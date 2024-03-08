Paris-Nice stage 6 live - A long, hilly day in the saddle

Refresh

Not much going on but at least they'll get to the finish quickly.

164km to go A 43kph average speed so far.

Three riders didn't take the start of the stage today – DSM-Firmenich PostNL duo Nils Eekhoff and Tobias Andreesen and Alpecin-Deceuninck's SIlvan Dillier. 139 riders left in Paris-Nice.

170km to go Still no breakaway today...

Lauretta Hanson – Evolving into a ‘domestique that can also win races’ 'I want to be the best support I can be through the Classics and take my chances as well if they come' says Australian rider (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's dry and cloudy at the race today with a chilly temperature of 9°C.

177km to go No breakaway as the pair are reeled back in.

Mountain classification leader Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) has now gone on the attack along with Rémi Cavagna (Movistar).

It was a race that the UCI refused to sanction, citing an "excessive number of stages", "excessive individual stage distances", "excessive climbing", and an "excessive duration"...



17 stages, 1,067km with 6,705 metres of climbing and just one rest day – that was the Idaho Women's Challenge, which ran from 1984 to 2002. The toughest race ever? (Image credit: Chris Butler)

The trio are quickly reeled in, however.

183km to go Cédric Beullens (Lotto Dstny), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) and Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) try a move off the front.

It's a fast pace early on.

Attacking from the start but no breakaway gone just yet.

198km to go After a short neutralised section, the flag has dropped and racing is underway!

Charlotte Kool eyes Tour de France home yellow jersey with new-look lead-out train 'It's a dream start in the Netherlands, and the first yellow jersey is on the line, so it's a big motivation' (Image credit: DSM-Firmenich PostNL / Eltoromediadotcom)

The riders have rolled out into the neutral zone to start the day.

We've also got live coverage of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico today as the peloton faces a tough late climb on the road to Valle Castellana.

Olav Kooij took his second sprint win of the week in Sisteron yesterday, beating Mads Pedersen to the line with a rapid late dash to the line. (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Over here in Paris-Nice, let's take a look at the stage 5 results and the GC picture heading into today.

The biggest news of the morning is Chris Froome suffering a fractured wrist at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Five classified climbs on today's route, including four second-category tests.

We're in for 198.2km of racing today with the flag dropping within the next half an hour.