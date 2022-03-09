Van Aert moves into Paris-Nice lead with time trial victory

Image 1 of 21 Wout Van Aert wins the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Rohan Dennis (Jumbo - Visma) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 3 of 21 Stefan Bissegger during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 Ethan Hayter during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Rohan Dennis during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Rohan Dennis during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Jumbo-Visma during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Stefan Kung during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Biniam Girmay during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 Rohan Dennis (Jumbo - Visma) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 11 of 21 Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 12 of 21 Stefan Bissegger (EF Education - EasyPost) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 13 of 21 Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 14 of 21 Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 15 of 21 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 16 of 21 Stefan Kung (Groupama - FDJ) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 17 of 21 Nairo Quintana during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 Primoz Roglic finishes second in the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 Christophe Laporte in the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 Primoz Roglic in the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 Christophe Laporte in the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma pulled off another 1-2-3 at Paris-Nice, with Wout van Aert winning the stage 4 time trial and joined on the podium by Primoz Roglic and Rohan Dennis.

As well as the stage sweep, the Dutch team consolidated their occupation of the top three positions on the overall classification. It was a double reward for Van Aert, who took the leader’s yellow jersey from his teammate Christophe Laporte, with the Frenchman dropping to third and Roglic rising to second.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:20 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:02 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10 5 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:11 6 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:19 8 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:21 9 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 10 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:28 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:29 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 13 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35 14 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 15 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:37 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:41 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:42 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 20 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:44 21 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 22 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 23 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 24 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:48 25 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 26 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:50 27 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:54 28 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:55 29 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:57 30 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:59 31 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:00 32 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 33 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:03 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 35 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:04 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 37 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 38 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08 39 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:09 40 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 41 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:10 43 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 44 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:11 45 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 46 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:13 47 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 48 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 49 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 50 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:15 51 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 52 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:16 53 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 54 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:17 55 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:18 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 57 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:19 58 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 59 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 60 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 61 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 62 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 63 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:24 64 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:01:25 65 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26 66 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:27 69 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:31 70 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34 71 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 72 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:36 73 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:39 74 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:40 75 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42 77 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:43 78 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:44 79 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 80 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 81 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:46 82 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 83 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 84 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:47 85 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:49 86 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:51 87 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:52 88 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:53 89 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 90 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 91 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:54 92 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 93 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:55 94 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:56 95 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:57 96 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 97 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:59 98 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 99 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:01 100 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 101 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:02 102 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 103 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:03 104 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:04 105 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 106 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:07 107 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:08 108 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:09 109 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:11 110 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 112 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:02:12 113 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 114 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:13 115 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:19 116 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:20 117 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:22 118 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 119 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:25 120 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 121 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:02:26 122 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:02:28 123 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 124 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:30 125 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:34 126 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:36 127 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:39 128 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:02:42 129 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 130 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:44 131 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:02:46 132 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:47 133 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:48 134 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:49 135 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:53 136 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:54 137 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 138 James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:55 139 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:57 140 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:02 141 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:16 142 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:20 143 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:03:24 144 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:41 DNS Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team

Sprint 1 - Côte De La Rue Buffon km. 13.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 15 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 9 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7 5 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 6 6 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 4 8 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 3 9 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 1 - Côte De La Rue Buffon km. 13.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 3 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:34 2 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:07 3 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:21 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22 5 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:30 6 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 7 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:36 8 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:45 9 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:46 10 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:55 11 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 12 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 13 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:02 14 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:05 15 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 16 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06 17 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:01:11 18 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:20 19 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26 20 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:29 21 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30 22 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:32 23 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:39 24 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:01:58 25 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:59 26 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:05 27 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:08 28 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:22 29 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:35 30 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:40

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jumbo-Visma 0:49:08 2 Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46 4 EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:06 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:19 6 TotalEnergies 0:02:20 7 Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:27 8 Team DSM 0:02:30 9 BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:46 10 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:02:50 11 Bahrain Victorious 0:02:53 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:13 13 AG2R Citroen Team 0:03:21 14 Cofidis 0:03:25 15 Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 16 Arkea-Samsic 0:03:33 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:51 18 Movistar Team 0:03:52 19 Israel-Premier Tech 0:04:30 20 Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:33 21 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:37 22 B&B Hotels-KTM 0:05:43

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 11:51:05 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28 4 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:49 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:51 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 7 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:06 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09 9 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:13 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:19 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:21 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:41 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:45 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:51 15 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:53 16 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:54 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:55 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:57 19 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:02:02 20 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:04 21 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 22 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:11 23 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:12 24 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:33 26 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:34 27 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:37 28 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:41 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:42 30 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:50 32 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:59 33 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:03:00 34 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:03 35 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:03:06 36 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:03:07 37 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:18 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:26 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:32 40 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:03:34 41 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:03:35 42 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:03:45 43 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:53 44 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:03:54 45 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:03:56 46 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 0:04:10 47 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:04:11 48 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:14 49 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:18 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:24 51 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:04:33 52 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:34 53 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:42 54 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:04:46 55 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:04:59 56 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:28 57 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:06 58 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:06:26 59 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:43 60 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:45 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:21 62 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:25 63 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:30 64 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:39 65 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:46 66 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:47 67 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:48 68 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:54 69 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:04 70 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:14 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:09:16 72 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:09:19 73 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:55 74 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:58 75 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:10:12 76 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:37 77 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:43 78 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:11:02 79 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:04 80 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:05 81 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:11:12 82 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:11:20 83 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:11:32 84 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:11:38 85 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:11:44 86 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 0:11:52 87 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:07 88 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:47 89 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:13:39 90 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:58 91 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:11 92 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:31 93 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:49 94 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:14:55 95 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:15:24 96 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:15:34 97 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:15:36 98 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:15:37 99 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:44 100 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:15:45 101 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:00 102 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:17 103 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:16:18 104 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:23 105 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:16:55 106 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:17:19 107 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:17:32 108 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:17:48 109 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:18:12 110 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:58 111 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:18:59 112 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:20:31 113 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:20:34 114 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:20:45 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:22 116 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:21:54 117 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:51 118 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:23:23 119 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:43 120 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 0:23:45 121 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:50 122 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:24 123 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:48 124 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:52 125 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:25:40 126 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:51 128 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:26:11 129 James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:26:16 130 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:19 131 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:26:56 132 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:29 133 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:27:49 134 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:28:02 135 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:23 136 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:37 137 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:40 138 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:29:03 139 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:48 140 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:01 141 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:35 142 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:39 143 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:30:51 144 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:31:15

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 47 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 29 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 27 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26 5 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 14 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 12 8 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 9 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 9 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 8 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7 13 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 7 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7 15 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 16 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6 17 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 6 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 20 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 21 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4 22 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 24 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 3 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 26 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 29 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1 30 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 32 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 33 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 1 34 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1 35 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 7 3 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 7 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 8 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 4 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 10 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 11 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1 14 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1 16 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 17 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 11:52:18 2 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:41 3 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:59 4 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29 5 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:46 6 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:53 7 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:05 8 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:21 9 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:40 10 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:02:43 11 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:20 12 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:05:13 13 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:33 14 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:41 15 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:51 16 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:59 17 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:30 18 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:54 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:34 20 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:12:26 21 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:45 22 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:58 23 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:10 24 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:16:59 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:45 26 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:19:18 27 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:06 28 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:26:36 29 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:24 30 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:29:38