Paris-Nice stage 1 Live - A hilly stage to kick off the week

That was a great start to Paris-Nice, with GC riders attacking, a frantic chase at the end, and a closely fought sprint finish. All bodes well for the rest of the week!

(Image credit: Getty Images) As you can see, it was a very close sprint, with Pedersen only just missing out. Kooij had no time to celebrate, having to lunge to the line to ensure victory.

Groves, Matthews, Coquard and Bennett were all present in the group that contested the finishing sprint, but none had the legs to unleash their usual kick. Matthews was the highest finisher of them in 6th, while the rest were either 10th or lower.

Third-place for Pithie continues his fine start to the season. The 21-year-old really impressed to make the decisive four-man selection at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne before dropping back, and used his twin talents for punchy climbs and sprinting to get a podium finish today.

Jorgenson is explaining at the finish line that, after his attack to win the bonus seconds, he didn't work with Evenepoel as Visma's plan was for Kooij to sprint for the stage win. Clearly the right call in the end!

(Image credit: Getty Images / Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Pedersen started his sprint early, after Stuyven finished his lead out. The Dane usually likes to go long, but this time he even had to briefly stop his sprint to freewheel around a corner before starting again. He still finished strong, but not quite as strong as Kooij.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about that sprint was the fact that he was able to sprint at all. Many of his rivals were dropped earlier, but Kooij had the legs to survive the final climb. Given the lack these days of simple flat stages for pure sprinters, that’s going to be crucial for his future as a sprinter.

That's Kooij's third win of the season, following his successes at the UAE Tour and Clásica de Almería. He's establishing himself as one of the quickest sprinters in the world.

1) Kooij, 2)Pedersen, 3)Pithie.

..and he's been pipped to the line by Kooij!

..he's gone early...

Pedersen sprints...

Stuyven leading out Pedersen...

Visma's lead out has petered out somewhat, and Lidl lead around a tight left-hand corner.

Last kilometre!

A real fight for position between Lidl and Visma-Lease a Bike. Visma win the tussle and are leading

2KM TO GO Turgis is caught. We're going to have a sprint!

Bennett is indeed there, as is Kooij and Pedersen.

Turgis is still out there, but is falling back. Now just 5 seconds, with 2.5km to go.

The peloton now looks to be over 30 riders big, with others rejoining in the last few kms.

Turgis' lead is now falling 4km to go, it's 11 seconds.

Decathlon now heping the chase, though unclear if Bennett's here, or another of their fast finishers.

But it's being left to Cofidis to do all the chasing. 5km to go, the gap is 16 seconds.

Kaden Groves is also in this lead group.

Cofidis have taken it upon them to chase, for Bryan Coquard,who has made the split. 14 seconds is the gap.

There's only about 25 riders or so left in the peloton now. Unclear how many of them are sprinters, and therefore there is an incentive to chase.

Still 10 seconds for Turgis. The peloton need to get organised if they're to catch him.

10KM TO GO Turgis has a proper gap, though. He's 8 seconds ahead, with 10km left to ride.

The peloton has sort of made the catch of that Evenepoel/Roglic group, but it's so strung out that it threatens to break up at any moment.

Anthony Turgis now attacks at the front.

Another 2 riders join them, but the peloton are only a few bike-lengths away, all strung out single-file.

A group of 5 riders have now joined them, incuding Bernal, Skjelmose and Jorgenson.

Roglič as made it to his wheel, just as he crests the top.

Roglic is trying to catch him.

Now Evenepoel counter-attacks!

We have our first attack - Egan Bernal.

More of a surprise - De Lie has also been dropped. He's the kind of sprinter you'd expect to be fine with a climb like this, but maybe he's still struggling from his crash at Le Samyn.

We've just been shown Groenewegen out the back of the peloton, however. There goes his chances of competing for the stage.

Moscon has taken over from Cattaneo at the front. Still no attacks, and the group is still big, implying that most of the sprinters are still present.

We're on the final climb now, and Soudal-QuickStep are once again at the front setting the pace, with Cattaneo.

Evenepoel isn't getting much assistence, and they've been caught by the peloton.

