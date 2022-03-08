Paris-Nice: Pedersen wins stage 3

Image 1 of 20 Mads Pedersen flies to victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 20 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 3 of 20 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 4 of 20 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) powers to the win (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 5 of 20 Fabio Jakobsen (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) in the green jersey at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 20 Christophe Laporte in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 20 Alexis Gougeard (BB Hotels KTM), Owain Doull (EF Education-Easypost) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 20 Luka Mezgec (Bikeexchange-Jayco) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 20 Christophe Laporte leads Wout van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 20 Alexis Gougeard (BB Hotels KTM), Owain Doull (EF Education-Easypost) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 20 Alpecin-Fenix chase for Jasper Philipsen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 20 Mountains leader Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 20 The peloton chasing on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 14 of 20 Julien Bernard (Trek-Seagredo) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 15 of 20 Soren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) on the attack (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 16 of 20 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 17 of 20 Christophe Laporte crashed in the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 20 Mads Pedersen celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 20 Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) stayed in the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 20 Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) in the polka dot jersey as mountains classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) delivered a powerful acceleration to win stage 3 of Paris-Nice, beating Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in a reduced bunch sprint in Dun-le-Palestel.

Behind them, yellow jersey Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) crashed in the finishing straight, but the Frenchman remounted to complete the stage and retain the overall lead, one second ahead of Van Aert and nine ahead of their teammate Primož Roglič.

After the category 3 climb of the Côte de Le Peyroux had shaken several established sprinters loose, including stage 2 winner Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Van Aert looked the obvious candidate for victory here, but he was unable to match Pedersen's power on the rise to the line.

Pedersen sprinted from the front thanks to a long lead-out from teammate Jasper Stuyven. He still had a lot left to do after the Milan-San Remo champion swung off, but he produced an imposing sprint to burn Van Aert off his wheel within sight of the line. Coquard came around Van Aert in the final metres, but by that point, the former world champion was already raising his arms to celebrate his third victory of the season.

"Of course, I knew the finish, we did it one lap earlier," Pedersen joked of his victory on the finishing circuit in Dun-le-Palestel. "No, we looked into it yesterday. We missed out on yesterday's stage with a bit of bad luck, with [Alex] Kirsch having a puncture and me losing the chain. We wanted to make up for it today and the boys did a fantastic job the whole day to make it as easy as possible for me. A perfect lead-out from Alex and Jasper and then a good sprint in the end. So it was a pretty good day."

Laporte was prominent at the head of the front group in the closing kilometres as Jumbo-Visma looked to ensure a sprint for Van Aert, and he keeps yellow despite the late scare he endured when he touched wheels with Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) in the final 200m and hit the ground.

"I was just putting my head down and sprinting, so I hope everyone is OK if there was a crash," said Pedersen.

Laporte was handed the same time as the rest of the front group, but his advantage shrank all the same, as Van Aert picked up four bonus seconds for placing third and Roglič picked up two seconds thanks to his vigilance at the second intermediate sprint with 18km remaining.

Roglič will be expected to divest Laporte of yellow in Wednesday's short individual time trial to Montluçon, though Van Aert, too, might be in the reckoning.

The flagging overall challenge of Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), meanwhile, ended definitively when he was distanced on the Côte de Le Peyroux. The American had already suffered a severe setback when he lost 1:29 as the peloton splintered into echelons on Monday, though he will hope his fine early-season form can help him to retrieve something from the Race to the Sun in the days ahead.

How it unfolded

After crosswinds had buffeted the Paris-Nice peloton the previous afternoon, the conditions were mercifully more calm on the road from Vierzon to Dun-le-Palestel on stage 3. When Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) escaped in the opening kilometres, the bunch was happy to grant them leeway, and they quickly amassed a lead of five minutes in the flat opening hour of racing.

That status quo remained largely in place even as the terrain grew more rugged, with De Gendt leading over the category 3 climbs of the Côte de Eguzon and the Côte de Crozant, but their advantage began to contract more rapidly as the race crossed the finish line for the first time with 44km to go.

A new phase of the race began when Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) attacked with 30km remaining, as the road climbed ahead of the ascent of the Côte de Le Peyroux. Although the Dane was soon brought to heel, the forcing of Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis served to whittle down the peloton, with sprinters Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) among those distanced with 25km to go.

Rather more surprisingly, Brandon McNulty also lost contact with the peloton here, his GC ambitions effectively over. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), who lost 10 minutes when he crashed on stage 2, lasted a little longer, but he was distanced amid the flurry of attacks over the other side.

Part of that aggression was inspired by the uphill intermediate sprint with 18km to go, and Pierre Latour took advantage of a lead-out from TotalEnergies teammates Mathieu Burgaudeau to pick up 3 bonus seconds, while Roglič stole a march on Adam Yates et al by snaring second place.

On the rolling run-in to Dun-le-Palestel, Andersen made a second attempt to forge clear, but his offensive was doomed by the pursuit of Movistar, who were working on behalf of Ivan Garcia Cortina.

Laporte, meanwhile, was prominent in trying to ensure a reduced bunch sprint for his teammate Van Aert, but it was Trek-Segafredo who would ultimately pilot Pedersen to victory.

