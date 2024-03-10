Paris-Nice stage 8 live - Evenepoel and Jorgenson distance McNulty

Refresh

15KM TO GO Here's a look at the gradients which await the three leaders. It is by no means an easy finish after a flag to flag day of exciting racing again at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: ASO)

Jorgenson will know these roads well as he lives in the area, as does Vlasov. He'll want to stick with Evenepoel knowing that if he is with the Belgian champion at the line, he will win Paris-Nice.

Here's the leading trio that will battle it out for the stage win. Just one climb and a descent back to Nice separates them from the finish. Will Evenepoel try and drop Jorgenson over the Col des Quatre-Chemins (3.8 km at 8.1%) to try and take both the stage win and overall victory? Or will he bide his time to try and just secure the stage victory? They can't count out yesterday's stage winner Vlasov either. (Image credit: Getty Images)

20KM TO GO Jorgenson looks an excellent descender, really pushing on gapping Evenepoel on this downhill run towards our final climb.

Now Roglič really has started to struggle, dropping away from the second group on the road.

Jorgenson moves ahead of Evenepoel and takes the maximum bonus seconds haul. He's defending from the front after Evenepoel led up the majority of the climb.

Its the shorter steeper side of the famous Col d'Èze we're tackling here. Could it be the perfect launchpad for Jorgenson or Evenepoel to make their decisive move?

McNulty has taken off in a desperate attempt to try and salvage something from today. The gap is at 1:07 as Plapp moves ahead. There's nothing doing in this chase group with the damage clearly done on the Côte de Peille.

30KM TO GO The sun is finally showing itself now as the race heads back towards the coast. The leading trio's gap has completely ballooned out to 57 seconds now. Rain jackets off in the front and it's time to push on.

It was actually wanting a gilet that saw Roglic drop back, not a struggle. This group behind isn't working well and the three in front now have a 40-second lead.

Roglic appears to be struggling at the back of the chasing group. This typically hasn't been a stage suited to the Slovenian and the horrific weather conditions also aren't playing to his strengths.

Evenepoel is doing a lot of work on the pedalling portions of this descent, with Jorgenson sat on his wheel and Vlasov able to just sit in at the back - he's set to gain big if this group stays away. Gap to the Skjelmose, McNulty and Roglic group is currently at 20 seconds.

40KM TO GO Evenepoel, Jorgenson and Vlasov crest the climb with the Russian in the lead. They will now descend for 12km before battling out for bonus seconds at the Col d'Èze intermediate sprint point.

Here's the moment Evenepoel and Jorgenson got away from McNulty. They've now got Vlasov for company who can be seen just behind the yellow jersey. Evenepoel and Jorgenson on stage 8 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vlasov leaves McNulty behind to join Jorgenson and Evenepoel. It's not looking good for the yellow jersey after missing out, remember started the day with just a four-second lead from Jorgenson who on the road would virtually be in the jersey.

Jorgenson is pulling through and giving Evenepoel a pull on the front with McNulty not in contact. He's with Vlasov trying to close the gap and just grinding away.

Round three from Evenepoel who attacks again. Jorgenson is again straight onto his wheel with McNulty not in contact yet but looking good to close. Skjelmose has started to struggle this time.

We're getting a look at Egan Bernal who is in a group 40 seconds back with Joao Almeida.

Here's an earlier shot of Evenepoel just behind McNulty. He'll be wanting to take that yellow jersey off him by the end of today. He's since removed the gilet and arm warmers, ready for the attacks in his Belgian national champion's jersey. Remco Evenepoel on stage 8 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

45KM TO GO With Evenepoel not getting any separation, things have calmed down for now. Großschartner has moved to the front for race leader McNulty.

Evenepoel attacks again! This is brutal. Skjelmose is trying to follow as are Jorgenson and McNulty who both closed well.

He's followed quickly by Jorgenson who snapped onto his wheel and he's now knocked off his effort. Luke Plapp looked the worst effected by that tough acceleration but he is now back in thanks to help from Chris Harper. The Jayco AlUla domestique has now gone to the front of the group.

