Paris-Nice: Mathieu Burgaudeau holds off bunch sprint to win stage 6

Roglic finishes safely in the peloton to maintain the yellow jersey

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu Burgaudeau wins stage 6
Primoz Roglic
Valentin Madouas of France and Team Groupama-FDJ in the polka dot mountain jersey, leads the breakaway on stage 6
Valentin Madouas leads the breakaway on stage 6
Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Yevgeniy Federov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM)
The breakaway on stage 6
The breakaway on stage 6
Trek-Segafredo, Intermarche and Jumbo-Visma on stage 6 at Paris-Nice
The peloton race from Courthézon to Aubagne on stage 6
Overall leader Primoz Roglic and teammate Christophe Laporte
Primoz Roglic descending on stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Overall leader Primoz Roglic
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
Primoz Roglic on stage 6 Paris-Nice
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) on stage 6 Paris-Nice
The peloton on stage 6 Paris-Nice
Primoz Roglic on stage 6 Paris-Nice
The peloton stretched out on stage 6 Paris-Nice
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) defied the odds to win stage 6 of Paris-Nice with a late attack, fending off the sprinters after a breathless finale in Aubagne.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint for second ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), but the sprinters fell just short of overhauling Burgaudeau, who married strength and savvy with his winning move.

The Frenchman attacked on the uphill intermediate sprint in Lascours with a shade under 9km remaining and he persisted in his effort over the other side, opening a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton with 3.5km to go.

That gap was reduced in the final kilometres as Trek-Segafredo and Jumbo-Visma gave chase, but Burgaudeau held on to claim the first victory of his professional career.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to maintain the yellow jersey ahead of Saturday’s summit finish atop the Col de Turini.

Friday’s stage, the longest of the race, was animated by an early six-man move, but the last of the escapees – Johan Jacobs (Movistar Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM) and counter-attacker Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) – were brought back on the descent of the Col d’Espigoulier with 27km to go.

Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) made a game attempt to forge clear on that descent, but the scene looked set for a reduced bunch sprint before Burgaudeau tore up the script with his canny late attack.

More to follow…

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 5:33:06
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
4Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
7Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
8Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
10Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
11Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
14Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
18Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
19Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
20Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
21Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
22Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
23Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
24Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
26Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
28David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
29Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
30Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
31Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
34Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
35Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
36Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
38Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
39Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
40Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
41Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
42Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
43Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
44Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
45Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
46João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
47Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
48Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
50Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
51Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
52Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
53Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
54Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
55Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
56Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
57Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
58Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22
59Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07
60Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:44
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19
62Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
63Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
64Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
65Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
66Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
67Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
68Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
69Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
70Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
71Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
72Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:03:55
73Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:50
74Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:33
75David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:58
76Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
77Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
78Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
79Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
80Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:07:44
82Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:00
83Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:09:26
84Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
85Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
86Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:36
89Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
90Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
91Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
92Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:43
93Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:15:23
94Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
96Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
97Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
98Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
100Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
101Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
102Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
103Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
104Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
105Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
108Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:16:51
110Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:21:00
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
DNSSimon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
DNSDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
DNSMarkus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
DNSLuke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFAimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNSBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNSJasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFJordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM

Sprint 1 - Col Du Pointu km. 65.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 3
2Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2
3Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - D44 E Lascours km. 205
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 3
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 2
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1

Sprint 3 - Aubagne km. 213.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 15
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 12
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 9
4Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 6
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 5
7Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4
8Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 3
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 2
10Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Mountain 1 - Col De Murs km. 36.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
2Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3
3Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2
4Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 1

Mountain 2 - Col De Sambuc km. 122.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5
2Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3
3Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2
4Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 - Col Des Portes km. 131.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3
2Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 2
3Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1

Mountain 4 - Col De Pas De La Couelle km. 160.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3
2Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2
3Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 - Col De L'Espigoulier km. 185.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 5
2Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3
3Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 2
4Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 5:33:06
2Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
3Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
4Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
7Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
8Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
9João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
10Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
11Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
12Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
13Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
14Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
15Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:33
16Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:58
17Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:09:26
18Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:15:23
19Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
20Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
21Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:16:51

