Paris-Nice: McNulty makes up for lost time with stage 5 win
By Barry Ryan published
Roglič neutralises attacks to take race lead as Van Aert dropped early on mountainous stage
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of Paris-Nice after he dropped his breakaway companions on the Col de la Mure and soloed almost 40km to the finish in Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) moved into the overall lead when his teammate and yellow jersey Wout van Aert was distanced on the Col de Mure. Roglič was surprisingly isolated in the peloton at that juncture, though teammate Rohan Dennis helped to discourage attacks on the category 1 climb.
In the finale, Roglič had to respond himself to accelerations from Daniel Martinez (Ineos), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the unclassified climb to the intermediate sprint, but he held firm to come home alongside his closest challengers and take the yellow jersey.
In the overall standings, Roglič now leads Simon Yates by 39 seconds, with Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) in third at 41 seconds.
As Paris-Nice shifted gears and hit the hills, McNulty was part of a ten-man break that forged clear ahead of the opening climb, the Col de la Croix de Chaubouret. He powered clear of his companions on the Col de la Mure, coming home almost two minutes of his closest pursuers Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar).
It was the American’s third win of 2022 and his first at WorldTour level. It put a different slant on his Paris-Nice after a crash in the crosswinds on stage 2 ruined his GC challenge.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|4:53:30
|2
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:58
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|4
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:01
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:02
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:57
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:05:43
|10
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|13
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|18
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|19
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|22
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:50
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:05:52
|26
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|27
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|28
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|29
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:55
|30
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:06:00
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:06:37
|32
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:17
|33
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:09:05
|34
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|35
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:12:00
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:12:04
|37
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|38
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|39
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|40
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:08
|41
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|44
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|45
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|47
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|51
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|52
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|53
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|56
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|57
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|61
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|62
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|64
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|65
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:15:48
|66
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:17:28
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|71
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|72
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|73
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|74
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|75
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|77
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|78
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|80
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|83
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|87
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:23:36
|88
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|89
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:22
|90
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|91
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|92
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|93
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|95
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|96
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|98
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|101
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|102
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|103
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|104
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|106
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|107
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|108
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|110
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|111
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|112
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|114
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|115
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|116
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|117
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|119
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|120
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|121
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|DNS
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|DNS
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|DNS
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|DNF
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|DNF
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNS
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNS
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNS
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNS
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|DNS
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNS
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNS
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNF
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNS
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNS
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNS
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNS
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNS
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNS
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|2
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|12
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|9
|4
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|6
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|5
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2
|10
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|2
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|2
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|2
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|2
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|4
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|2
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|2
|4
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|2
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|2
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|4:53:30
|2
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|3
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|4
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05:43
|5
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:05:52
|7
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:55
|8
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:09:05
|9
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:08
|10
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:15:48
|14
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:28
|15
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|17
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|18
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24:22
|19
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|21
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|22
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:52:08
|2
|TotalEnergies
|0:04:44
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:08:20
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:53
|5
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:10
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:17
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:10
|8
|Cofidis
|0:11:52
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:12:03
|10
|Team DSM
|0:17:42
|11
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:17
|12
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:18:21
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:18:30
|15
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:19:56
|16
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:23:37
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:46
|18
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:28:15
|19
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:29:41
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:49
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:49:14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|16:50:28
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:39
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:41
|4
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:56
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:59
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:11
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:26
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:35
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:45
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|0:02:01
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:02:03
|12
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:24
|14
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:40
|16
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:56
|17
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:02:58
|18
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:08
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:16
|20
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:05
|21
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:05:17
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:08
|23
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:51
|24
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:08:17
|25
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:38
|26
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:45
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:08:56
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:08:57
|29
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:09:11
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:09:23
|32
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:24
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:09:40
|34
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:09:53
|35
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:54
|36
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:10:00
|37
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:29
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:39
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:10:45
|40
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10:48
|41
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:11:14
|42
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:11:19
|43
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:43
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:16
|45
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:13:24
|46
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:26
|47
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:13:32
|48
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:36
|49
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:13:51
|50
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:38
|51
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:40
|52
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:14:47
|53
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:02
|54
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:19
|55
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:28
|56
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|0:15:46
|57
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:53
|58
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:21
|59
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:17:17
|60
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:17:19
|61
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:18:18
|62
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:29
|63
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:57
|64
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:20:43
|65
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:46
|66
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:55
|67
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:21:59
|68
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:22:03
|69
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:12
|70
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:18
|71
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:22:38
|72
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:39
|73
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:11
|74
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:30
|75
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:23:47
|76
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:14
|77
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:24
|78
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:26:59
|79
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:27:09
|80
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:27:11
|81
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:15
|82
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:27:45
|83
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:24
|84
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:27
|85
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:39
|86
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:29:47
|87
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:05
|88
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|0:30:07
|89
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:30:36
|90
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:39
|91
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:03
|92
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:31:55
|93
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:32:38
|94
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:32:40
|95
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:33:29
|96
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:34:06
|97
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:29
|98
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:46
|99
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:34:47
|100
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:35:11
|101
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:18
|102
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:35:24
|103
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:17
|104
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:36:50
|105
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:27
|106
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:37:28
|107
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:39:00
|108
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:39:14
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:39:51
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:58
|111
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:42:26
|112
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:44:09
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:44:40
|114
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:45:25
|115
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:45:58
|116
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:46:18
|117
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:46:31
|118
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:47:09
|119
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:30
|120
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:49:08
|121
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:49:44
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|47
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|26
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16
|7
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|8
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|10
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|11
|12
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|13
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|15
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|8
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|17
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|18
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|7
|20
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|21
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|6
|23
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|6
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|26
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|27
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|28
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|29
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|4
|30
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|33
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|34
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|2
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|36
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|37
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|38
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|39
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|40
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|41
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|2
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|4
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|7
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|7
|7
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|9
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|6
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|6
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|14
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|15
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|17
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|18
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|19
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|21
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|1
|22
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|24
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|25
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|16:52:53
|2
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:33
|4
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:26
|6
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:32
|7
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:59
|8
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08:23
|9
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:10:59
|10
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:11:26
|11
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:54
|12
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:03
|13
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:19:38
|14
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:53
|15
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:13
|16
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:50
|17
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:14
|18
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:27:22
|19
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:28:11
|20
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:30:15
|21
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:02
|22
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:36:35
|23
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:40:01
|24
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:43:53
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|50:33:06
|2
|TotalEnergies
|0:01:58
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:49
|4
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:06
|5
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:44
|6
|Cofidis
|0:10:52
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:10:58
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:30
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:49
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:26
|11
|Team DSM
|0:15:09
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:25
|13
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:16:01
|14
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:20:34
|15
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:20:46
|16
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:23:56
|17
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:27:52
|18
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:29:20
|19
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:34:14
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:53
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56:05
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
