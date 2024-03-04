Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 2 live - Another day for the sprinters
Look out for Kooij, Pederse, De Lie, Jakobsen, Groves on the flat finish in Montargis
Paris-Nice 2024 – all the information
Paris-Nice 2024 route
Philippa York's Paris-Nice 2024 preview
Paris-Nice: Olav Kooij pips Mads Pedersen on uphill sprint to win opening stage
Situation
177.6km sprint stage with two third-category climbs
All smiles in the peloton as Ben Turner and Samuel Watson ride together.
No further attacks as the peloton continues on as one for now.
155km to go
It seems that the time gap reported was wrong because Rutsch and Burgaudeau have just been caught by the peloton.
Just when we thought TT helmets couldn't get any weirder: Giro leaves us speechless
Visma-Lease A Bike use 'innovative' helmet at Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 recon
Lilian Calmejane is the next rider over back in the peloton for the single point on offer for third place at the top.
The German extends his lead in the mountain classification.
And Rutsch leads the way over the top of the climb.
The latest time gap to the duo is over three minutes. We have a two-man break of the day.
166km to go
Rutsch and Burgaudeau lead the way onto the climb.
The first climb of the day is coming up. It's 1.2km at 5%.
172km to go
The pair have 30 seconds on the peloton.
Jonas Rutsch (EF) and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) are on the attack again after going in the day's breakaway yesterday.
178km to go
We're underway on stage 2 of Paris-Nice!
Over in Tirreno-Adriatico the riders are starting with a 10km time trial in Lido di Camaiore.
The peloton has rolled out into the neutral zone in Thoiry.
Olav Kooij took the sprint win ahead of Mads Pedersen on the uphill finish while Remco Evenepoel was on the attack to grab some bonus seconds.
Here's a look at the stage 1 result from Sunday's opener powered by FirstCycling...
A mostly flat day out today with only two climbs on the route – the Côte des Mesnuls and Côte de Villeconin – both before the halfway mark.
Around half an hour until the stage gets underway.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of Paris-Nice 2024!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 Live - Time trial opens the GC battleJonas Vingegaard, Dani Martínez and other GC contenders tackle a 10 kilometre time trial at Lido di Camaiore
-
Paris-Nice stage 2 live - Another day for the sprintersLook out for Kooij, Pederse, De Lie, Jakobsen, Groves on the flat finish in Montargis
-
Just when we thought TT helmets couldn't get any weirder: Giro leaves us speechlessVisma-Lease A Bike use 'innovative' helmet at stage 1 recon
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 individual time trial start timesJonas Vingegaard third off the start ramp with Filippo Ganna the big favourite in 10km time trial
-
Frasers Group reportedly set to scoop up remnants of WiggleCRC for less than £10 millionAcquisition follows on from February news that business was laying off its entire workforce
-
Jorgenson lands third in GC after Paris-Nice opener with surprise bonus seconds'At Paris-Nice, I want to take the next step as a GC rider' says 24-year-old from the United States
-
Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafane defend desert titles at Belgian Waffle Ride ArizonaLance Haidet, Torbjørn Røed on podium for pro men with Haley Smith, Alexis Skarda completing top 3 for pro women
-
Elisa Longo Borghini wins Trofeo Oro in EuroKarlijn Swinkels holds off Ruth Edwards for second
-
‘Living in the moment and being happy’ - Tao Geoghegan Hart just wants to raceBriton targets Tirreno-Adriatico but don’t call it part of his comeback