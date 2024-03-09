Paris-Nice stage 7 live - GC battle continues on modified stage

Refresh

Thomas swept up the maximum five KOM points but this won't threaten Burgaudeau's hold of the polka-dot mountains jersey. He leads that competition by ten points from Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan).

The categorised portion of the climb has been completed, but it's relatively uphill for the next 20km of racing. If the three men chasing can make it a group of six at the front of the race, they should be able to build a solid gap.

Here's the three men braving the cold and rain at the start of stage 7. There are three riders in pursuit - Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Dstny), Gijs Leemreize (DSM) - who are 1:05 behind with the peloton a further 45 seconds back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three riders have started the attacks out of the peloton: Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), Johan Jacobs (Movistar) and Martijn Tusveld (DSM-Firmenich PostNL). They will hit the category 2 climb first with a narrow 10-second advantage.

100KM TO GO The race is heading north away from the coast for today's stage. The first climb is starting soon and should give a breakaway a chance to get up the road. If not, then it will all come down to a GC battle on the mountain finish.

With no more chances for the sprinters, here's the list of today's non-starters:

- Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)

- Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla)

- Pascal Ackermann and Rick Zabel (Israel-Premier Tech)

- Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty)

104KM TO GO Official start taken and racing is underway on stage 7 of Paris-Nice!

Here's Remco Evenepoel from today's start. He said he made a tactical mistake in the final stages of yesterday's race despite having good form. Can he make up his 1:03 deficit to McNulty on today's stage? Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you missed out yesterday, make sure you catch up with our full race report from a thrilling sixth stage at Paris-Nice.



Paris-Nice: Mattias Skjelmose takes stage 6 victory as McNulty returns to race lead

There are only two climbs on the menu for stage 7 with the changes being made, but organisers did ensure this would remain a day for the GC men.



90km to go - Côte de Gattières (4.6 km at 4.7%)

15km to go - La Madone d'Utelle (15.1 km at 5.7%)

Here's the jersey wearers on stage 7 of Paris-Nice:

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in the leader's yellow jersey

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) in the green points jersey

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the best young rider's white jersey

Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) in the King of the Mountains jersey

Race Start Stage 7 of Paris-Nice is underway! Riders are off from the start line in nice on a damp and grey day in Nice.

Here's Brandon McNulty back in the yellow jersey after his strong performance on stage 6. He leads the overall race 23 seconds ahead of compatriot Matteo Jorgenson after the American pair lit up the finale of yesterday's stage.



'Just like in the juniors' - McNulty back in yellow after lighting up Paris-Nice with Jorgenson Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)

A reminder that today's route has been modified due to adverse weather in the Alpes-Maritimes department, with snow and ice rendering the climbs supposed to feature today unsafe.



Instead of the Auron finish, stage 7 will now run 104km and finish up the Madone d'Utelle (15.1 km at 5.7%) climb after a relatively easy build-up to the climb.



Paris-Nice: Shorter stage, longer climb as snow forecast forces change to stage 7

We're just under 10 minutes away from the neutralised roll-out, with the race finally reaching Nice after six days of racing.