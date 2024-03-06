Paris-Nice 2024 stage 4 live - Mont Brouilly hosts a GC showdown

Refresh

The flag has now dropped and racing is underway on stage 4!

A look back at the stage 3 result...

The peloton has now rolled out into the neutral zone.

Paris-Nice: UAE Team Emirates win stage 3 team time trial, McNulty takes overall lead Jayco-AlUla second, EF Education-EasyPost third in 26.9km race against the clock in Auxerre

Brandon McNulty is in yellow today after his UAE Team Emirates team triumphed in the stage 3 team time trial. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only a few minutes before the start of today's stage.

Struggling Arnaud De Lie abandons Paris-Nice with cobbled Classics in mind 'After crashing in Le Samyn last Tuesday, Arnaud isn’t feeling 100% yet' say Lotto-Dstny

150 riders begin today's stage following the abandons of Arnaud De Lie, Oliver Naesen, and Michael Schwarzmann.

A lot of climbing on the menu today on the road to Mont Brouilly (3km at 7.7%).