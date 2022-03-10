Paris-Nice: McNulty makes up for lost time with stage 5 win

Roglič neutralises attacks to take race lead as Van Aert dropped early on mountainous stage

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of Paris-Nice after he dropped his breakaway companions on the Col de la Mure and soloed almost 40km to the finish in Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) moved into the overall lead when his teammate and yellow jersey Wout van Aert was distanced on the Col de Mure. Roglič was surprisingly isolated in the peloton at that juncture, though teammate Rohan Dennis helped to discourage attacks on the category 1 climb.

In the finale, Roglič had to respond himself to accelerations from Daniel Martinez (Ineos), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the unclassified climb to the intermediate sprint, but he held firm to come home alongside his closest challengers and take the yellow jersey.

In the overall standings, Roglič now leads Simon Yates by 39 seconds, with Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) in third at 41 seconds.

As Paris-Nice shifted gears and hit the hills, McNulty was part of a ten-man break that forged clear ahead of the opening climb, the Col de la Croix de Chaubouret. He powered clear of his companions on the Col de la Mure, coming home almost two minutes of his closest pursuers Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar).

It was the American’s third win of 2022 and his first at WorldTour level. It put a different slant on his Paris-Nice after a crash in the crosswinds on stage 2 ruined his GC challenge.

More to follow…

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4:53:30
2Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:58
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
4Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:04:01
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:04:02
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:57
8Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
9Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:05:43
10Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
13Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
15Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
16Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
17Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
18Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
19João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
20Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
22Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
23Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
24Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:50
25Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:05:52
26David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
27Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
28Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
29Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:55
30Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:06:00
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:06:37
32Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:17
33Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:05
34Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
35Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:12:00
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:12:04
37Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
38Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
39Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
40Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:08
41Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
44Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
45Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
47Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
48Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
49Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
50Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
51Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
52Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
53Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
54David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
56Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
57Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
58Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
60Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
61Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
62Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
64Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
65Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:15:48
66Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:17:28
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
70Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
71Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
72Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
73Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
74Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
75Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
76Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
77Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
78Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
82Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
83Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
84Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
86Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
87Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:23:36
88Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
89Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:22
90Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
91Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
92Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
93Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
94Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
95Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
96Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
98Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
99Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
100Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
101Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
102Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
103Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
104Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
105Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
106Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
107Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
108Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
110Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
111Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
112Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
113Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
114Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
115Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
116Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
117Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
118Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
119Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
120Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
121Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
DNSNils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFTom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
DNSAmaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
DNSGino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
DNFLuis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
DNFAlexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
DNSMatteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNSClément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
DNFStan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
DNSYves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
DNSZdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
DNSDylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNSKevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
DNSStefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
DNSJens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
DNSNeilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
DNSCarl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
DNSJames Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
DNSTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
DNSJonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNSKristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
DNSJay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix

Sprint 1 - Etables km. 83
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3
2Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Vincent-De-Durfort km. 176.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3
2Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2
3Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Sprint 3 - Saint-Sauveur-De-Montagut km. 188.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15
2Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 12
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 9
4Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 6
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 5
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
8Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 3
9Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 2
10Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Croix De Chaubouret km. 36.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10
2Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3
4Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 2
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 1

Mountain 2 - Cot de Saint-Jeure-D'Ay km. 79.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3
2Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Cote de Saint-Romain-De-Lerps km. 114.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10
2Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
3Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 3
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 4 - Cote de Toulaud, km. 129.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
2Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
3Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 2
4Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Mure km. 155.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 10
2Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3
4Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 2
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4:53:30
2Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:58
3Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30
4Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:05:43
5João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
6Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:05:52
7Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:55
8Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:05
9Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:08
10Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
11Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
12Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:15:48
14Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:28
15Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
16Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
17Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
18Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:22
19Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
20Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
21Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
22Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
23Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
24Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 14:52:08
2TotalEnergies 0:04:44
3Movistar Team 0:08:20
4Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:53
5Arkea-Samsic 0:10:10
6Lotto Soudal 0:10:17
7Groupama-FDJ 0:11:10
8Cofidis 0:11:52
9Bahrain Victorious 0:12:03
10Team DSM 0:17:42
11Jumbo-Visma 0:18:17
12AG2R Citroen Team 0:18:21
13Trek-Segafredo
14Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:18:30
15B&B Hotels-KTM 0:19:56
16QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:23:37
17Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:46
18EF Education-EasyPost 0:28:15
19BikeExchange-Jayco 0:29:41
20Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:49
21Alpecin-Fenix 0:49:14

