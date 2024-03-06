Live coverage

Paris-Nice 2024 stage 4 live - Mont Brouilly hosts a GC showdown

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

McNulty defends race lead on a day featuring seven classified climbs

The route profile of stage 4 of the 2024 Paris-Nice

The route profile of stage 4 of the 2024 Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO)

Situation

Stage not yet started

The flag has now dropped and racing is underway on stage 4!

A look back at the stage 3 result...

The peloton has now rolled out into the neutral zone.

Paris-Nice: UAE Team Emirates win stage 3 team time trial, McNulty takes overall lead

Jayco-AlUla second, EF Education-EasyPost third in 26.9km race against the clock in Auxerre

Brandon McNulty is in yellow today after his UAE Team Emirates team triumphed in the stage 3 team time trial.

UAE Team Emirates' US cyclist Brandon Mcnulty, wearing his overall leader yellow jersey, waits for the start of the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 183 km between Chalon-sur-Saone and Mont Brouilly, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only a few minutes before the start of today's stage.

Struggling Arnaud De Lie abandons Paris-Nice with cobbled Classics in mind

'After crashing in Le Samyn last Tuesday, Arnaud isn’t feeling 100% yet' say Lotto-Dstny

150 riders begin today's stage following the abandons of Arnaud De Lie, Oliver Naesen, and Michael Schwarzmann.

A lot of climbing on the menu today on the road to Mont Brouilly (3km at 7.7%).

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of Paris-Nice!

