Brandon McNulty to lead UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Paris-Nice after João Almeida's surprise late non-inclusion in lineup

Mattias Skjelmose and Max Poole also out of Paris-Nice, while Isaac del Toro leads UAE at Tirreno-Adriatico

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have confirmed their line-ups for both Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice, naming Brandon McNulty their lead GC contender in the French WorldTour stage race after João Almeida was surprisingly not included in the roster.

Almeida had been expected to take part in Paris-Nice after his trademark strong start to the year, with a third place on home soil in the Volta ao Algarve and a runner-up spot in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana his second set of podium finishes in those races in as many years.

"Racing in Italy is always a pleasure. The shape is good, and after winning the UAE Tour, in the country of our sponsor, the team’s confidence is high," Del Toro, also racing at Strade Bianche this weekend, said in a team press release.

“We’ve had a great start to the season with plenty of wins. We have quite a few guys out due to injuries, too, unfortunately, but the mood in the team is still good and we’re hungry for more results.”

Other riders to watch in the UAE line-up for Tirreno include the USA racer Kevin Vermaerke, French allrounder Benoît Cosnefroy and Austrian climber Felix Großschartner.

Paris-Nice starts on Sunday, March 8, at Carrières-sous-Poissy just outside the French capital, while Tirreno-Adriatico begins on Lido di Camaiore on the Italian coast on Monday, March 9.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