Camapanaerts has a Lotto teammate with him in this group, also containing Evenepoel, Bernal and Jorgenson.

At the back of the peloton, Jackobsen has already been dropped. Remember he had a puncture earlier today.

Evenenpoel, Jorgenson, Bernal and Campanaerts have a small gap over the peloton.

Evenepoel is pressing on on the descent!

Jorgenson takes the seconds, while Evenepoel is 2nd and Bernal 3rd.

Attack from Matteo Jorgenson!

Casper Pedersen is the Soudal rider setting the pace.

Soudal QuickStep are leading the peloton. Is Evenepoel poised to sprint?

20KM TO GO They're on the uphill now.

Now the pace is really on again as they approach the foot of an uncategorised climb, the top of which will be the intermediate sprint. No one team has gained control though.

A fight for position at a tight right-hander sees the pace momentarily increase, but it’s calmed down again now they’re around it.

Before the climb is an intermediate sprint, about 10km away, which could be interesting as bonus seconds are available. Both Roglič and Evenepoel have a real kick in a sprint, but will sprinters from their rival GC teams be deployed to prevent them from gaining a few seconds?

30KM TO GO Still not much pace in the peloton. We're waiting for a team to sieze control and string the group out.

The final few kilometres are set to be especially intense - and possibly unsafe, too. Based on their first passing of the finish line, the run-in features a worrying lack of narrow roads and technical corners, which is far from ideal in the event of a large group sprint.

Not much intensity right now in the peloton. That'll change soon, as they start fighting for position ahead of the final climb of Côte d'Herbeville, coming up in about 20km.

That climb has seen the first sprinting casualty of the race - Arvid de Kleijn. He is considered a top contender in a sprint following a string of second-places behind Tim Merlier at the UAE Tour, but he was dropped on the climb and is frantically trying to get back again.

The sprint for that climb signals the end of one phase of the race, and the start of another. All attention now switches to the peloton, and the expected attacks, and the sprinters teams trying to control them.

Now Burgaudeau and Rutsch are being caught by the peloton again, for the second time in the matter of a few minutes. An unusual sequence of events.

And Rutsch takes it. He'll be on the poidum this evening as King of the Mountains leader.

Burgaudeau and Rutsch start their sprints!

Burgaudeau and Rutsch haven't given up on the points just yet. They've been caught, but are staying right at the front of the peloton, presumably hoping to pounce and sprint as they arrive to the top.

That pair now are also going to be caught. Will this prompt any attacks from the peloton?

Bissegger has sat up and been absorbed by the peloton, leaving his teammate Rutsch to try and seal the points.

40KM TO GO The trio are climbing the Côte de Bazemont now, with the peloton just under 20 seconds behind. Burgaudeau and Rutsch will want to survive until the top, where they can fight it out again for the KOM points.

Bissegger has just tried again to go clear, but once again is marked by Burgaudeau, with Rutsch in his wheel.

Meanwhile in the break, coheision is breaking down. Bissegger has done a couple of accelerations to force Burgaudeau to chase him down. They're all still together for now, but with a lead of only 30 seconds.

In the fight for the front, an Ineos Grenadiers briefly had to go off-road.

Lots of teams rivalling Lidl-Trek for a place at the prime front of the peloton, including Lotto-Dstny and Groupama-FDJ.

50M TO GO Just 12km to go until the next climb, the Côte de Bazemont. It's the same one they tackled earlier in the day.

Jakobsen is only now just returning to the back of the peloton. He's had quite a long chase to get back following his puncture earlier.

Just under a minute later, the peloton goes through the finish line to hear the bell. A line of 5 Lidl-Trek riders lead them over it - a clear statement of intent from Pedersen.

The leading trio are approaching the finish line for the first time, whereupon they’ll start a final 55km loop returning here for the finish.

Another mechanical, this time for Fabio Jakobsen. As one of the sprinters most at risk of being dropped on the climbs, that's not ideal, as he'll need as easy a ride as possible.

The peloton is currently on a long, flat exposed section that, if it were windy, could have caused carnage. But conditions are gentle, and no anticipation of any echelons forming.

