Roglic holds on to win Paris-Nice overall as Simon Yates attacks

Van Aert saves Jumbo-Visma leader's race as Yates wins final stage

NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team Bikeexchange Jayco celebrates winning during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team Bikeexchange Jayco competes in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) pushes the pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team Bikeexchange Jayco celebrates winning during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 LR Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team Bikeexchange Jayco Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma green points jersey and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey competes during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Simon Yates launches his attack on the Col d'Eze (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 8th stage Nice - Nice 115,6 km - 13/03/2022 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma)

Wout van Aert leads the Primoz Roglic group on the Col d'Eze (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 8th stage Nice - Nice 115,6 km - 13/03/2022 - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 8th stage Nice - Nice 115,6 km - 13/03/2022 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma)

Wout van Aert pours on the pressure on the climb (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma pictured in action during stage eight the final stage of the 80th edition of the ParisNice cycling race from Nice to Nice 1156 km in France Sunday 13 March 2022

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
JumboVisma riders pictured in action during stage eight the final stage of the 80th edition of the ParisNice cycling race from Nice to Nice 1156 km in France Sunday 13 March 2022

Jumbo-Visma ride at the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Luke Rowe of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Luke Rowe at the Ineos team bus (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 LR Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma green points jersey and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey during the team presentation prior to the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic at sign on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey prior to the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 LR Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ and Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Fabio Felline of Italy and Team Astana Qazaqstan during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Fabio Felline (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Omar Fraile (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 LR Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Trek Segafredo and Connor Swift of United Kingdom and Team Arka Samsic compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

An attack group on the final Paris-Nice stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Valentin Madouas of France and Team Groupama FDJ polka dot mountain jersey competes during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NICE FRANCE MARCH 13 Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl suffers a mechanical problem during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 8

Mauri Vansevenant (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) crashed on a descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 8th stage Nice - Nice 115,6 km - 13/03/2022 - Nathan Van Hooydonck (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma)

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 8th stage Nice - Nice 115,6 km - 13/03/2022 - Simon Yates (GBR - Team BikeExchange - Jayco)

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 8th stage Nice - Nice 115,6 km - 13/03/2022 - Joao Almeida (POR - UAE Team Emirates)

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 8th stage Nice - Nice 115,6 km - 13/03/2022 - Peloton

The peloton on the final stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 8th stage Nice - Nice 115,6 km - 13/03/2022 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic)

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 8th stage Nice - Nice 115,6 km - 13/03/2022 - Finn Fisher-Black (NZL - UAE Team Emirates)

Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) survived a real scare from Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) to seal overall victory at Paris-Nice.

Yates won the stage after an explosive attack up the Col d’Eze, and for a while looked like he might take the overall lead, too, as he built a lead approaching half a minute, while Roglic laboured behind.

But with help from Wout van Aert, who once again rode extraordinarily to pace his teammate up the Col d’Eze and to the finish, Roglic managed to limit his loss to just nine seconds plus bonus seconds. 

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 2:52:59
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:44
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
6Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
8Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
9Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis

General classification after stage 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 29:19:15
2Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:29
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:37
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:29
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:03:43
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:51
7Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:52
8João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:43
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:48
10Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:06:32

Stephen Puddicombe

