout and continues to support me wherever needed. "

Williams said that he's back on the bike and hopes to be racing again sometime soon.

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Last year, the 29-year-old Welshman rode the Australian summer races and the Giro d'Abruzzo before not finishing Flèche, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Frankfurt. After such a long period away from racing, he didn't shed any light on a potential comeback timeframe, but his future is now looking positive, at least.

"It's been a tough process, but step by step I'm feeling stronger and getting better," Williams wrote.

"And the best part is: I'm back on the bike. If things keep progressing like this, hopefully it won’t be long before I’m back racing again. Thanks for your support and I’ll see you soon!"