"It's my first WorldTour win in a long time," said Pedersen. Despite his turn of speed here, he confirmed afterward that he would not ride Milan-San Remo, preferring to focus on the cobbled Classics tha follow. "It's really nice to start out well and it's showing a good direction for the Classics, which are coming up in a few weeks."

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:23:29 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 11 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 15 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 20 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 21 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 26 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 27 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 28 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 29 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 31 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 32 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 33 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 34 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 35 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 36 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 37 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 38 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 44 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 45 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 46 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 47 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 50 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 51 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 52 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 54 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 55 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 56 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 58 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 60 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 61 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 62 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 63 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 64 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 65 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 67 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 68 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 69 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 70 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 72 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 73 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 74 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 75 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 76 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 77 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 78 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 79 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 80 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 81 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 82 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 83 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 84 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 86 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 87 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 88 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 89 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:14 90 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:16 91 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:30 92 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:01:31 93 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 94 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:22 95 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:03:10 96 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 97 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:04:29 98 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:05:46 99 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 100 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 101 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 102 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:08:07 105 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:58 106 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:01 107 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:13 108 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:15 110 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 111 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 114 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 115 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 116 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 117 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 118 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 119 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 120 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 121 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 122 James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 123 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 124 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 125 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 128 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 129 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 130 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 131 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 132 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 133 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 134 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 135 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 136 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 137 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 139 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 140 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 141 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 142 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:11:22 143 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:30 144 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 145 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 146 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:16:35 DNF Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team DNF Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team DNS Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

Sprint 1 - Dun-le-Palestel, km. 146.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 2 3 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 1

Sprint 2 - Balsac km. 172.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 3 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Sprint 3 - Dun-Le-Palestel km. 190.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 12 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 9 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 5 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 6 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 7 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 4 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 9 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2 10 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 1 - Côte D'Eguzon km. 120.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De Crozant km. 132.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Le Peyroux km. 168.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 3 2 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:23:29 2 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 4 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 7 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 8 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 9 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 11 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 13 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 14 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 16 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 17 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 19 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 21 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 22 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:03:10 23 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 24 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:05:46 25 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:15 26 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 27 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 28 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 29 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 30 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:14:30

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 TotalEnergies 13:10:27 2 AG2R Citroen Team 3 Cofidis 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 7 Bahrain Victorious 8 Ineos Grenadiers 9 Israel-Premier Tech 10 Arkea-Samsic 11 Astana Qazaqstan Team 12 Movistar Team 13 UAE Team Emirates 14 Jumbo-Visma 15 BikeExchange-Jayco 16 B&B Hotels-KTM 17 Lotto Soudal 18 Groupama-FDJ 19 Alpecin-Fenix 20 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 21 EF Education-EasyPost 22 Team DSM

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 11:34:44 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:33 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:38 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 13 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 14 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 15 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 20 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 21 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 22 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 23 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 24 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03 26 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 27 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:13 28 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:17 29 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 30 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 31 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 32 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 33 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:31 35 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:39 36 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:07 37 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:08 38 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 39 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 40 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 42 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 43 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:16 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 45 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:21 46 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 47 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:22 48 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:32 49 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 50 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:36 51 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:59 52 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 53 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 54 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 55 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:03:34 56 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:44 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:50 58 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:04:00 59 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 60 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:34 61 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:43 62 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:05:18 63 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:40 64 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:58 65 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:03 66 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:22 67 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 69 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 72 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 73 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 74 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:36 75 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 76 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:33 77 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:08:53 78 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:04 79 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 82 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 84 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:46 85 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:55 86 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:00 87 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 88 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:10:15 89 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:10:20 90 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:11:28 91 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:07 93 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:19 94 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:12:44 95 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:12:51 96 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:19 97 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:23 98 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:13:33 99 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:36 100 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:13:41 101 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 102 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:14:14 103 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 104 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 105 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:14:52 106 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:15:22 108 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:15:46 109 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:16:05 110 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 111 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:10 112 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:17:11 113 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:17:14 114 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 115 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:18:13 116 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:18:18 117 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:44 118 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:44 119 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 0:20:58 120 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 121 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 122 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:01 123 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:47 124 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:43 125 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:44 126 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:22 127 James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 128 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:23:34 129 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:23:47 130 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:47 131 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:24:56 132 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:25:01 134 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 135 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 136 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 137 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:49 138 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:17 139 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:20 140 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 141 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 142 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:25 143 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 144 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:03 145 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:28:16 146 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:29:32

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 32 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 27 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 27 4 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 14 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 12 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 10 8 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 9 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 10 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 8 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7 12 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 7 13 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 16 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 17 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4 18 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 20 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 21 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 22 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 24 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 27 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 28 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 1 29 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1 30 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 7 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 6 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 4 7 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 8 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 3 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2 10 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 11 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1 13 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1 15 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 16 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 11:35:23 2 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 3 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:14 4 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:34 5 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:28 6 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:29 7 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 8 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:37 9 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 10 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 11 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:05 12 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:04:39 13 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:24 14 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:43 15 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:57 16 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:25 17 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:16 19 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:10:49 20 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:40 22 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:44 23 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:26 24 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:31 25 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:16:35 26 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:17:34 27 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:22 28 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 29 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:46 30 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:27:37