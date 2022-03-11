Paris-Nice: Mathieu Burgaudeau holds off bunch sprint to win stage 6

Image 1 of 21 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Mathieu Burgaudeau wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty) Image 4 of 21 Valentin Madouas of France and Team Groupama-FDJ in the polka dot mountain jersey, leads the breakaway on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Valentin Madouas of France and Team Groupama-FDJ in the polka dot mountain jersey, leads the breakaway on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Yevgeniy Federov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Yevgeniy Federov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Yevgeniy Federov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM) are the breakaway on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Trek-Segafredo, Intermarche and Jumbo-Visma on stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 The peloton race from Courthézon to Aubagne on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 Overall leader Primoz Roglic and teammate Christophe Laporte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Primoz Roglic descending on stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Overall leader Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 15 of 21 Primoz Roglic on stage 6 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 16 of 21 Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) on stage 6 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 17 of 21 The peloton on stage 6 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 18 of 21 Primoz Roglic on stage 6 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 19 of 21 The peloton stretched out on stage 6 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 20 of 21 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) defied the odds to win stage 6 of Paris-Nice with a late attack, fending off the sprinters after a breathless finale in Aubagne.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint for second ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), but the sprinters fell just short of overhauling Burgaudeau, who married strength and savvy with his winning move.

The Frenchman attacked on the uphill intermediate sprint in Lascours with a shade under 9km remaining and he persisted in his effort over the other side, opening a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton with 3.5km to go.

That gap was reduced in the final kilometres as Trek-Segafredo and Jumbo-Visma gave chase, but Burgaudeau held on to claim the first victory of his professional career.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to maintain the yellow jersey ahead of Saturday’s summit finish atop the Col de Turini.

Friday’s stage, the longest of the race, was animated by an early six-man move, but the last of the escapees – Johan Jacobs (Movistar Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM) and counter-attacker Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) – were brought back on the descent of the Col d’Espigoulier with 27km to go.

Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) made a game attempt to forge clear on that descent, but the scene looked set for a reduced bunch sprint before Burgaudeau tore up the script with his canny late attack.

More to follow…

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 5:33:06 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 11 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 14 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 18 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 20 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 21 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 22 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 23 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 24 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 26 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 28 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 29 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 31 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 34 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 36 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 38 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 39 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 40 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 41 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 42 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 43 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 44 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 46 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 47 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 48 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 51 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 52 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 54 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 55 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 56 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 57 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 58 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22 59 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07 60 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:44 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 62 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 64 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 65 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 66 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 67 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 68 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 69 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 70 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 71 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 72 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:03:55 73 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:50 74 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:33 75 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:58 76 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 77 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 78 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 79 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 80 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 81 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:07:44 82 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:00 83 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:09:26 84 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 85 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 86 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:36 89 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 90 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 91 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 92 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:43 93 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:15:23 94 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 96 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 97 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 98 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 100 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 101 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 102 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 103 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 104 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 105 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 108 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:16:51 110 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:21:00 DNF Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis DNS Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis DNS Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team DNF Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates DNS Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo DNF Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team DNS Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco DNF Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNS Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNS Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNF Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM

Sprint 1 - Col Du Pointu km. 65.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 3 2 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2 3 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - D44 E Lascours km. 205 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 3 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1

Sprint 3 - Aubagne km. 213.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 12 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 9 4 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 6 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 5 7 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 3 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 2 10 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Mountain 1 - Col De Murs km. 36.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 2 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3 3 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2 4 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 1

Mountain 2 - Col De Sambuc km. 122.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 2 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3 3 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2 4 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 - Col Des Portes km. 131.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 2 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 2 3 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1

Mountain 4 - Col De Pas De La Couelle km. 160.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 2 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2 3 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 - Col De L'Espigoulier km. 185.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 5 2 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3 3 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 2 4 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 5:33:06 2 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 6 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 7 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 8 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 9 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 11 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 14 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 15 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:33 16 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:58 17 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:09:26 18 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:15:23 19 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 20 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 21 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:16:51

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 TotalEnergies 16:39:18 2 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 Trek-Segafredo 4 Cofidis 5 AG2R Citroen Team 6 Jumbo-Visma 7 Movistar Team 8 Team DSM 9 BikeExchange-Jayco 10 Ineos Grenadiers 11 Arkea-Samsic 12 Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22 13 B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:19 14 Groupama-FDJ 15 UAE Team Emirates 16 Lotto Soudal 0:04:38 17 Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:00 18 Alpecin-Fenix 0:13:55 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:23 20 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 21 EF Education-EasyPost 0:34:25

General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 22:23:34 2 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41 4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:56 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:26 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:35 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:45 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:01 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:03 12 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:24 14 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:02:25 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40 16 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:56 17 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:58 18 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:08 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:15 20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:05 21 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:05:17 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:02 23 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:51 24 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:17 25 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:38 26 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:08:56 27 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:57 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:23 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:33 30 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:54 31 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:00 32 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:04 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:11:14 34 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:16 35 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:11:24 36 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:43 37 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:13:11 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:16 39 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:26 40 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:13:32 41 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:13:50 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:02 43 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:15:14 44 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:19 45 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:28 46 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:15:46 47 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:53 48 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:55 49 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:16:21 50 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:57 51 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:17:17 52 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:17:19 53 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:25 54 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:55 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:05 56 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:20:43 57 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:46 58 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:22:03 59 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:05 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12 61 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:38 62 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:39 63 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:23:30 64 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:47 65 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:25:16 66 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:26:09 67 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:26:23 68 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:24 69 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:29:28 70 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:29:30 71 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:40 72 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:32:54 73 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:02 74 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:33:13 75 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:12 76 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:35:24 77 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:50 78 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:35:53 79 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:03 80 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:37 81 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:05 82 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:18 83 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:41 84 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:38:34 85 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:38:36 86 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:38:57 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:17 88 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:42:26 89 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:42:29 90 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:38 91 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:42:48 92 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:25 93 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:50 94 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:45:12 95 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:45:30 96 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:46:38 97 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:46:54 98 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:48:17 99 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:48:26 100 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:52 101 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:50:34 102 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:41 103 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:51:27 104 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:53:09 105 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:55:47 106 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:58:45 107 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:59:32 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:03 109 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:01:41 110 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1:01:54

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 56 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 41 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 29 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 19 6 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 18 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 18 8 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 16 10 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 12 12 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 11 13 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 11 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 9 15 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 8 16 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 8 17 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 8 18 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 7 19 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7 20 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 21 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 22 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 6 23 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 6 24 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 6 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 26 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 5 27 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 28 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 29 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 3 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 31 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3 32 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3 33 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 3 34 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 35 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 38 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1 39 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 40 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1 41 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 42 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1 43 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1 44 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 44 2 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 17 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12 5 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 9 6 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 8 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 7 8 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 7 9 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 6 12 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 6 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 16 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 3 17 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 3 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2 19 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 20 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1 23 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1 25 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1 26 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 27 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 28 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 22:25:59 2 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:31 3 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:33 4 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:26 6 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:32 7 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:10:46 8 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:11:25 9 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:54 10 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:03 11 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:19:38 12 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:13 13 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:22 14 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:23:44 15 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:15 16 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:47 17 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:16 18 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:40:01 19 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:13 20 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:41:00 21 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:44:13 22 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:46:01 23 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:59:16