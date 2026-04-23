'Step by step I'm feeling stronger and getting better' – Stephen Williams gives positive update on knee injury rehab after almost a year out from racing

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NSN racer back on the bike during ongoing recovery from quadriceps tendinopathy

Stephen Williams (NSN Cycling) has provided an update on his knee injury rehabilitation
Stephen Williams (NSN Cycling) has provided an update on his knee injury rehabilitation (Image credit: Stephen Williams/Instagram)

Former La Flèche Wallonne winner Stephen Williams has said that "things are heading in the right direction with my recovery" as he continues to fight to come back from a long-term knee injury.

The British rider hasn't raced in almost a year, last competing at Eschborn Frankfurt on May 1, 2025, after suffering from quadriceps tendinopathy in his right knee.

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Last year, the 29-year-old Welshman rode the Australian summer races and the Giro d'Abruzzo before not finishing Flèche, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Frankfurt. After such a long period away from racing, he didn't shed any light on a potential comeback timeframe, but his future is now looking positive, at least.

"And the best part is: I'm back on the bike. If things keep progressing like this, hopefully it won’t be long before I’m back racing again. Thanks for your support and I’ll see you soon!"

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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