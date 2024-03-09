Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 7 live - GC battle continues on modified stage
Modified 104km route sees race finish up 15km La Madone d'Utelle climb
Paris-Nice 2024 – all the information
Paris-Nice 2024 route
Philippa York's Paris-Nice 2024 preview
How to watch Paris-Nice 2024
Situation
- Summit finish concludes 104km route on stage 7
- Brandon McNulty starts the day in yellow with a 23-seconds lead over Matteo Jorgenson
Thomas swept up the maximum five KOM points but this won't threaten Burgaudeau's hold of the polka-dot mountains jersey. He leads that competition by ten points from Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan).
The categorised portion of the climb has been completed, but it's relatively uphill for the next 20km of racing. If the three men chasing can make it a group of six at the front of the race, they should be able to build a solid gap.
Here's the three men braving the cold and rain at the start of stage 7. There are three riders in pursuit - Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Dstny), Gijs Leemreize (DSM) - who are 1:05 behind with the peloton a further 45 seconds back.
Three riders have started the attacks out of the peloton: Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), Johan Jacobs (Movistar) and Martijn Tusveld (DSM-Firmenich PostNL). They will hit the category 2 climb first with a narrow 10-second advantage.
100KM TO GO
The race is heading north away from the coast for today's stage. The first climb is starting soon and should give a breakaway a chance to get up the road. If not, then it will all come down to a GC battle on the mountain finish.
With no more chances for the sprinters, here's the list of today's non-starters:
- Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
- Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla)
- Pascal Ackermann and Rick Zabel (Israel-Premier Tech)
- Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty)
104KM TO GO
Official start taken and racing is underway on stage 7 of Paris-Nice!
Here's Remco Evenepoel from today's start. He said he made a tactical mistake in the final stages of yesterday's race despite having good form. Can he make up his 1:03 deficit to McNulty on today's stage?
If you missed out yesterday, make sure you catch up with our full race report from a thrilling sixth stage at Paris-Nice.
Paris-Nice: Mattias Skjelmose takes stage 6 victory as McNulty returns to race lead
There are only two climbs on the menu for stage 7 with the changes being made, but organisers did ensure this would remain a day for the GC men.
90km to go - Côte de Gattières (4.6 km at 4.7%)
15km to go - La Madone d'Utelle (15.1 km at 5.7%)
Here's the jersey wearers on stage 7 of Paris-Nice:
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in the leader's yellow jersey
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) in the green points jersey
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the best young rider's white jersey
Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) in the King of the Mountains jersey
💛💚⚪️🔴🤍Les maillots distinctifs sur le podium à @VilledeNice The distinctive jerseys on the podium in Nice. #PariNice pic.twitter.com/0GSSOFFYSxMarch 9, 2024
Race Start
Stage 7 of Paris-Nice is underway! Riders are off from the start line in nice on a damp and grey day in Nice.
Here's Brandon McNulty back in the yellow jersey after his strong performance on stage 6. He leads the overall race 23 seconds ahead of compatriot Matteo Jorgenson after the American pair lit up the finale of yesterday's stage.
'Just like in the juniors' - McNulty back in yellow after lighting up Paris-Nice with Jorgenson
A reminder that today's route has been modified due to adverse weather in the Alpes-Maritimes department, with snow and ice rendering the climbs supposed to feature today unsafe.
Instead of the Auron finish, stage 7 will now run 104km and finish up the Madone d'Utelle (15.1 km at 5.7%) climb after a relatively easy build-up to the climb.
Paris-Nice: Shorter stage, longer climb as snow forecast forces change to stage 7
We're just under 10 minutes away from the neutralised roll-out, with the race finally reaching Nice after six days of racing.
Hello and welcome back to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Paris-Nice 2024 for stage 7!
