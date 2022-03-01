Overview

Image 1 of 9 Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) secures overall victory at the 2022 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Simon Yates takes the stage win on the eighth and final day of Paris-Nice 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Primoz Roglic wins stage 7 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Spring Cycling Agency) Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) celebrates the stage 6 victory at Paris-Nice 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images) Brandon McNulty with the spoils on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert led the points classification after delivering the time trial victory on stage 4 of Paris-Nice 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Fabio Jakobsen celebrates winning stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert, Christophe Laporte and Primoz Roglic escaped on stage 1 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Paris-Nice 2022 dates: March 6 - March 13, 2022

The 2022 edition of Paris-Nice was a dominated by Jumbo-Visma, with no other team even getting a day in the jersey of the race leader as the squad first passed yellow from Christophe Laporte, to Wout van Aert and then, when it really counted, onto team leader and overall winner Primož Roglič.

After winning the all important stage 6 atop Col de Turini and carving out a 47 second lead on second-placed Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) victory looked all but assured for the three-time Vuelta a España winner. Roglič was able to fend off the challenge from an attacking Yates on a cold and rainy final day in the south of France and avoid the plunge down the rankings he suffered last year, this time holding onto that yellow jersey right through to the end of the final stage.

Roglič led the field of 59 finishers with a 29 second gap to the BikeExchange-Jayco rider and 2:37 to third-placed Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers). It was the smallest finisher list since 1985 as a raft of retirements through illness and injury was then exacerbated by poor weather on the final day. Eight riders called it quits before the start while another 29 dropped out during the stage.

Stage by Stage

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) launched an explosive attack up the Col d'Eze on stage 8 and while it wasn't enough to shake Primož Roglič's overall lead it was enough to secure the stage victory.

Yates, the only member of his team finishing the race, also came second on the GC behind Roglič, who was fortunate not to be flying solo at that point. Wout van Aert paced his team leader up the climb, narrowing the gap to Yates to a mere nine seconds when the Jumbo-Visma duo crossed the line and helping Roglič, comfortably fend off the threat to his overall position.



Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in 13th place but managed to hold onto third spot on the overall even though he was hampered by an ill-timed mechanical on the descent towards the base of Col d'Eze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results stage 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 2:52:59 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final General Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 29:19:15 2 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:29 3 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:37

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) stamped his authority on Paris-Nice for the second year in a row, winning the stage to the top of the Col de Turini with a powerful surge in the final few hundred metres.

Dani Martinez (Ineos) tried to challenge the Slovenian but had to settle for second just ahead of Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results stage 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:02:47 2 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:02

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26:26:11 2 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:47 3 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:00

It should have been a stage for the sprinters, but Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) held off the chase - just - to win stage 6 of Paris-Nice. The general classification stayed in the hands of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

“At the start I had to protect Pierre [Latour], especially on the descent of the Espigoulier, but I felt really good all day, and I really wanted to have a go on the final climb,” Burgaudeau said after winning from the breakaway. “I played my hand and it worked.”

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 5:33:06 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 22:23:34 2 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41

Paris-Nice hadn't gone well for Brandon McNulty, who lost time with a crash and in the echelons on stage 2 then gave up more than 11 minutes on stage 3. He said he was ready to drop out before stage 5 but instead, started, made the winning breakaway, then left his companions behind to solo to victory.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) moved into the race lead after his teammate Wout van Aert lost touch in the mountainous stage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4:53:30 2 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:58 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 16:50:28 2 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41

Wout van Aert led another Jumbo-Visma podium sweep on stage 4 of Paris-Nice, winning the 13.4km individual time trial by two seconds ahead of his team leader Primoz Roglic. Former world champion Rohan Dennis was third.

The stage solidified the overall prospects of some riders, with Simon Yates (BikeExchange) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) the closest within a minute of Roglic, and others like Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) left with bigger time gaps to close.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:20 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:02 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 11:51:05 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28 4 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:49 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:51

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) did the unthinkable on stage 3 of Paris-Nice: he made Wout van Aert look human. The Dane rode the Belgian champion off his wheel in the sprint to take the victory, with Cofidis' Bryan Coquard nipping past into second.

The day went doubly wrong for Jumbo-Visma, with race leader and stage 1 winner Christophe Laporte crashing in the final sprint. He got up to finish with his shorts torn but will continue in the race lead on stage 4.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:23:29 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 11:34:44 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09

Fabio Jakobsen (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) won stage 2 of Paris-Nice in a small group sprint, beating Belgian champion Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who led race leader and teammate Christophe Laporte to the line.

Quickstep helped to shatter the peloton in the crosswinds but could not dislodge the powerful Jumbo-Visma trio, with Primoz Roglic finishing near the back of the first group to keep himself in a prime position for the overall classification.

Winner of the past two editions, Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost touch in the echelons and lost 1:29, while João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) gave up 1:53.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3:22:54 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 7:11:15 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:11

Jumbo-Visma went on the attack on the final climb of stage 1, with Christophe Laporte, the team's new recruit, being given the stage win for his hard work in pulling away Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert.

The trio gained 19 seconds on chaser Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) leading the peloton in 22 seconds down.

With the time bonuses, Laporte took the lead by four seconds on Roglič, with the Slovene gaining 28 seconds on his rivals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:38 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:28 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06

Image 1 of 8 Stage 1 profile (Image credit: ASO) Stage 2 profile (Image credit: ASO) Stage 3 profile (Image credit: ASO) Stage 4 profile (Image credit: ASO) Stage 5 profile (Image credit: ASO) Stage 6 profile (Image credit: ASO) Stage 7 profile (Image credit: ASO) Stage 8 profile (Image credit: ASO)

2022 Paris-Nice schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Start time Finish time Stage type Stage 1 3/6/22 12:55 16:53 Flat Stage 2 3/7/22 12:15 16:02 Flat Stage 3 3/8/22 11:15 15:57 Flat Stage 4 3/9/22 13:05 16:02 ITT Stage 5 3/10/22 11:00 16:00 Medium Mountain Stage 6 3/11/22 10:25 16:00 Hilly Stage 7 3/12/22 10:20 14:52 Mountain Stage 8 3/13/22 13:40 16:53 Hilly

2022 Paris-Nice teams