Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock come crashing down at Tirreno-Adriatico

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) would have been favourites for the stage win in Tortoreto on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico on Thursday, but the two Classics specialists crashed together inside four kilometres to go.

Pidcock appeared to be drifting back from the front part of the bunch and Van Aert moving forward when the Jumbo-Visma rider became squeezed in between teammate Koen Bouwman and Pidcock.

The riders hooked bars and both came down, fortunately not bringing anyone else along with them.

Although the pair are fierce rivals, as they got up and brushed themselves off with torn shorts and scraped skin, they apologised to each other and rode along together, well out of contention for the stage win.

"I'm alright," Pidcock told Cyclingnews after the stage. "I don't really know what happened. Wout said it was his fault, he apologised, so yeah, it's just a racing incident.

"I was just trying to get out of the way of my own team, and next thing I know I'm on the floor. It'll be pretty sore sleeping tonight, but I'm alright."

At least Van Aert could take solace in his teammate Primož Roglič snagging the stage victory in his stead.