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 16:50:28
2Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39
3Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41
4Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:56
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:26
8Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:35
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:45
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:01
11Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:03
12David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:24
14Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:02:25
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40
16Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:56
17Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:58
18João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:08
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:16
20Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:05
21Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:05:17
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:08
23Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:51
24Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:17
25Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:38
26Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:45
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:08:56
28Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:57
29Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
30Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:11
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:23
32Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:24
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:09:40
34Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:53
35Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:54
36Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:00
37Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:29
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:39
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:10:45
40Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:10:48
41Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:11:14
42Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:11:19
43Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:43
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:16
45Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:13:24
46Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:26
47Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:13:32
48Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:36
49Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:13:51
50Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:38
51Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:40
52Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:14:47
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:02
54Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:19
55Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:28
56John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:15:46
57Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:53
58Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:16:21
59Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:17:17
60Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:17:19
61Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:18:18
62Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:29
63Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:57
64Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:20:43
65Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:46
66Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:55
67Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:59
68Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:22:03
69Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12
70Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:18
71Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:38
72Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:39
73Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:23:11
74Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:23:30
75Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:23:47
76Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:14
77Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:24
78Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:26:59
79Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:27:09
80Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:27:11
81Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:15
82Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:27:45
83Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:24
84Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:27
85Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:39
86Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:29:47
87Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:05
88Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:30:07
89Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:36
90David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:39
91Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:31:03
92Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:31:55
93Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:32:38
94Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:40
95Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:33:29
96Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:34:06
97Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:29
98Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:46
99Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:34:47
100Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:35:11
101Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:18
102Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:35:24
103Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:36:17
104Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:36:50
105Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:27
106Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:37:28
107Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:39:00
108Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:39:14
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:51
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:58
111Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:42:26
112Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:44:09
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:44:40
114Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:45:25
115Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:45:58
116Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:46:18
117Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:46:31
118Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:47:09
119Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:30
120Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:49:08
121Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:49:44

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 47
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 29
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 27
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 19
6Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 16
7Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15
8Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 12
10Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 11
11Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 11
12Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
13Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 9
15Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 8
16Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7
17Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 7
18Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7
20Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
21Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6
22Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 6
23Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 6
24Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 6
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5
26Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4
27Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4
28Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
29Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4
30Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
32Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
33Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
34Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
36Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1
37Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
38Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
39Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
40Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1
41Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28
2Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12
4Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 7
6Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 7
7Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
9Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 6
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 6
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
13Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
14Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3
15Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2
17Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
18Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
19Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1
20Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1
21Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1
22Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1
24Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
25Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 16:52:53
2Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:31
3Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:33
4João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:26
6Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:32
7Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:59
8Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:23
9Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:10:59
10Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:11:26
11Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:54
12Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:03
13Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:19:38
14Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:53
15Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:13
16Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:50
17Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:14
18Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:27:22
19Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:11
20Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:15
21Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:02
22Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:36:35
23Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:40:01
24Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:43:53

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 50:33:06
2TotalEnergies 0:01:58
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:49
4Arkea-Samsic 0:10:06
5Bahrain Victorious 0:10:44
6Cofidis 0:10:52
7Movistar Team 0:10:58
8Jumbo-Visma 0:11:30
9Lotto Soudal 0:12:49
10Trek-Segafredo 0:14:26
11Team DSM 0:15:09
12Groupama-FDJ 0:15:25
13AG2R Citroen Team 0:16:01
14Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:20:34
15QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:20:46
16B&B Hotels-KTM 0:23:56
17EF Education-EasyPost 0:27:52
18BikeExchange-Jayco 0:29:20
19Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:34:14
20Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:53
21Alpecin-Fenix 0:56:05

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

