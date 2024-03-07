Paris-Nice stage 5 live - Luke Plapp defends yellow on the road to Sisteron

Refresh

A coalition of sprinters' teams, namely Visma-Lease A Bike, Tudor and Lidl-Trek, are policing affairs at the head of the peloton, and the break's lead has stabilised at the 2:30 mark.

-130km Break: Pierre Latour, Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies), Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Mathijs Paasschens (Lotto-Dstny) and Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) Peloton at 2:30

Remco Evenepoel's directeur sportif Klaas Lodewyck was critical of UAE Team Emirates' tactics when he spoke to Het Laatste Nieuws after yesterday's stage, reckoning that the team, who had Brandon McNulty, Joao Almeida, Finn Fisher-Black and Jay Vine atop the standings, should have been more active in shutting down Plapp and Buitrago. "It was not up to us to respond," he said. "UAE occupied the first four places in the rankings. Just choose a leader, I think, and let the others ride flat out. They did that for a moment, but stopped just as quickly. Then they accelerated again. Well. Strange tactics." Perhaps, but what of Soudal-QuickStep? The team briefly worked on the penultimate climb before Louis Vervaeke attacked, which ultimately served only to tee up Plapp's decisive move. Ilan Van Wilder rode very well indeed in Evenepoel's service on Mont Brouilly, and the Belgian champion put in a pair of crisp accelerations late on, but their overall approach also seemed a little muddled, though they weren't the only ones.

-144km The escapees have covered 45.4kph in the first hour, per paris-nice.fe

-148km The status quo remains in place for now. Pierre Latour, Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies), Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Mathijs Paasschens (Lotto-Dstny) and Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) have 2:25 in hand on the peloton.

-158km At first glance, today's stage isn't one for the GC men. But the snow forecast for Saturday's key mountain stage to Auron might change the outlook of the favourites, whose game of cat and mouse on the run-in to Mont Brouilly yesterday allowed two very dangerous riders steal a march on them. "We’re going to have to sit down and have a good think about the tactics. I don’t want to blame anybody, but it was just a bit unfortunate for everybody," Remco Evenepoel said yesterday. "Nobody is happy with two strong riders taking 40 seconds out of nowhere.” (Image credit: Getty Images)

-164km The break is barreling along at a brisk early average speed of 48kph, still 2:30 clear of the peloton and still 50km or so away from the day's first classified climb, the category 3 Col de la Sausse.

There is no danger to Plapp's yellow jersey in this break, incidentally, with Dujardin the highest placed on GC, some 12:38 down.

-174km Break: Pierre Latour, Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies), Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Mathijs Paasschens (Lotto-Dstny) and Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) Peloton at 2:20

Luke Plapp seized an unexpected opportunity on stage 4 to Mont Brouilly, but the Australian champion is full value for his hold on the yellow jersey. His boldness in attacking on the penultimate climb was followed by savvy on the haul to the finish, where he limited his losses smartly to Santiago Buitrago in the closing kilometre. "I’m blown away by how it unfolded to be honest. It was quite a weird way that it all played out, but I am really happy," Plapp said afterwards. Simone Giuliani has more here.

-182km The peloton is content to give the escapees some leeway. Pierre Latour, Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies), Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Mathijs Paasschens (Lotto-Dstny) and Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) quickly amass a lead of two minutes.

Latour gets some traction on his attack, and some company to boot. His teammate Sandy Dujardin comes across with Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Mathijs Paasschens (Lotto-Dstny) and Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar).

-193km The flag drops and stage 5 of Paris-Nice is under way. Almost immediately, Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) lays out his intentions with an early attack.

Meanwhile, Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost), so impressive at the Tour Colombia, has been confirmed as a non-starter today, leaving 145 riders in the race.

An early abandon: Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has withdrawn from Paris-Nice in the neutralised zone.

The peloton is currently navigating the 9.8km-long neutralised section. There are four category 3 climbs on the agenda today – the Col de la Sausse (2.6km at 5.2%), the Col de Peyruergue (5.3km at 4.9%), the Côte de la Rochette-du-Buis (2.3km at 5.4%) and the Col de la Pigière (2.6km at 5%) – the last of which comes 40km or so from the finish.

Luke Plapp wears the yellow jersey on today's stage after he placed second behind Santiago Buitrago at Mont Brouilly on Wednesday.

The peloton will roll out of St Sauveur de Montagut at 11.35 CET, and they're scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 11.55. Although the temperature is just a touch below 10°C, the skies above a serene shade of blue as the peloton gathers on the start line.