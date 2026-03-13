'I have different goals this spring' – Matteo Jorgenson turns spring metamorphosis into a Tirreno-Adriatico podium opportunity

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American moves up to third overall despite focussing on later goals in the Ardennes

SAN GIMIGNANO, ITALY - MARCH 10: Matteo Jorgenson of United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 2 a 206km stage from Camaiore to San Gimignano 332m / #UCIWT / on March 10, 2026 in San Gimignano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Matteo Jorgenson is in the fight for overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson has different goals and a different training plan for the spring of 2026, but again showed his stage racing talents and natural aggression on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

On the road to Mombaroccio, he finished with Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), moving up to third overall with one last hilly stage in the Marche hills remaining on Saturday.

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"I have different goals this spring. I'm targeting Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Ardennes, and so I had a much slower winter than I'm used to. I didn't go to altitude, I stayed at home," Jorgenson explained to Cyclingnews.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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