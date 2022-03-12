Paris-Nice: Roglic triumphs atop the Col de Turini

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images) Primoz Roglic. (Jumbo-Visma) takes the win on the Col de Turini Image 2 of 15 Primoz Roglic. (Jumbo-Visma) and Dani Martinez (Ineos) (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 3 of 15 Primoz Roglic. (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 4 of 15 Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic at the stage start (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 5 of 15 The riders roll out to start stage 7 (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 6 of 15 The break of the day with Mads Pedersen at the head (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 7 of 15 Pedersen and Ryan Mullen in the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 8 of 15 Wout van Aert leads the peloton for Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 9 of 15 EF pair Julius van den Berg and Simon Carr in the break of the day (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 10 of 15 The peloton head into a tunnel (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 11 of 15 Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton during stage 7 (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 12 of 15 BikeExchange-Jayco and Jumbo-Visma control the peloton (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 13 of 15 An overhead view of the breakaway (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 14 of 15 The riders head over a bridge late in the stage (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images) Image 15 of 15 The breakaway race along a cliffside road (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stamped his authority on Paris-Nice responding to attacks and then sprinting to victory at the mountain summit of Col de Turini.

Taking his first win of the season the Slovenian rarely looked in trouble on the finishing climb before landing a decisive blow and increasing his overall lead.

Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) had tried to test the La Vuelta España winner on the final climb along with Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) but were helpless to the final burst of speed for the sprint finish with Martinez taking second and Yates third.

Roglič leads by 47 seconds going into the final Paris-Nice stage ahead of Yates with Martínez sitting one minute behind.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) was the day’s big loser despite attacking first on Col de Turini before getting dropped and losing time to his overall rivals.

Taking matters into his own hands Roglič put in a blistering attack with six kilometres and just Martínez was able to follow.

Simon Yates moved across to the chasers putting brother Adam under pressure as Quintana joined him in the chase.

In a battle between two pairings Roglič and Martinez were drawn back by Simon Yates followed by Quintana with just under three kilometres remaining resulting in a slowing of pace.

After closing the gap to the leaders Yates attacked twice with just over one kilometre remaining but Roglič and Martinez were equal to his attack.

Inside the last 200 metres Roglič attacked on the drops and was a clear winner ahead of Martinez and Yates increasing his overall lead.

More to come.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:02:47 2 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:02 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:09 5 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:11 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:27 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:29 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:44 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:56