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TotalEnergies 16:39:18
2Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
3Trek-Segafredo
4Cofidis
5AG2R Citroen Team
6Jumbo-Visma
7Movistar Team
8Team DSM
9BikeExchange-Jayco
10Ineos Grenadiers
11Arkea-Samsic
12Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22
13B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:19
14Groupama-FDJ
15UAE Team Emirates
16Lotto Soudal 0:04:38
17Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:00
18Alpecin-Fenix 0:13:55
19Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:23
20QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
21EF Education-EasyPost 0:34:25

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 22:23:34
2Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39
3Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41
4Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:56
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:26
8Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:35
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:45
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:01
11Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:03
12David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:24
14Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:02:25
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40
16Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:56
17Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:58
18João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:08
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:15
20Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:05
21Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:05:17
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:02
23Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:51
24Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:17
25Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:38
26Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:08:56
27Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:57
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:23
29Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:33
30Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:54
31Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:00
32Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:04
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:11:14
34Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:16
35Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:11:24
36Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:43
37Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:13:11
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:16
39Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:26
40Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:13:32
41Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:13:50
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:02
43Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:15:14
44Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:19
45Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:28
46John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:15:46
47Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:53
48Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:55
49Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:16:21
50Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:57
51Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:17:17
52Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:17:19
53Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:25
54Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:55
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:05
56Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:20:43
57Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:46
58Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:22:03
59Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:05
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12
61Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:38
62Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:39
63Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:23:30
64Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:47
65Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:25:16
66Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:26:09
67Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:26:23
68Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:24
69Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:29:28
70Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:29:30
71Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:40
72Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:32:54
73Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:02
74Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:33:13
75Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:12
76Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:35:24
77Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:50
78Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:35:53
79Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:03
80David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:37
81Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:05
82Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:18
83Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:41
84Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:38:34
85Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:38:36
86Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:38:57
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:17
88Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:42:26
89Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:42:29
90Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:38
91Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:42:48
92Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:25
93Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:50
94Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:45:12
95Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:45:30
96Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:46:38
97Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:46:54
98Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:48:17
99Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:48:26
100Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:52
101Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:50:34
102Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:41
103Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:51:27
104Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:53:09
105Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:55:47
106Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:58:45
107Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:59:32
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:03
109Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:01:41
110Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1:01:54

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 56
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 41
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 29
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 19
6Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 18
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 18
8Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17
9Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 16
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 12
12Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 11
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 11
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 9
15Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 8
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 8
17Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 8
18Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 7
19Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7
20Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
21Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
22Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 6
23Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 6
24Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 6
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5
26Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 5
27Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4
28Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
29Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 3
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
31Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3
32Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3
33Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 3
34Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
35Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
38Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 1
39Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
40Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1
41Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
42Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1
43Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1
44Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 44
2Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 17
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12
5Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 9
6Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 8
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 7
8Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 7
9Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
11Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 6
12Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 6
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3
16Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 3
17Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 3
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2
19Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
20Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
21Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1
22Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1
23Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1
25Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1
26Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1
27Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
28Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 22:25:59
2Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:31
3Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:33
4João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:26
6Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:32
7Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:10:46
8Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:11:25
9Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:54
10Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:03
11Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:19:38
12Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:13
13Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:22
14Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:23:44
15Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:15
16Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:47
17Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:16
18Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:40:01
19Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:13
20Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:41:00
21Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:44:13
22Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:46:01
23Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:59:16

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TotalEnergies 67:14:22
2UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:51
4Arkea-Samsic 0:08:08
5Cofidis 0:08:54
6Movistar Team 0:09:00
7Bahrain Victorious 0:09:08
8Jumbo-Visma 0:09:32
9Trek-Segafredo 0:12:28
10Team DSM 0:13:11
11AG2R Citroen Team 0:14:03
12Lotto Soudal 0:15:29
13Groupama-FDJ 0:15:46
14B&B Hotels-KTM 0:24:17
15BikeExchange-Jayco 0:27:22
16Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:27:36
17Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:16
18QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:34:11
19Bora-Hansgrohe 0:55:18
20EF Education-EasyPost 1:00:19
21Alpecin-Fenix 1:08:02

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