Just as I type, Evenepoel goes! He isn't letting any attacks get ahead of him today and with 46.6km still remaning, he's decided now is a good time to go.

Campenaerts is all but caught, chapeau to him. We're starting the brutally tough Côte de Peille (6.5 km at 6.9%) climb with a very small group of leaders remaining. How long can Pedersen keep pulling on the front?

50KM TO GO Mads Pedersen hit the front of the peloton with 63km to go and he's barely took his foot off the accelerator ever since. Incredible effort from the versatile Dane with Lidl-Trek clearly coming into today to light the race up. Mads Pedersen at Paris-Nice stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedersen is bombing down this descent with speeds past 80kph even in wet conditions. The group of leaders is heading through the lovely looking L'Escarène. The Dane has reduced Campenaerts' lead to just 12 seconds.

Campenaerts leads the race over the third categorised climb of the day. Scaroni took second for three more KOM points which moves him just two behind Burgaudeau now. Pedersen has moved back to the front to lead Skjelmose down the descent with the hardest two climbs on the day still to come. Victor Campenaerts at stage 8 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scaroni and Battistella are again looking active with around 500m to the top of this climb with more KOM points on offer. Pedersen is still in the group after a long pull.

60KM TO GO Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Decathlon) are the big losers on GC having missed out on this group of favourites being driven by Pedersen. They started the day seventh and ninth overall respectively.

KOM leader Burgaedeau has been dropped and his challenge for that classification will be down to those in front and what they can do. Scaroni will be eyeing a few more points on the road with the jersey within striking distance.

Evenepoel looks isolated in the front group. He's got three teammates definitely behind in the third group on the road as Pedersen continues driving for Skjelmose.

The group of GC favourites have no caught the second group on the road which had Mads Pedersen in it from his earlier move. Pedersen has gone to the front and started to pace for Skjelmose already.

There are splits behind in the peloton with a lot of key domestiques separated from their leaders. There could be a lot of people isolated as we go climbing again up the Côte de Berre-les-Alpes (6.5 km at 5.9%), which has steepest sections in its final 2km.

Santiago Buitrago and Kevin Geniets have abandoned Paris-Nice.

Campenaerts is still moving along nicely on his own out in front, with his time gap currently at 1:05 from the GC favourites.

Scaroni took three more points over the last climb meaning Burgaudeau only leads by five in the KOM classification now.

Lidl-Trek are already looking very active and leading the peloton down one of the treacherous descent sections. Rain has made the hairpin downhills even more dangerous and technical than they already were.

Buitrago looks like he won't be continuing this race after being on superb form on the climbs and taking a stage win, but more importantly he is thankfully back on his feet after a heavy crash.

70KM TO GO There's been a nasty crash for Santiago Buitrago on one of the descending sections. He looked to be in quite some distress but thankfully team staff and now on hand to attend to him. Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) and Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) were also involved.

Mads Pedersen is leading a group behind the huge pack of chasers in pursuit of Campenaerts. He could be an important satellite rider should Skjelmose want to try something later. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The groups on the road behind have joined forming a much bigger chase. Armirail, De Plus, Scaroni, Battistella and Jacobs have now got Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Ewan Costiou (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Harry Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost), Ruben Guerreiro and Will Barta (both Movistar) for company.

The lone leader on stage 8 of Paris-Nice. Victor Campenaerts leading stage 8 of Paris-Nice 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those in the breakaway are on the lower slopes of the Côte de Châteauneuf (5.5 km at 4.5%) climb.

80KM TO GO Current race situation sees Campenaerts leading solo 55 seconds ahead of the first chase group of five, with a further chasing group just five seconds behind them. Then comes the peloton at 1:30 from the lone Belgian out in front.

Double stage-winner Olav kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) has abandoned the race.

The Astana duo were joined later by Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) and Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) bridging across. There are groups forming all over the road as they now descend towards the second climb.

That's the first of five climbs on the day done, with many more opportunities for attacks to be launched.

Scaroni didn't managed to get the maximum five KOM points which were swept up by the Belgian in front, but he did get two and narrowed the gap to current leader in that classification - Mathieu Burgaudeau - to just eight points now.

