Tirreno-Adriatico: Roglic doubles up with win at Sarnano-Sassotetto

By Barry Ryan
published

Kämna misses out in small sprint in shortened finale as Jumbo-Visma rider takes race lead

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico atop Sassotetto to move into the blue jersey of race leader. On the wind-buffeted summit finish, Roglic emerged late to win a reduced group sprint ahead of Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

High winds had forced the final ascent to be reduced in distance and the conditions deterred attackers until Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) ignited the race with a solo effort with 4.6km to go.

The Italian opened a maximum lead of 20 seconds and briefly looked on course for stage victory until Enric Mas (Movistar) accelerated with intent just outside the flamme rouge.

Ciccone, Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) were the only riders initially able to follow Mas, but the group lost momentum when they turned into a headwind shortly after catching Caruso.

Wilco Kelderman helped to bring his leader Roglic and another ten or so riders into contention in the final 500 metres. Although Carthy looked to open the sprint from distance, Roglic’s aptitude for this kind of effort proved decisive, and the Slovenian claimed the day ahead of Ciccone and Geoghegan Hart.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), prominent in trying to control Caruso’s lead, took fourth on the stage, while his teammate Lennard Kämna lost the blue jersey on bonus seconds despite placing fifth.

