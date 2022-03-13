Roglic holds on to win Paris-Nice overall as Simon Yates attacks

Image 1 of 25 Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) pushes the pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 25 Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 25 Simon Yates launches his attack on the Col d'Eze (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 25 Wout van Aert leads the Primoz Roglic group on the Col d'Eze (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 6 of 25 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 7 of 25 Wout van Aert pours on the pressure on the climb (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 8 of 25 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 25 Jumbo-Visma ride at the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 25 Luke Rowe at the Ineos team bus (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 25 Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic at sign on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 25 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 25 Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 25 Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 25 Fabio Felline (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 25 Omar Fraile (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 25 An attack group on the final Paris-Nice stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 25 Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 Mauri Vansevenant (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) crashed on a descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 21 of 25 Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 22 of 25 João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 23 of 25 The peloton on the final stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 24 of 25 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 25 of 25 Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) survived a real scare from Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) to seal overall victory at Paris-Nice.

Yates won the stage after an explosive attack up the Col d’Eze, and for a while looked like he might take the overall lead, too, as he built a lead approaching half a minute, while Roglic laboured behind.

But with help from Wout van Aert, who once again rode extraordinarily to pace his teammate up the Col d’Eze and to the finish, Roglic managed to limit his loss to just nine seconds plus bonus seconds.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 2:52:59 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:44 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis