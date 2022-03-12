Paris-Nice: Roglic triumphs atop the Col de Turini

Race leader beats Martinez, Simon Yates to extend lead

Image 1 of 15

Slovenian Primoz Roglic of JumboVisma celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage seven of the 80th edition of the ParisNice cycling race from Nice to La BolleneVesubie Col de Turini 1552 km in France Saturday 12 March 2022BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)

Primoz Roglic. (Jumbo-Visma) takes the win on the Col de Turini

Image 2 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey and Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Primoz Roglic. (Jumbo-Visma) and Dani Martinez (Ineos) (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 3 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 LR Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team Bikeexchange Jayco Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey and Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Primoz Roglic. (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 4 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium green points jersey and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey during the team presentation prior to the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic at the stage start (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 5 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 A general view of the peloton passing near Le Negresco Hotel in Nice City at start during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The riders roll out to start stage 7 (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 6 of 15

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 7th stage Nice - Col de Turini 155,2 km - 12/03/2022 - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - Alexis Gougeard (FRA - B&B Hotels - KTM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The break of the day with Mads Pedersen at the head (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 7 of 15

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 7th stage Nice - Col de Turini 155,2 km - 12/03/2022 - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - Ryan Mullen (IRL - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Pedersen and Ryan Mullen in the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 8 of 15

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 7th stage Nice - Col de Turini 155,2 km - 12/03/2022 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Wout van Aert leads the peloton for Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 9 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 LR Julius Van Den Berg of Netherlands and Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

EF pair Julius van den Berg and Simon Carr in the break of the day (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 10 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team INEOS Grenadiers Laurent Pichon of France and Team Arka Samsic Luke Rowe of United Kingdom Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Christophe Laporte of France Primoz Roglic of Slovenia Yellow Leader Jersey Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey lead The Peloton during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton head into a tunnel (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 11 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 Luke Rowe of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers L competes during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton during stage 7 (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 12 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 LR Simon Yates of United Kingdom Nicholas Schultz of Australia and Campbell Stewart of New Zealand and Team Bikeexchange Jayco compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

BikeExchange-Jayco and Jumbo-Visma control the peloton (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 13 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 LR Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Bora Hansgrohe David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Movistar Team and Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

An overhead view of the breakaway (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 14 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 A general view of Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey and the peloton passing through a landscape during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The riders head over a bridge late in the stage (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)
Image 15 of 15

COL DE TURINI FRANCE MARCH 12 LR Julius Van Den Berg of Netherlands and Team EF Education Easypostsof Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Quentin Pacher of France and Team Groupama FDJ Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Movistar Team and Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 7 a 1555km stage from Nice to Col de Turini 1605m ParisNice WorldTour on March 12 2022 in Col de Turini France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The breakaway race along a cliffside road (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stamped his authority on Paris-Nice responding to attacks and then sprinting to victory at the mountain summit of Col de Turini.

Taking his first win of the season the Slovenian rarely looked in trouble on the finishing climb before landing a decisive blow and increasing his overall lead.

Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) had tried to test the La Vuelta España winner on the final climb along with Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) but were helpless to the final burst of speed for the sprint finish with Martinez taking second and Yates third.

Roglič leads by 47 seconds going into the final Paris-Nice stage ahead of Yates with Martínez sitting one minute behind.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) was the day’s big loser despite attacking first on Col de Turini before getting dropped and losing time to his overall rivals.

Taking matters into his own hands Roglič put in a blistering attack with six kilometres and just Martínez was able to follow.

Simon Yates moved across to the chasers putting brother Adam under pressure as Quintana joined him in the chase.

In a battle between two pairings Roglič and Martinez were drawn back by Simon Yates followed by Quintana with just under three kilometres remaining resulting in a slowing of pace.

After closing the gap to the leaders Yates attacked twice with just over one kilometre remaining but Roglič and Martinez were equal to his attack.

Inside the last 200 metres Roglič attacked on the drops and was a clear winner ahead of Martinez and Yates increasing his overall lead.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:02:47
2Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
3Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:02
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:09
5João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:11
6Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25
7Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:27
8Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:29
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:44
10Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:56

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26:26:11
2Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:47
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:00
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:50
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:04
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:12
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:22
8Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:02:56
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:13
10João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:29

Ben Goddard

