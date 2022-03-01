Paris-Nice 2022

Race-homes
By last updated

The Race to the Sun promises intrigue

Overview

Image 1 of 9
COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey and his son Levom Roglic celebrate at podium after the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) secures overall victory at the 2022 Paris-Nice(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 2022 edition of Paris-Nice was a dominated by Jumbo-Visma, with no other team even getting a day in the jersey of the race leader as the squad first passed yellow from Christophe Laporte, to Wout van Aert and then, when it really counted, onto team leader and overall winner Primož Roglič

After winning the all important stage 6 atop Col de Turini and carving out a 47 second lead on second-placed Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) victory looked all but assured for the three-time Vuelta a España winner. Roglič was able to fend off the challenge from an attacking Yates on a cold and rainy final day in the south of France and avoid the plunge down the rankings he suffered last year, this time holding onto that yellow jersey right through to the end of the final stage.

Roglič led the field of 59 finishers with a 29 second gap to the BikeExchange-Jayco rider and 2:37 to third-placed Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers). It was the smallest finisher list since 1985 as a raft of retirements through illness and injury was then exacerbated by poor weather on the final day. Eight riders called it quits before the start while another 29 dropped out during the stage.

Stage by Stage

Roglic holds on to win Paris-Nice overall as Simon Yates attacks

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) launched an explosive attack up the Col d'Eze on stage 8 and while it wasn't enough to shake Primož Roglič's overall lead it was enough to secure the stage victory.

Yates, the only member of his team finishing the race, also came second on the GC behind Roglič, who was fortunate not to be flying solo at that point. Wout van Aert paced his team leader up the climb, narrowing the gap to Yates to a mere nine seconds when the Jumbo-Visma duo crossed the line and helping Roglič, comfortably fend off the threat to his overall position.

Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers)  finished in 13th place but managed to hold onto third spot on the overall even though he was hampered by an ill-timed mechanical on the descent towards the base of Col d'Eze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results stage 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 2:52:59
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Final General Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 29:19:15
2Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:29
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:37

Paris-Nice: Roglic triumphs atop the Col de Turini

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) stamped his authority on Paris-Nice for the second year in a row, winning the stage to the top of the Col de Turini with a powerful surge in the final few hundred metres.

Dani Martinez (Ineos) tried to challenge the Slovenian but had to settle for second just ahead of Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:02:47
2Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
3Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:02
Swipe to scroll horizontally
General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26:26:11
2Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:47
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:00

Paris-Nice: Mathieu Burgaudeau holds off bunch sprint to win stage 6

It should have been a stage for the sprinters, but Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) held off the chase - just - to win stage 6 of Paris-Nice. The general classification stayed in the hands of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

“At the start I had to protect Pierre [Latour], especially on the descent of the Espigoulier, but I felt really good all day, and I really wanted to have a go on the final climb,” Burgaudeau said after winning from the breakaway. “I played my hand and it worked.”

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 5:33:06
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
Swipe to scroll horizontally
General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 22:23:34
2Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39
3Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41

Paris-Nice: McNulty makes up for lost time with stage 5 win

Paris-Nice hadn't gone well for Brandon McNulty, who lost time with a crash and in the echelons on stage 2 then gave up more than 11 minutes on stage 3. He said he was ready to drop out before stage 5 but instead, started, made the winning breakaway, then left his companions behind to solo to victory.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) moved into the race lead after his teammate Wout van Aert lost touch in the mountainous stage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4:53:30
2Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:58
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
Swipe to scroll horizontally
General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 16:50:28
2Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39
3Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41

Van Aert moves into Paris-Nice lead with time trial victory

Wout van Aert led another Jumbo-Visma podium sweep on stage 4 of Paris-Nice, winning the 13.4km individual time trial by two seconds ahead of his team leader Primoz Roglic. Former world champion Rohan Dennis was third.

The stage solidified the overall prospects of some riders, with Simon Yates (BikeExchange) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) the closest within a minute of Roglic, and others like Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) left with bigger time gaps to close.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:20
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:02
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
Swipe to scroll horizontally
General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 11:51:05
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28
4Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:49
5Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:51

Paris-Nice stage 3: Pedersen outpaces Coquard, Van Aert

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) did the unthinkable on stage 3 of Paris-Nice: he made Wout van Aert look human. The Dane rode the Belgian champion off his wheel in the sprint to take the victory, with Cofidis' Bryan Coquard nipping past into second.

The day went doubly wrong for Jumbo-Visma, with race leader and stage 1 winner Christophe Laporte crashing in the final sprint. He got up to finish with his shorts torn but will continue in the race lead on stage 4.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:23:29
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
Swipe to scroll horizontally
General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 11:34:44
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09

Paris-Nice stage 2: Jakobsen tops Van Aert as echelons shatter peloton

Fabio Jakobsen (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) won stage 2 of Paris-Nice in a small group sprint, beating Belgian champion Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who led race leader and teammate Christophe Laporte to the line.

Quickstep helped to shatter the peloton in the crosswinds but could not dislodge the powerful Jumbo-Visma trio, with Primoz Roglic finishing near the back of the first group to keep himself in a prime position for the overall classification.

Winner of the past two editions, Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost touch in the echelons and lost 1:29, while João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) gave up 1:53. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3:22:54
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
Swipe to scroll horizontally
General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 7:11:15
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:11

Paris-Nice stage 1: Jumbo-Visma attack to win opener 1-2-3 with Laporte, Roglic and Van Aert

Jumbo-Visma went on the attack on the final climb of stage 1, with Christophe Laporte, the team's new recruit, being given the stage win for his hard work in pulling away Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert.

The trio gained 19 seconds on chaser Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) leading the peloton in 22 seconds down.

With the time bonuses, Laporte took the lead by four seconds on Roglič, with the Slovene gaining 28 seconds on his rivals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:38
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
Swipe to scroll horizontally
General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:28
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
Image 1 of 8
Profiles for stages of the 2022 Paris-Nice
Stage 1 profile(Image credit: ASO)

2022 Paris-Nice schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
StageDateStart timeFinish timeStage type
Stage 13/6/2212:5516:53Flat
Stage 23/7/2212:1516:02Flat
Stage 33/8/2211:1515:57Flat
Stage 43/9/2213:0516:02ITT
Stage 53/10/2211:0016:00Medium Mountain
Stage 63/11/2210:2516:00Hilly
Stage 73/12/2210:2014:52Mountain
Stage 83/13/2213:4016:53Hilly

2022 Paris-Nice teams

  • AG2R Citroën Team
  • Cofidis
  • TotalEnergies
  • Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
  • Arkea-Samsic
  • Astana Qazaqstan Team
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Lotto Soudal
  • Movistar Team
  • BikeExchange-Jayco
  • QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
  • Jumbo-Visma
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Team DSM
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • UA