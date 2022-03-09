Van Aert moves into Paris-Nice lead with time trial victory
By Patrick Fletcher published
Roglic, Dennis make it another Jumbo-Visma podium sweep on stage 4
Jumbo-Visma pulled off another 1-2-3 at Paris-Nice, with Wout van Aert winning the stage 4 time trial and joined on the podium by Primoz Roglic and Rohan Dennis.
As well as the stage sweep, the Dutch team consolidated their occupation of the top three positions on the overall classification. It was a double reward for Van Aert, who took the leader’s yellow jersey from his teammate Christophe Laporte, with the Frenchman dropping to third and Roglic rising to second.
More to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:20
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:06
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:10
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:11
|6
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:14
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:19
|8
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:21
|9
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|10
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:28
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:29
|12
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|13
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:35
|14
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|15
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:37
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:00:41
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:42
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:44
|21
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|22
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:48
|25
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|26
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:50
|27
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:54
|28
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:55
|29
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:57
|30
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:59
|31
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:00
|32
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|33
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:03
|34
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:04
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|37
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|38
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:08
|39
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:09
|40
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|41
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:10
|43
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|44
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:11
|45
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|46
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:13
|47
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|49
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|50
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:15
|51
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|52
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:16
|53
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|54
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:17
|55
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:18
|56
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|57
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:19
|58
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|59
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|61
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|62
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|63
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|0:01:24
|64
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|65
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:26
|66
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:27
|69
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|71
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|72
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:01:36
|73
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:39
|74
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:40
|75
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:42
|77
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:43
|78
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:44
|79
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|80
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|81
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:46
|82
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|83
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|84
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:47
|85
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:49
|86
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:51
|87
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:52
|88
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:53
|89
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
|90
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|91
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:54
|92
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|93
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:01:55
|94
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:56
|95
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:57
|96
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|97
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:59
|98
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|99
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:01
|100
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|101
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:02
|102
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|103
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:03
|104
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:04
|105
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|106
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:02:07
|107
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:08
|108
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:09
|109
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:11
|110
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|112
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:02:12
|113
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|114
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:13
|115
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:19
|116
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|117
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:22
|118
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|119
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:25
|120
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|0:02:26
|122
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|123
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|124
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:30
|125
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:34
|126
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:36
|127
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:39
|128
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:02:42
|129
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:44
|131
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:02:46
|132
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:47
|133
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:02:48
|134
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:49
|135
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:53
|136
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:54
|137
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|138
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:02:55
|139
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:57
|140
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:02
|141
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:16
|142
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:20
|143
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:03:24
|144
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:41
|DNS
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|6
|6
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|4
|8
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|9
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:34
|2
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:07
|3
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:21
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:30
|6
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|7
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:45
|9
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:46
|10
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:55
|11
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|12
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|13
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:02
|14
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:05
|15
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|17
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|18
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:20
|19
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|20
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:29
|21
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:30
|22
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:32
|23
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:39
|24
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:01:58
|25
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:59
|26
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:05
|27
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:08
|28
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:22
|29
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:35
|30
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:40
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:49:08
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:11
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:46
|4
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:02:06
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|6
|TotalEnergies
|0:02:20
|7
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:27
|8
|Team DSM
|0:02:30
|9
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:46
|10
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:02:50
|11
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:53
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:13
|13
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:03:21
|14
|Cofidis
|0:03:25
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|16
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:33
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:51
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:03:52
|19
|Israel-Premier Tech
|0:04:30
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:33
|21
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:37
|22
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:05:43
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|11:51:05
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:10
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:28
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:49
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:51
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|7
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:06
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:09
|9
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:13
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:19
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:21
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:41
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:45
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:51
|15
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:53
|16
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:54
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:55
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:57
|19
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:02:02
|20
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:02:04
|21
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|0:02:11
|23
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:12
|24
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:30
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:33
|26
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:34
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:37
|28
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:41
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:42
|30
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:50
|32
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:02:59
|33
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:03:00
|34
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:03
|35
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:03:06
|36
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:03:07
|37
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:18
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:26
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:32
|40
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:03:34
|41
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:03:35
|42
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:03:45
|43
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:53
|44
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:03:54
|45
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|46
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:10
|47
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|0:04:11
|48
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:14
|49
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:18
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:24
|51
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:04:33
|52
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:04:34
|53
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:42
|54
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:46
|55
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:04:59
|56
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:28
|57
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:06:06
|58
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:06:26
|59
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:06:43
|60
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:45
|61
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:21
|62
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:25
|63
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:30
|64
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:08:39
|65
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:46
|66
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:47
|67
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:48
|68
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:54
|69
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:04
|70
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:09:14
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:09:16
|72
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:09:19
|73
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:55
|74
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:58
|75
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:10:12
|76
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:37
|77
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:43
|78
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:11:02
|79
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:04
|80
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:05
|81
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:11:12
|82
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:11:20
|83
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:11:32
|84
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|0:11:38
|85
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:11:44
|86
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:11:52
|87
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:12:07
|88
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:47
|89
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:13:39
|90
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:58
|91
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14:11
|92
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:31
|93
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:49
|94
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:14:55
|95
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:15:24
|96
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:15:34
|97
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:15:36
|98
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:15:37
|99
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:44
|100
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:15:45
|101
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:00
|102
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:17
|103
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:16:18
|104
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:23
|105
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:16:55
|106
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:17:19
|107
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:17:32
|108
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:48
|109
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:18:12
|110
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:58
|111
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:18:59
|112
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:20:31
|113
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:20:34
|114
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:20:45
|115
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:21:22
|116
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:21:54
|117
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:51
|118
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|0:23:23
|119
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:43
|120
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:23:45
|121
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:50
|122
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:24
|123
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24:48
|124
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:52
|125
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:25:40
|126
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:51
|128
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:26:11
|129
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:26:16
|130
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:19
|131
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:26:56
|132
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:27:29
|133
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:27:49
|134
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:28:02
|135
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:23
|136
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:37
|137
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:28:40
|138
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29:03
|139
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:29:48
|140
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:01
|141
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:30:35
|142
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:30:39
|143
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:30:51
|144
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:31:15
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|47
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|26
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|8
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|9
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|8
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|13
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|7
|15
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|16
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|6
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|20
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|21
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|4
|22
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|24
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|25
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|26
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|2
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|29
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|30
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|31
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|32
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|34
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|35
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|12
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|7
|3
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|7
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|10
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|11
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1
|14
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|16
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|17
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|11:52:18
|2
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:59
|4
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:29
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:01:46
|6
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:53
|7
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:05
|8
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:21
|9
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:40
|10
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|11
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:20
|12
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:05:13
|13
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:33
|14
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:41
|15
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:51
|16
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:08:59
|17
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:30
|18
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:54
|19
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:34
|20
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:12:26
|21
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:45
|22
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:12:58
|23
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:10
|24
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16:59
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:45
|26
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:18
|27
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:06
|28
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:26:36
|29
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:24
|30
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:29:38
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|35:34:11
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:43
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:52
|4
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:03:56
|5
|TotalEnergies
|0:04:01
|6
|Team DSM
|0:04:14
|7
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:04:27
|8
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:28
|9
|Cofidis
|0:05:47
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:51
|11
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:06:24
|12
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:06:26
|13
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:06:43
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:47
|15
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08:51
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:19
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:09:25
|18
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:10:47
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:02
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:13:38
|21
|Israel-Premier Tech
|0:14:11
|22
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:16:15
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years' experience covering professional cycling.
Van Aert moves into Paris-Nice lead with time trial victory
Roglic, Dennis make it another Jumbo-Visma podium sweep on stage 4
