Paris-Nice 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Nice overview Date March 3 - 10, 2024 Start location Les Mureaux Finish location Nice Distance 1,218.7 Previous edition Paris-Nice 2023 2024 winner Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Image 1 of 8 2024 Paris-Nice overall podium (l-r): Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), winner Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) and third place Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Aleksandr Vlasov of Bora-Hansgrohe soloed to win stage 7 from Nice to Madone d'Utelle (Image credit: Getty Images) Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) won stage 6 from a three-rider breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Olav Kooij wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images / Thomas Samson / AFP) Santiago Buitrago wins stage 4 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) UAE Team Emirates wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Arvid de Kleijn wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Olav Kooij wins stage 1 of the Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images / Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Stage 8: Jorgenson takes overall victory as Evenepoel wins final stage / As it happened

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the overall Paris-Nice victory and claimed the biggest victory of his career. Working with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) in a break along with Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), they distanced overnight leader Bradon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in the rain-soaked final stage.

Evenepoel won stage 8 beating Jorgenson in a two-rider sprint, and took second overall. Fifth on the stage, McNulty rounded out the final GC podium.

Stage 7: Aleksandr Vlasov wins stage 7 as Brandon McNulty fights to remain in yellow / As it happened

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) soloed to victory atop the La Madone d'Utelle summit finish after countering an attack by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and striking out with 4km to go. Evenepoel took second from a small chase group ahead of Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) struggled but managed to hold onto the yellow jersey with a slim 4-second lead on Jorgenson.

Stage 6: Mattias Skjelmose takes stage 6 victory as McNulty returns to race lead / As it happened

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) outsprinted his two breakaway companions to win stage 6 and claimed his first victory of the year and his first at Paris-Nice. Runner-up on the stage Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) retook the yellow leader's jersey with more than a minute over pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep). Third on the stage, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), who instigated the attack, moved into second overall at 23 seconds.

Stage 5: Olav Kooij scores second sprint victory of the week / As it happened

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike) won his second sprint stage at Paris-Nice, this time sprinting to victory on stage 5 into Sisteron. Kooij outpaced Mads Pedersen (Lidl - Trek) and Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech).

Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) maintained his overall race lead and heads into the sixth stage with a 13-second advantage on Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) and 27 seconds on Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates).

Stage 4: Santiago Buitrago pushes ahead of Luke Plapp to win on Mont Brouilly / As it happened

Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) soloed to victory on stage 4 atop Mont Brouilly. Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) held on for second place to move into the yellow leader's jersey. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) finished third on the day.

Plapp now leads the overall by 13 seconds ahead of Buitrago, while overnight leader Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) slipped to third place overall at 27 seconds back.

The racing continues on stage 5 for a 193.5km race from Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut to Sisteron.

Stage 3: UAE Team Emirates win team time trial / As it happened

UAE Team Emirates struck the first GC blow of the 2024 Paris-Nice, placing four of their GC hopefuls – Brandon McNulty, Finn Fisher-Black, João Almeida, and Jay Vine – at the top of the standings after avoiding the late rainfall to win stage 3.

The team beat EF Education-EasyPost and Jayco-AlUla into second and third places at 15 and 22 seconds respectively in Auxerre.

Meanwhile, top race favourites Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič were among the teams to suffer in the rain, putting in strong rides at the mid-stage checkpoint but losing time late on to fall to fourth at 22 seconds and 11th at 54 seconds on the day.

Stage 2: Arvid de Kleijn wins stage 2 bunch sprint / As it happened

At the end of a supremely dull stage in which the peloton all but slow-pedalled for much of the day, Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) claimed his first-ever WorldTour victory, simultaneously netting his team's first triumph in cycling's top league.



With no wind to spark much-feared echelons, the bulk of the stage passed off with virtually no real race action barring brief fights for the bonus seconds, with the main interest point coming down to the bunch sprint in Montargis.

Third on stage one, New Zealand sprinter Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) claimed second on the stage ahead of Dylan Groenwegen (Jayco AIUIa), moving into the overall lead thanks to the extra bonus seconds gained.

Stage 1: Olav Kooij sprints ahead of Mads Pedersen to win opener / As it happened

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the opening stage of 2024 Paris-Nice with a late pass of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) in Les Mureaux. Kooij came off Pedersen’s back wheel in the closing 100 metres and won by half a wheel. Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) ran out of real estate and settled for third.

With the victory, Kooij will wear the first leader's jersey of the eight-day race. It was the Dane's third win of the season, following his successes at the UAE Tour and Clásica de Almería.

The opening day around Les Mureaux saw a breakaway of three riders form near the start of the 158km journey - Stefan Bissegger and Jonas Rutsch of EF Education-EasyPost with Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies). On the climb of Côte de Bazemont with under 40km to race, it was all back together for the final bunch sprint.

Paris-Nice information

Paris-Nice route

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: ASO)

The 2024 Paris-Nice route serves up some expected challenges as well as some new ones in the 1,218km of racing. For full details, read the 2024 Paris-Nice route.

Start list

Paris-Nice Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Schedule March 3, 2024 Les Mureaux, 157.7km TBD March 4, 2024 Thoiry > Montargis, 177.6km Row 1 - Cell 2 March 5, 2024 Auxerre (TTT), 26.9km Row 2 - Cell 2 March 56 2024 Chalon-sur-Saône > Mont Brouilly, 183km Row 3 - Cell 2 March 7, 2024 Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut > Sisteron, 193.5 Row 4 - Cell 2 March 8, 2024 Sisteron > La Colle-sur-Loup, 198.2km Row 5 - Cell 2 March 9, 2024 Nice-Auron, 173km Row 6 - Cell 2 March 10, 2024 Nice-Nice, 109.3 Row 7 - Cell 2

