Van Aert moves into Paris-Nice lead with time trial victory

Roglic, Dennis make it another Jumbo-Visma podium sweep on stage 4

Image 1 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma green points jersey sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Wout Van Aert wins the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 4th stage Domerat - Montlucon 13,4 km - 09/03/2022 - Rohan Dennis (AUS - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Rohan Dennis (Jumbo - Visma) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 3 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Easypost sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ethan Hayter during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Jumbo Visma sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Rohan Dennis during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Jumbo Visma sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Rohan Dennis during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 21

JumboVismas Australian rider Rohan Dennis competes during the 4th stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 134 km time trial stage between Domerat and Montlucon on March 9 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Jumbo-Visma during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stefan Kung during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Biniam Girmay during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 4th stage Domerat - Montlucon 13,4 km - 09/03/2022 - Rohan Dennis (AUS - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Rohan Dennis (Jumbo - Visma) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 11 of 21

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 4th stage Domerat - Montlucon 13,4 km - 09/03/2022 - Ethan Hayter (GBR - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 12 of 21

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 4th stage Domerat - Montlucon 13,4 km - 09/03/2022 - Stefan Bissegger (SUI - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education - EasyPost) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 13 of 21

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 4th stage Domerat - Montlucon 13,4 km - 09/03/2022 - Adam Yates (GBR - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 14 of 21

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 4th stage Domerat - Montlucon 13,4 km - 09/03/2022 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 15 of 21

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 4th stage Domerat - Montlucon 13,4 km - 09/03/2022 - Yves Lampaert (BEL - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 16 of 21

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 4th stage Domerat - Montlucon 13,4 km - 09/03/2022 - Stefan Kung (SUI - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Stefan Kung (Groupama - FDJ) during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 17 of 21

Team Arkea Samsics Colombian rider Nairo Quintana competes during the 4th stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 134 km time trial stage between Domerat and Montlucon on March 9 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Nairo Quintana during the stage 4 time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Primoz Roglic finishes second in the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Christophe Laporte in the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Primoz Roglic in the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

MONTLUCON FRANCE MARCH 09 Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey sprints during 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 4 a 134km individual time trial from Domrat to Montluon ParisNice WorldTour on March 09 2022 in Montlucon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Christophe Laporte in the time trial at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma pulled off another 1-2-3 at Paris-Nice, with Wout van Aert winning the stage 4 time trial and joined on the podium by Primoz Roglic and Rohan Dennis.

As well as the stage sweep, the Dutch team consolidated their occupation of the top three positions on the overall classification. It was a double reward for Van Aert, who took the leader’s yellow jersey from his teammate Christophe Laporte, with the Frenchman dropping to third and Roglic rising to second.

More to follow.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:20
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:02
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10
5Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:11
6Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14
7Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:19
8Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:21
9Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
10Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:28
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:29
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31
13Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35
14Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:37
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:41
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:42
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43
19Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
20Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:44
21Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46
22João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
24Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:48
25David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
26Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:50
27Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:54
28Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:55
29Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:57
30Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:59
31Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:00
32Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
33Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:03
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
35Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:04
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07
37Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08
39Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:09
40Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
41Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:10
43Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
44Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:11
45Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
46Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:13
47Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
48John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
49Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
50Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:15
51Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
52Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:16
53Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
54Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:17
55Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:18
56Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
57Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:19
58Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
59Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
60Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
61Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
62Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20
63Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:24
64Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:01:25
65Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26
66Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
67Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
68Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:27
69Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:31
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34
71Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
72Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:36
73Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:39
74Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:40
75Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42
77Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:43
78Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:44
79Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
80Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
81Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:46
82Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
83Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
84Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:47
85Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:49
86Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:51
87Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:52
88Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:53
89Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
90Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
91Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:54
92Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
93Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:55
94Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:56
95Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:57
96Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
97Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:59
98Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
99Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:01
100Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
101Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:02
102Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
103Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:03
104Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:04
105Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06
106Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:07
107Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:08
108Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:09
109Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:11
110Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
111Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
112Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:02:12
113Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
114Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:13
115Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:19
116Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:20
117Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:22
118Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
119Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:25
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
121Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:02:26
122Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:02:28
123Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
124Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:30
125Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:34
126Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:36
127Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:39
128Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:02:42
129Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
130Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:44
131Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:02:46
132Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:47
133Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:48
134Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:49
135Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:53
136Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:54
137Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
138James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:55
139Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:57
140Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:02
141Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:16
142Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:20
143Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:03:24
144David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:41
DNSMaximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSBen O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team

