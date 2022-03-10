Paris-Nice: McNulty makes up for lost time with stage 5 win

Image 1 of 23 UAE Team Emirates US rider Brandon McNulty celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 5th stage of the 80th Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) attacked to win stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Mike Teunissen (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Rohan Dennis (AUS - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Steven Kruijswijk (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Christophe Laporte (FRA - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 23 SAINTSAUVEURDEMONTAGUT FRANCE MARCH 10 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia Rohan Dennis of Australia Steven Kruijswijk of Netherlands Christophe Laporte of France Mike Teunissen of Netherlands Wout Van Aert of Belgium Yellow Leader Jersey Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma lead The Peloton during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 5 a 189km stage from SaintJustSaintRambert to SaintSauveurdeMontagut on ParisNice WorldTour March 10 2022 in SaintSauveurdeMontagut France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Matteo Jorgenson (USA - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - Jasper Stuyven (BEL - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Simon Yates (GBR - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 23 SAINTSAUVEURDEMONTAGUT FRANCE MARCH 10 LR Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates Laurent Pichon of France and Team Arka Samsic and Rubn Fernandez Andujar of Spain and Team Cofidis compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 5 a 189km stage from SaintJustSaintRambert to SaintSauveurdeMontagut on ParisNice WorldTour March 10 2022 in SaintSauveurdeMontagut France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Harm Vanhoucke (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Franck Bonnamour (FRA - B&B Hotels - KTM) - Owain Doull (GBR - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 23 Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 5th stage Saint Just Saint Rambert - Saint Sauveur de Montagut 188,8 km - 10/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 23 SAINTSAUVEURDEMONTAGUT FRANCE MARCH 10 LR Owain Doull of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost and Matteo Jorgenson of United States and Movistar Team compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 5 a 189km stage from SaintJustSaintRambert to SaintSauveurdeMontagut on ParisNice WorldTour March 10 2022 in SaintSauveurdeMontagut France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 23 SAINTSAUVEURDEMONTAGUT FRANCE MARCH 10 Laurent Pichon of France and Team Arka Samsic competes in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 5 a 189km stage from SaintJustSaintRambert to SaintSauveurdeMontagut on ParisNice WorldTour March 10 2022 in SaintSauveurdeMontagut France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 23 SAINTSAUVEURDEMONTAGUT FRANCE MARCH 10 Alexys Brunel of France and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 5 a 189km stage from SaintJustSaintRambert to SaintSauveurdeMontagut on ParisNice WorldTour March 10 2022 in SaintSauveurdeMontagut France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 23 Rohan Dennis leads the main field at stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 19 of 23 Matteo Jorgenson at stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 20 of 23 Aleksandr Vlasov and Primoz Roglic at stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 21 of 23 Brandon McNulty on his way to winning at stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 22 of 23 Brandon McNulty wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 23 of 23 Matteo Jorgenson at stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of Paris-Nice after he dropped his breakaway companions on the Col de la Mure and soloed almost 40km to the finish in Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) moved into the overall lead when his teammate and yellow jersey Wout van Aert was distanced on the Col de Mure. Roglič was surprisingly isolated in the peloton at that juncture, though teammate Rohan Dennis helped to discourage attacks on the category 1 climb.

In the finale, Roglič had to respond himself to accelerations from Daniel Martinez (Ineos), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the unclassified climb to the intermediate sprint, but he held firm to come home alongside his closest challengers and take the yellow jersey.

In the overall standings, Roglič now leads Simon Yates by 39 seconds, with Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) in third at 41 seconds.

As Paris-Nice shifted gears and hit the hills, McNulty was part of a ten-man break that forged clear ahead of the opening climb, the Col de la Croix de Chaubouret. He powered clear of his companions on the Col de la Mure, coming home almost two minutes of his closest pursuers Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar).

It was the American’s third win of 2022 and his first at WorldTour level. It put a different slant on his Paris-Nice after a crash in the crosswinds on stage 2 ruined his GC challenge.

More to follow…

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4:53:30 2 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:58 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 4 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 5 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:04:01 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:04:02 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:57 8 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:05:43 10 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 13 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 18 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 19 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 22 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 23 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:50 25 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:05:52 26 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 27 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 28 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 29 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:55 30 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:06:00 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:06:37 32 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:17 33 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:05 34 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 35 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:12:00 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:12:04 37 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 38 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 39 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 40 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:08 41 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 44 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 45 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 47 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 48 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 49 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 50 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 51 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 52 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 53 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 54 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 55 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 56 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 57 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 58 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 60 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 61 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 62 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 64 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 65 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:15:48 66 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:17:28 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 70 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 71 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 72 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 73 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 74 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 75 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 77 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 78 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 79 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 82 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 83 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 84 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 86 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 87 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:23:36 88 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 89 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:22 90 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 91 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 92 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 93 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 95 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 96 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 98 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 99 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 100 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 101 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 102 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 103 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 104 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 105 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 106 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 107 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 108 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 110 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 111 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 112 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 113 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 114 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 115 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 116 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 117 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 118 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 119 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 120 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 121 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic DNS Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis DNS Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic DNS Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious DNF Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious DNF Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates DNS Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNS Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team DNF Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team DNS Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team DNS Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team DNS Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco DNS Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM DNS Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost DNS Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost DNS Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost DNF Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost DNS Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech DNS James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech DNS Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech DNS Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNS Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix DNS Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix

