Roglic holds on to win Paris-Nice overall as Simon Yates attacks
By Stephen Puddicombe published
Van Aert saves Jumbo-Visma leader's race as Yates wins final stage
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) survived a real scare from Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) to seal overall victory at Paris-Nice.
Yates won the stage after an explosive attack up the Col d’Eze, and for a while looked like he might take the overall lead, too, as he built a lead approaching half a minute, while Roglic laboured behind.
But with help from Wout van Aert, who once again rode extraordinarily to pace his teammate up the Col d’Eze and to the finish, Roglic managed to limit his loss to just nine seconds plus bonus seconds.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|2:52:59
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:09
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:44
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|29:19:15
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:29
|3
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:37
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:29
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:43
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:51
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|0:04:52
|8
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:43
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:48
|10
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:06:32