60KM TO GO 60km to go and the gap's already down to 1-10. One thing that could change the dynamic of the race is whether the break is brought back before the upcoming two climbs - if so, it'll offer more encouragement for potential attackers to try and make a move.

Lidl-Trek are the other team along with Visma | Lease a Bike. They must fancy the chances of a sprint, for their men Pedersen and Kooij respectively.

Puncture for Mattia Cattaneo in the peloton. The racing is far from full-gas yet, so he should be back there soon.

The peloton, still led by Visma | Lease a Bike, have also reached the top, now just 1-30 behind.

That means Burgaudeau and Rutch are now level on 5 points in the KOM classification, with Bissegger on 2. It'll be some fight between them if they're still out ahead by the next climb, in about 25km.

Rutsch takes maximum points at the top of the climb. Burgaudeau started the sprint very early, but Rutsch followed him, and overtook him just before the top.

The break (Image credit: Getty Images)

They're on the climb now, and it's Visma | Lease a Bike setting a steady tempo in the peloton. The gap's now down to 1-30.

70KM TO GO The race is now approaching Côte d'Herbeville, which they’ll climb in a couple of kilometres, then again 12km from the finish. Any potential attackers in the peloton will get a feel for where to make their moves this practice time up.

One thing that could still play in the break’s favour is that Bissegger and Rutsch are teammates. There won't be a breakdown of working together, and if necessary one could sacrifice themselves for the other - you’d presume Rutsch for Bissegger, especially given the power the latter could still lay down if he attacks solo later on once Rutsch has finished setting him up.

The gap's now down to two minutes. It's coming down at a steady rate.

80KM TO GO Definitely a sense now that the peloton is gradually beginning to reel in the break. Their lead’s now fallen to 2-20.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

90KM TO GO There's plenty of experience and firepower in this break, therefore, but they are still up against it in their attempts to stay clear today. For the first time today, the gap is beginning to come down - it’s gone from 3 minutes to 2-45.

Finally, Jonas Rutsch might be the one rider of the three for whom victory today would be a first at Paris-Nice, but he’s enjoyed success elsewhere. He’s a big, powerful rider, and finished 11th at the infamous rainy autumnal Paris-Roubaix in 2021.

Stefan Bissegger has also already tasted victory at Paris-Nice, albeit in a time trial, at the 2021 edition, when he got the better of Rémi Cavagna by a fraction of a second in Gien. His time trial engine will come in useful as the trio try to fend off the peloton, and he also has experience of winning from breakaways at World Tour level from the 2021 Tour de Suisse, when he came out best from a four-man group, which, like today featured a late climb before the finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images) There aren’t many in today’s break, but what they lack in numbers they make up for in individual power. Mathieu Burgaudeau was a regular in the break of last year’s Tour de France, and has history at Paris-Nice - he won a stage here at the 2022 edition, when he just about held off the bunch sprinters after a late attack.

110KM TO GO The break's lead has been pegged at 3 minutes. The peloton are controlling things, and have about 40 kilometres more of straightforward flat roads until the next climb

Other sprinters who can climb well are Kaden Groves and Arnaud De Lie, but there are doubts about both heading into the race. Groves looked out of sorts at the UAE Tour, where his highest finish in the sprints was 9th, while De Lie crashed out of his last race, last Tuesday’s Le Samyn.

Among the sprinters present, the one who best combines fast finishing, capable climbing, and red hot form is Mads Pedersen. The Dane has already won a remarkable four stages and two overall classifications at his two appearances so far this season (at Tour de la Provence and Etoile de Bessèges. He’ll surely want the hill climbed fast to drop as many of his rival sprinters as possible, including Olav Kooij, Dylan Groenewegen and Fabio Jakobsen.

We've talked about the top overall contenders, but what about today's stage? While Evenepoel and Roglič can never be discounted whenever there is a late hill in a stage, the shallowness of the 5% average gradient of the 2.6km Côte d'Herbeville climb that’s tackled 12km from the finish might not be enough to encourage them to attack. Instead, it ought to come down to whether punchy stage-hunters can manage to get enough of a gap over the peloton, or if any sprinters can both survive over the hill and have the attackers brought back for a reduced bunch sprint.

While Evenepoel and Roglič are hot favourites for the GC, one rider who would, if in his best form, be able to compete with them for the title is Egan Bernal. Here the Colombian at the start today taking pride and place alongside the other two, honoured as a former champion of this race in 2019. Encouragingly, there are signs early this year that Bernal is back to being competitive again, especially at O Gran Camiño, where he finished third overall behind Jonas Vingegaard and Lenny Martinez. (Image credit: Getty Images)

130KM TO GO Over three minutes now for the three leaders. This isn’t a particularly long stage (in fact, aside from the finale to Nice, it’s the shortest road stage of this year’s edition), so the peloton don’t have so much time to bring them back.

While the race is settled, make sure to read Philippa York’s preview of the race, and Evenepoel’s thoughts ahead of stage one.

140KM TO GO The break's lead is now over 2-30. The peloton can't afford to let such a strong trio gain too much time if they're to bring them back before the finale.

(Image credit: Getty Images) We mentioned at the start how important the weather can be at Paris-Nice, but conditions out there today don’t seem like much to worry about. It’s quite cold, but there’s no rain or wind to cause concern.

The break has crested the climb, with Burgaudeau taking the maximum three points on offer in the King of the Mountains Classification. It’s unsurprising to see the rider from the small, French team go for the points. There are still another three categorised climbs to come laer today, but at this rate he’ll likely bake the jersey.

Indeed, the trio are on that climb now, and their lead is over 2 minutes. It seems we have out break of the day.

If everyone in the peloton is indeed content, that will make the upcoming climb not as interesting as it might have been. At 1.8km long with 6.5%, the Côte de Bazemont looked like a prime launchpad for some climbers to fire out from the peloton and get themselves into the day’s break, but could be too far away from the leading trio for that to be a possibility now.

150KM TO GO The peloton seems happy with this break. They've been allowed a lead of over a minute already.

Rutsch, Bissegger and Burgaudeau try to build a gap over the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three riders have got up the road, and it’s a strong trio - Stefan Bissegger and Jonas Rutsch of EF Education-EasyPost, and Mathieu Burgaudeau.

Today’s opening stage is a hilly one, and some of the pure sprinters on the start list may believe it's beyond their means to stay in contention for, and consequently not try to control the race. It’s not inconceivable therefore that the day's break succeeds, so there could be a big battle to get into it.

158KM TO GO They're off! Paris-Nice is officially under way.

Evenepoel, Roglič and the rest are currently in the neutralised zone in Les Mureaux, and will officially start stage one of the 2024 Paris-Nice in a few minutes.

Both Evenepoel and Roglič are set to resume a rivalry that had plenty of great moments last year, during both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España, and Volta a Catalunya, where they placed first and second on GC. This year, they’re both building up towards the Tour de France, and will be looking to make a statement by impressing here at Paris-Nice - especially in light of the stunning victory yesterday at Strade Bianche by Tour de France rival Tadej Pogačar’s, which felt like a warning shot to the rest of the cycling world.

As for Roglič, not only will Paris-Nice be his first race of 2024, but also his first for new team Bora-Hansgrohe. This is a new chapter in the illustrious career of the 34-year-old, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t be equally successful. He has a strong line-up supporting him here at Paris-Nice, with the likes of Alexsandr Vlasov and Bob Jungels to help guide him to overall victory.

On the start list, there are two riders everybody’s talking about - Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič. Evenepoel is box office in whatever race he competes in, and was as devastating as ever in the two Portuguese races he’s already done this year, winning both the Volta ao Algarve stage race as well as the Figueira Champions Classic with a typical long-range attack.

If the Tour Down Under is characterised by its sunny weather, and the UAE Tour its dry deserts, Paris-Nice has a reputation for much more inclement weather. This is Europe in March, after all. It might be known as The Race to the Sun, but getting to the sunny French Riviera is the hard part - on the way they regularly encounter rain, the cold, and, most excitingly from a racing perspective, crosswinds.

We’re about half an hour away from the first European World Tour race of the 2024 season, Paris-Nice. After some sunny excursions into the far off lands of Australia and the UAE, this is where the European stage race season properly begins.