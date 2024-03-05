Paris-Nice stage 3 live - First test for Evenepoel and Roglic in team time trial

Refresh

Meanwhile, Michael Matthews leads Luke Plapp across the line as Jayco-Alula claim the day's second best time at the finish so far, 15 seconds down on UAE.

Ineos are third quickest at the 14.1km mark, 6 seconds down on UAE.

Ineos have all seven riders together as they climb the Cote de Jussy and it will be intriguing to see how they fare against UAE Team Emirates here.

Remco Evenepoel and Soudal-QuickStep get their team time trial under way. Evenepole is without his rainbow skinsuit today, incidentally, as this is not an individual effort.

UAE Team Emirates' Almeida, Vine, McNulty and Fisher-Black come home together with the best time so far, 39 seconds quicker than Astana. Their average speed is 51.4kph.

Into the final kilometre for UAE Team Emirates, who still have five riders together as they approach that drag to the line.

Mads Pedersen, Mattias Skjelmose and Lidl-Trek are the next to set out from the shadow of the stadium but, for now, most of the attention is on how UAE will deploy their various GC cards in the closing kilometres...

Auxerre is a football town, of course, and the start today is in the shadow of AJ Auxerre's Stade Abbé-Deschamps, where Eric Cantona spent his formative years under the tutelage of Guy Roux. Holy ground, in other words. (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost set out in their endeavour, with Rigoberto Uran and Stefan Bissegger lead the line here. UAE still have five riders together, meanwhile, as they eat up the ground in the final 6km of their effort.

Jayco-Alula and Luke Plapp have made a very solid start to this team time trial. They hit the time check just 2 seconds down on UAE.

At the start ramp, meanwhile, Jack Haig, Pello Bilbao and Bahrain Victorious set off with helmets to rival the contentious Visma effort.

As expected, Almeida, Vine, McNulty et al are the quickest at the 14.1km point. They crest the top of the Cote de Jussy 14 seconds inside Astana's previous best.

UAE are down to five on the Cote de Jussy, as Felix Grossschartner is distanced by his teammates near the top of the climb.

Ineos begin their effort with a strong team that includes Egan Bernal, Carlos Rodriguez and Josh Tarling. With Tarling on board, in particular, Bernal and Rodriguez see this as a chance to compete with Evenepoel and Roglic.

Arkea-Samsic brought five riders together into the final kilometre before they splintered on the drag go the line. The promising Ewen Costiou brings them home 32 seconds down on Astana.

Jayco-Alula have shed Dylan Groenewegen in the opening kilometres of their effort. The false flats and crosswind on the approach to the Côte de Jussy are taking a toll here.

Arkea were 36 seconds down atop the Côte de Jussy, while DSM were 46 seconds down on Astana at the same point. Meanwhile, UAE have lost Nils Politt on the early crosswind section of the course.

Jayco-Alula are out on the course, as are DSM, who have already distanced Fabio Jakobsen.

Before swinging over, Lutstenko provide a long, long lead-out for Harold Tejada, who stops the clock in 32:02 to give Astana-Qazaqstan the quickest time thus far at the finish.

UAE Team Emirates look smooth as they negotiate the mild headwind in the opening phase of this course. Given their early start, it would be a surprise if they aren't quickest atop the Côte de Jussy and at the finish.

UAE Team Emirates have started their effort. They have considerable time trialling firepower in their line-up, and this stage is a big opportunity for Almeida, McNulty and Vine to tee up their week.

De Lie's teammates aren't hanging around. Lotto-Dstny are second quickest atop the Côte de Jussy, 18 seconds behind Astana.

De Lie has been dropped by Lotto-Dstny, meanwhile, but the Belgian has Cedric Beuellens for company so he should make it home safely.

Astana reach the top of the Côte de Jussy 56 seconds quicker than Alpecin. They only have four riders left, mind, so Lutsenko might have to go solo from a long way out here...

There are currently seven teams out on the road, with TotalEnergies joining the fray. UAE Team Emirates and Joao Almeida are among the upcoming starters, and it will be interesting to see how they fare. The team expected a hefty helping of UCI points at the UAE Tour, but they suffered a disastrous final day, while Adam Yates' concussion ruled him out of Tirreno-Adriatico. With Tadej Pogacar not in stage racing action until the Volta a Catalunya, Almeida, McNulty and Jay Vine will be expected to weigh in with high overall finishes here.

Alpecin-Deceuninck are the early pace-setters on the Côte de Jussy, 2 seconds quicker than the previous mark.

Arnaud De Lie betrays signs of struggling as Lotto-Dstny begin the drag towards the Côte de Jussy. It could be a long last 19km for the Belgian, who was a faller at Le Samyn last week.

Despite the single-digit temperatures, the sun is out and the roads are mercifully dry around Auxerre.

Arkea-Samsic begin their effort. For Arnaud Demare et al, this is a day to be survived.

Lotto-Dstny are the fourth team to set off. They shouldn't make much of an impact on the stage, but it's perhaps a chance for Victor Campenaerts to run through his scales in the discipline.

Astana-Qazaqstan are out on the road, the third team to set off. It will be interesting to see what Alexey Lutsenko can do this week. The Kazakhstani champion made some impressive cameos at the Tour Colombia, which came at the end of a long block of altitude training in the country.

The temperature in Auxerre is 9°C and the teams will have a slight south-westerly breeze (18kph) for company on the circuitous course.

Alpecin-Deceuninck, the second team to start, are readying themselves in the start house.

Before Israel Premier Tech get things underway, a reminder of the rules of this particular game. Unlike a traditional team time trial, where the clock stops on the fourth (or fifth) rider across the line, every rider is timed individually here. Teams will try to bring their leaders as close to the finish as possible, but said leaders will have the freedom to shed themselves of all their teammates if needed to get a quicker time. The course also includes the short Cote de Jussy just after the midpoint, and some teams might well start to split up there.

Remco Evenepoel has reconnoitred the course with his Soudal-QuickStep team. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wonder no more. Visma are doubling down on the new helmet at Paris-Nice. 🤩 ILS SONT LÀ ! 🤩 HERE THEY ARE!#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/DeYkLVrywfMarch 5, 2024 See more

There will, of course, be plenty of eyes on Visma-Lease A Bike when they roll down the start ramp at 16.00. Their teammates at Tirreno-Adriatico, after all, were showcasing a rather outlandish time trial helmet on Monday afternoon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The start times for today's team time trial are here, with the first team off at 14.40 CET and teams setting out at 4-minute intervals thereafter. Egan Bernal and Ineos set off at 15.32, Evenepoel and Soudal Quick-Step begin at 15.48 and and Primoz Roglic's Bora-Hansgrohe squad are third-last to start at 15.56. The last team to go are Groupama-FDJ at 16.04.

New Zealander Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ), who already won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race and then so impressed on Opening Weekend, is in the yellow jersey after yesterday's stage. "This season just keeps getting better. I definitely surprised myself. It’s really high level here, and I take each stage as a new experience," Pithie said. "It’s great learning for the future." Simone Giuliani has more here.