Sprint 1 - Etables km. 83 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3 2 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Vincent-De-Durfort km. 176.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2 3 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Sprint 3 - Saint-Sauveur-De-Montagut km. 188.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15 2 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 12 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 9 4 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 5 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 6 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 5 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 8 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 3 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 2 10 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Croix De Chaubouret km. 36.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 2 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3 4 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 2 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 1

Mountain 2 - Cot de Saint-Jeure-D'Ay km. 79.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 2 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Saint-Romain-De-Lerps km. 114.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 2 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 3 4 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 4 - Cote de Toulaud, km. 129.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 2 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 2 4 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Mure km. 155.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 10 2 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3 4 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 2 5 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4:53:30 2 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:58 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 4 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:05:43 5 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:05:52 7 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:55 8 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:05 9 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:08 10 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 11 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 12 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:15:48 14 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:28 15 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 17 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 18 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:22 19 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 21 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 22 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 23 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 24 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 14:52:08 2 TotalEnergies 0:04:44 3 Movistar Team 0:08:20 4 Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:53 5 Arkea-Samsic 0:10:10 6 Lotto Soudal 0:10:17 7 Groupama-FDJ 0:11:10 8 Cofidis 0:11:52 9 Bahrain Victorious 0:12:03 10 Team DSM 0:17:42 11 Jumbo-Visma 0:18:17 12 AG2R Citroen Team 0:18:21 13 Trek-Segafredo 14 Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:18:30 15 B&B Hotels-KTM 0:19:56 16 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:23:37 17 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:46 18 EF Education-EasyPost 0:28:15 19 BikeExchange-Jayco 0:29:41 20 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:49 21 Alpecin-Fenix 0:49:14

General classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 16:50:28 2 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41 4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:56 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:26 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:35 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:45 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:01 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:03 12 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:24 14 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:02:25 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40 16 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:56 17 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:58 18 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:08 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:16 20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:05 21 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:05:17 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:08 23 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:51 24 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:17 25 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:38 26 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:45 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:08:56 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:57 29 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:11 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:23 32 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:24 33 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:09:40 34 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:53 35 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:54 36 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:00 37 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:29 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:39 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:10:45 40 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:10:48 41 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:11:14 42 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:11:19 43 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:43 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:16 45 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:13:24 46 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:26 47 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:13:32 48 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:36 49 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:13:51 50 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:38 51 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:40 52 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:14:47 53 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:02 54 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:19 55 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:28 56 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:15:46 57 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:53 58 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:16:21 59 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:17:17 60 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:17:19 61 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:18:18 62 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:29 63 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:57 64 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:20:43 65 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:46 66 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:55 67 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:59 68 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:22:03 69 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12 70 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:18 71 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:38 72 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:39 73 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:23:11 74 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:23:30 75 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:23:47 76 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:14 77 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:24 78 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:26:59 79 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:27:09 80 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:27:11 81 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:15 82 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:27:45 83 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:24 84 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:27 85 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:39 86 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:29:47 87 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:05 88 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:30:07 89 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:36 90 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:39 91 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:31:03 92 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:31:55 93 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:32:38 94 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:40 95 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:33:29 96 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:34:06 97 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:29 98 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:46 99 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:34:47 100 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:35:11 101 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:18 102 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:35:24 103 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:36:17 104 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:36:50 105 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:27 106 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:37:28 107 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:39:00 108 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:39:14 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:51 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:58 111 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:42:26 112 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:44:09 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:44:40 114 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:45:25 115 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:45:58 116 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:46:18 117 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:46:31 118 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:47:09 119 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:30 120 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:49:08 121 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:49:44

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 47 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 29 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 27 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 19 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 16 7 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15 8 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 12 10 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 11 11 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 11 12 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 13 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 9 15 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 8 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7 17 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 7 18 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7 20 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 21 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6 22 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 6 23 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 6 24 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 6 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 26 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 27 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 28 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 29 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4 30 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 32 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 33 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 34 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 36 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1 37 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 38 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 39 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 40 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1 41 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 2 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12 4 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 7 6 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 7 7 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 9 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 6 10 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 6 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 14 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 15 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2 17 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 18 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 19 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1 21 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1 22 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1 24 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 25 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 16:52:53 2 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:31 3 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:33 4 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:26 6 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:32 7 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:59 8 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:23 9 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:10:59 10 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:11:26 11 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:54 12 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:03 13 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:19:38 14 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:53 15 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:13 16 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:50 17 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:14 18 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:27:22 19 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:11 20 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:15 21 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:02 22 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:36:35 23 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:40:01 24 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:43:53