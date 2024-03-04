Paris-Nice stage 2 live - Another day for the sprinters

Refresh

All smiles in the peloton as Ben Turner and Samuel Watson ride together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No further attacks as the peloton continues on as one for now.

155km to go It seems that the time gap reported was wrong because Rutsch and Burgaudeau have just been caught by the peloton.

Lilian Calmejane is the next rider over back in the peloton for the single point on offer for third place at the top.

The German extends his lead in the mountain classification.

And Rutsch leads the way over the top of the climb.

The latest time gap to the duo is over three minutes. We have a two-man break of the day.

166km to go Rutsch and Burgaudeau lead the way onto the climb.

The first climb of the day is coming up. It's 1.2km at 5%.

172km to go The pair have 30 seconds on the peloton.

Jonas Rutsch (EF) and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) are on the attack again after going in the day's breakaway yesterday.

178km to go We're underway on stage 2 of Paris-Nice!

Over in Tirreno-Adriatico the riders are starting with a 10km time trial in Lido di Camaiore. Check out the Tirreno stage 1 start times here.

The peloton has rolled out into the neutral zone in Thoiry.

Olav Kooij took the sprint win ahead of Mads Pedersen on the uphill finish while Remco Evenepoel was on the attack to grab some bonus seconds. (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Here's a look at the stage 1 result from Sunday's opener powered by FirstCycling...

A mostly flat day out today with only two climbs on the route – the Côte des Mesnuls and Côte de Villeconin – both before the halfway mark.

Around half an hour until the stage gets underway.