Campenaerts is now all alone with Jacobs dropped. Behind, a tandem attack has come out of the peloton with Christian Scaroni and Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) off in pursuit of the KOM points.

90KM TO GO Pithie in back in the group, with the peloton keeping the pace high and only allowing the duo in front a 1:35 lead.

Campenaerts is looking as aero as ever on the attack. Victor Campenaerts leading the break at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pithie has been dropped by his fellow escapees on the climb. Only Campenaerts and Jacobs remain out in the lead.

Jacobs, Campenaerts and Pithie now have closer to a two-minute gap as they hit the first climb of the day - Côte de Levens (6.1 km at 5.8%).

100KM TO GO Here's the moment the three leaders got away from the peloton. They currently lead by 1:10. Paris-Nice 2024 stage 8 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first wave of attacks in the peloton has seen a group of three riders get a small advantage. Johan Jacobs (Movistar) who was in yesterday's break alongside Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) and former race leader at this year's Paris-Nice, Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ).

Here's what McNulty had to say ahead of the stage start to CyclingProNet.



"A mix of everything - excitement, nervous tired but in the end it's going to be an aggressive day so we'll give everything."



"It's been a really tough week. I think everyone is suffering I hope but we'll see. It will be really aggressive, especially the last two climbs."



"I know he's really motivated and he lives here so it's almost a home race for him. Remco is also right there and we know how he races so it's going to be tough."

The peloton will head north out of Nice along the Var river, before turning right at La Roquette-sur-Var and approaching the toughest inclines of the day. From then on in, there will barely be a flat kilometre with climbs lining the road until the descent for home where the Promenade des Anglais in Nice awaits its newest champion.

109KM TO GO Official start taken and just 109km of racing separates the riders from the end of Paris-Nice 2024. The race is far from over yet though.

Here's how the GC standings were left after stage 7 courtesy of FirstCycling.



Just four seconds separates McNulty and Jorgenson at the top, with Skjelmose, Evenepoel and Plapp all fighting for that podium spot. The parcours could allow for someone lower down to start a real raid if they can get up the road with teammates, so expect everyone in this top 10 to be trying something today. Paris-Nice GC top 10 after stage 7 (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Here's McNulty looking focused on the day ahead at the race start. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) ahead of Paris-Nice stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you need to catch up with what happened in yesterday's summit finish, here's the race report. A reminder that Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) did hold onto yellow but that his leading gap narrowed to just four seconds from compatriot Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike).



Paris-Nice: Aleksandr Vlasov wins stage 7 as Brandon McNulty fights to remain in yellow

Three more riders didn't take the start today in Nice: David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Elmar Reinders and Luka Mezgec (Jayco AlUla). Tombé mercredi sur l'étape du Mont Brouilly et ressentant depuis des douleurs persistantes, David Gaudu ne prendra pas le départ de la 8e et dernière étape de Paris-Nice. Il va observer quelques jours de repos et réaliser des investigations complémentaires.David Gaudu will not… pic.twitter.com/UE2ycUHJFhMarch 10, 2024 See more

Unofficial race start The riders are underway from Nice, with the flag drop and official racing start to take place in around 15 minutes.

Today is poised for a huge GC fight in the mountains, with five categorised climbs:

- Côte de Levens (6.1 km at 5.8%) - 94km to go

- Côte de Châteauneuf (5.5 km at 4.5%) - 77km to go

- Côte de Berre-les-Alpes (6.5 km at 5.9%) - 65km to go

- Côte de Peille (6.5 km at 6.9%) - 47km to go

- Col des Quatre-Chemins (3.8 km at 8.1%) - 13km to go

Above is where they start on the course so look out for these markers, and they will also take in part of the famous Col d'Èze where the intermediate sprint point and bonus seconds will be fought for.

Here's Remco Evenepoel ahead of the stage start. He'll surely be on the attack throughout the day. Remco Evenepoel ahead of Paris-Nice stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders are in Nice and completing the team presentation ahead of the neutralised roll out which is around 10 minutes away now. The weather has been tough with rain and cold bringing poor conditions, but the sun is poking through for the moment.