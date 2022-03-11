Paris-Nice: Mathieu Burgaudeau holds off bunch sprint to win stage 6
Roglic finishes safely in the peloton to maintain the yellow jersey
Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) defied the odds to win stage 6 of Paris-Nice with a late attack, fending off the sprinters after a breathless finale in Aubagne.
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint for second ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), but the sprinters fell just short of overhauling Burgaudeau, who married strength and savvy with his winning move.
The Frenchman attacked on the uphill intermediate sprint in Lascours with a shade under 9km remaining and he persisted in his effort over the other side, opening a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton with 3.5km to go.
That gap was reduced in the final kilometres as Trek-Segafredo and Jumbo-Visma gave chase, but Burgaudeau held on to claim the first victory of his professional career.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to maintain the yellow jersey ahead of Saturday’s summit finish atop the Col de Turini.
Friday’s stage, the longest of the race, was animated by an early six-man move, but the last of the escapees – Johan Jacobs (Movistar Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM) and counter-attacker Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) – were brought back on the descent of the Col d’Espigoulier with 27km to go.
Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) made a game attempt to forge clear on that descent, but the scene looked set for a reduced bunch sprint before Burgaudeau tore up the script with his canny late attack.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|5:33:06
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|7
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|11
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|14
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|18
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|19
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|20
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|21
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|23
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|24
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|26
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|28
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|29
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|36
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|39
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|40
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|41
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|42
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|43
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|44
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|46
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|48
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|52
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|54
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|55
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|57
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|58
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:22
|59
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:07
|60
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:44
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|62
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|64
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|65
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|68
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|69
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|70
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|72
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:03:55
|73
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:50
|74
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:33
|75
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:58
|76
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|78
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|79
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|81
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:07:44
|82
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:09:00
|83
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:09:26
|84
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|85
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|86
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:36
|89
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|90
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|91
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|92
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:43
|93
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:15:23
|94
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|96
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|97
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|98
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|102
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|103
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|104
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|105
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|108
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16:51
|110
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:21:00
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|DNS
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|DNS
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNS
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|2
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|3
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|4
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|5
|7
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|3
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|10
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|2
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|3
|3
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|4
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|2
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|3
|3
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|4
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|2
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|3
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|2
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|3
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|5
|2
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|3
|3
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|5:33:06
|2
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|4
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|7
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|11
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|14
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:33
|16
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:58
|17
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:09:26
|18
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:15:23
|19
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|21
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16:51
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TotalEnergies
|16:39:18
|2
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Cofidis
|5
|AG2R Citroen Team
|6
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Team DSM
|9
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|10
|Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|Arkea-Samsic
|12
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:22
|13
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:19
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:38
|17
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:09:00
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:13:55
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:23
|20
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|21
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:34:25
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|22:23:34
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:39
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:41
|4
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:56
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:59
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:11
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:26
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:35
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:45
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|0:02:01
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:02:03
|12
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:24
|14
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:40
|16
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:56
|17
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:02:58
|18
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:08
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:15
|20
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:05
|21
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:05:17
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:02
|23
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:51
|24
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:08:17
|25
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:38
|26
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:08:56
|27
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:57
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:09:23
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:09:33
|30
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:54
|31
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:10:00
|32
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:04
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:11:14
|34
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:16
|35
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:11:24
|36
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:43
|37
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:13:11
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:16
|39
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:26
|40
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:13:32
|41
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:13:50
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:02
|43
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:15:14
|44
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:19
|45
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:28
|46
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|0:15:46
|47
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:53
|48
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:55
|49
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:21
|50
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:57
|51
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:17:17
|52
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:17:19
|53
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:25
|54
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:55
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:05
|56
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:20:43
|57
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:46
|58
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:22:03
|59
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:05
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:12
|61
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:22:38
|62
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:39
|63
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:30
|64
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:47
|65
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:25:16
|66
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:26:09
|67
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:26:23
|68
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:24
|69
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:29:28
|70
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:29:30
|71
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:32:40
|72
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:32:54
|73
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:33:02
|74
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:33:13
|75
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:12
|76
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:35:24
|77
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:50
|78
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:53
|79
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:03
|80
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:37
|81
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:05
|82
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:18
|83
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:41
|84
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:34
|85
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:36
|86
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:57
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:17
|88
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:42:26
|89
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:42:29
|90
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:38
|91
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:42:48
|92
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:25
|93
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:50
|94
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:45:12
|95
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|0:45:30
|96
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:46:38
|97
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:46:54
|98
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:48:17
|99
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:48:26
|100
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:52
|101
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:50:34
|102
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:41
|103
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:51:27
|104
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:53:09
|105
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:55:47
|106
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:58:45
|107
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:59:32
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00:03
|109
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|1:01:41
|110
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:01:54
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|56
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|29
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|26
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|6
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|18
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|18
|8
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|12
|12
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|11
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|11
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|15
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|16
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|8
|17
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|18
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|19
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|20
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|21
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|6
|23
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|6
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|26
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|5
|27
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|28
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|29
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|32
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|33
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|3
|34
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|35
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|2
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|38
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|39
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|40
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|41
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|42
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|1
|43
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|44
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|44
|2
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|17
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|5
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|9
|6
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|7
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|7
|9
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|6
|13
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|15
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|16
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|3
|17
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2
|19
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|23
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|1
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|25
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|26
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|27
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|28
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|22:25:59
|2
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:33
|4
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:26
|6
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:32
|7
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:10:46
|8
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:11:25
|9
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:54
|10
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:03
|11
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:19:38
|12
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:13
|13
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:22
|14
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:23:44
|15
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:30:15
|16
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:47
|17
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:16
|18
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:40:01
|19
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:13
|20
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:41:00
|21
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:44:13
|22
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:46:01
|23
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:59:16
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TotalEnergies
|67:14:22
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:51
|4
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:08
|5
|Cofidis
|0:08:54
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:09:00
|7
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:09:08
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:32
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:28
|10
|Team DSM
|0:13:11
|11
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:14:03
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:29
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:46
|14
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:24:17
|15
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:27:22
|16
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:27:36
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:32:16
|18
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:34:11
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:18
|20
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:00:19
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08:02