Sprint 1 - Côte De La Rue Buffon km. 13.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 15
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 9
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7
5Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 6
6Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5
7Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 4
8Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 3
9Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2
10Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 1 - Côte De La Rue Buffon km. 13.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 3
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2
3Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:34
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:07
3Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:21
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22
5Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:30
6João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33
7Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:36
8Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:45
9Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:46
10Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:55
11Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
12Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
13Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:02
14Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:05
15Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
16Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06
17Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:01:11
18Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:20
19Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26
20Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:29
21Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30
22Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:32
23Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:39
24Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:01:58
25Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:59
26Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:05
27Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:08
28Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:22
29Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:35
30Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:40

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 0:49:08
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11
3Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46
4EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:06
5UAE Team Emirates 0:02:19
6TotalEnergies 0:02:20
7Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:27
8Team DSM 0:02:30
9BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:46
10QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:02:50
11Bahrain Victorious 0:02:53
12Groupama-FDJ 0:03:13
13AG2R Citroen Team 0:03:21
14Cofidis 0:03:25
15Lotto Soudal 0:03:28
16Arkea-Samsic 0:03:33
17Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:51
18Movistar Team 0:03:52
19Israel-Premier Tech 0:04:30
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:33
21Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:37
22B&B Hotels-KTM 0:05:43

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 11:51:05
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28
4Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:49
5Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:51
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53
7Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:06
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09
9Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:13
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:19
11Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:21
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:41
13Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:45
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:51
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:53
16Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:54
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:55
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:57
19Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:02:02
20Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:04
21David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
22Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:11
23Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:12
24Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:33
26Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:34
27Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:37
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:41
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:42
30Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:50
32Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:59
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:03:00
34Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:03
35Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:03:06
36Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:03:07
37João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:18
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:26
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:32
40Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:03:34
41Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:03:35
42Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:03:45
43Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:53
44Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:03:54
45Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:03:56
46Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 0:04:10
47John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:04:11
48Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:14
49Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:18
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:24
51Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:04:33
52Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:34
53Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:42
54Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:04:46
55Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:04:59
56Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:28
57Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:06
58Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:06:26
59Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:43
60Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:45
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:21
62Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:25
63Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:30
64Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:39
65Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:46
66Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:47
67Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:48
68Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:54
69Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:04
70Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:14
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:09:16
72Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:09:19
73Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:55
74Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:58
75Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:10:12
76Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:37
77Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:43
78Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:11:02
79Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:04
80Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:05
81Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:11:12
82Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:11:20
83Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:11:32
84Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:11:38
85Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:11:44
86Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 0:11:52
87Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:07
88Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:47
89Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:13:39
90Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:58
91Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:11
92Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:31
93Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:49
94Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:14:55
95Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:15:24
96Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:15:34
97Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:15:36
98Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:15:37
99Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:44
100Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:15:45
101Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:00
102Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:17
103Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:16:18
104Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:23
105Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:16:55
106Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:17:19
107Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:17:32
108Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:17:48
109Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:18:12
110Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:58
111Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:18:59
112Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:20:31
113Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:20:34
114Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:20:45
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:22
116Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:21:54
117Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:51
118Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:23:23
119Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:43
120Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 0:23:45
121Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:50
122David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:24
123Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:48
124Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:52
125Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:25:40
126Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:51
128Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:26:11
129James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:26:16
130Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:19
131Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:26:56
132Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:29
133Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:27:49
134Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:28:02
135Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:23
136Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:37
137Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:40
138Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:29:03
139Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:48
140Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:01
141Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:35
142Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:39
143Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:30:51
144Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:31:15

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 47
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 29
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 27
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15
6Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 14
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 12
8Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
9Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 9
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 8
12Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7
13Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 7
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7
15Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
16Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6
17Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 6
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5
20Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4
21Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4
22Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
24Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 3
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
26Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
29Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1
30Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
32Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
33Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 1
34Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1
35Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 7
3Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
7Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
8Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 4
9Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3
10Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
11Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1
13Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1
14Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1
15Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1
16Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
17Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 11:52:18
2Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:41
3Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:59
4Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29
5Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:46
6Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:53
7João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:05
8Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:21
9Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:40
10Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:02:43
11Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:20
12Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:05:13
13Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:33
14Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:41
15Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:51
16Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:59
17Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:30
18Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:54
19Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:34
20Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:12:26
21Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:45
22Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:58
23Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:10
24Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:16:59
25Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:45
26Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:19:18
27Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:06
28Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:26:36
29Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:24
30Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:29:38

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 35:34:11
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:43
3Trek-Segafredo 0:02:52
4QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:03:56
5TotalEnergies 0:04:01
6Team DSM 0:04:14
7AG2R Citroen Team 0:04:27
8Bahrain Victorious 0:05:28
9Cofidis 0:05:47
10Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:51
11EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:24
12BikeExchange-Jayco 0:06:26
13Arkea-Samsic 0:06:43
14UAE Team Emirates 0:06:47
15Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:51
16Lotto Soudal 0:09:19
17Movistar Team 0:09:25
18B&B Hotels-KTM 0:10:47
19Groupama-FDJ 0:11:02
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:13:38
21Israel-Premier Tech 0:14:11
22Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:15

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

