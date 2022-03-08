Paris-Nice: Pedersen wins stage 3

Crash takes down race leader Laporte in final kilometre

Image 1 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma L and Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis R during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mads Pedersen flies to victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 20

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - Bryan Coquard (FRA - Cofidis) - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 3 of 20

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - Bryan Coquard (FRA - Cofidis) - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 4 of 20

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) powers to the win (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 5 of 20

Dutch Fabio Jakobsen of QuickStep Alpha Vinyl at the start of the third stage of 80th edition of the ParisNice eight day cycling stage race from Vierzon to DunlePalestel 1908 km Tuesday 08 March 2022 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Fabio Jakobsen (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) in the green jersey at the start of stage 3

Fabio Jakobsen (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) in the green jersey at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 20

French Christophe Laporte of JumboVisma at the start of the third stage of 80th edition of the ParisNice eight day cycling stage race from Vierzon to DunlePalestel 1908 km Tuesday 08 March 2022 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Christophe Laporte in the leader's jersey

Christophe Laporte in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Alexis Gougeard of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM Owain Doull of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost and Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alexis Gougeard (BB Hotels KTM), Owain Doull (EF Education-Easypost) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

Alexis Gougeard (BB Hotels KTM), Owain Doull (EF Education-Easypost) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 LR Luka Mezgec of Slovenia and Team Bikeexchange Jayco and Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Luka Mezgec (Bikeexchange-Jayco) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Christophe Laporte leads Wout van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Alexis Gougeard of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM Owain Doull of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost and Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alexis Gougeard (BB Hotels KTM), Owain Doull (EF Education-Easypost) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix with teammates compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alpecin-Fenix chase for Jasper Philipsen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey competes during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mountains leader Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 20

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Alex Kirsch (LUX - Trek - Segafredo) - Otto Vergaerde (BEL - Trek - Segafredo) - Domen Novak (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - IntermarchÃ© - Wanty - Gobert MatÃ©riaux - B&B Hotels - KTM - Luke Durbridge (AUS - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - Luke Rowe (GBR - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton chasing on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 14 of 20

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Julien Bernard (FRA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Julien Bernard (Trek-Seagredo) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 15 of 20

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Soren Kragh Andersen (DEN - Team DSM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) on the attack (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 16 of 20

Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Thomas De Gendt (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Alexis Gougeard (FRA - B&B Hotels - KTM) - Owain Doull (GBR - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 17 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Christophe Laporte crashed in the sprint

Christophe Laporte crashed in the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mads Pedersen celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) stayed in the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 20

DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) in the polka dot jersey as mountains classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) delivered a powerful acceleration to win stage 3 of Paris-Nice, beating Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in a reduced bunch sprint in Dun-le-Palestel.

Behind them, yellow jersey Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) crashed in the finishing straight, but the Frenchman remounted to complete the stage and retain the overall lead, one second ahead of Van Aert and nine ahead of their teammate Primož Roglič.

After the category 3 climb of the Côte de Le Peyroux had shaken several established sprinters loose, including stage 2 winner Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Van Aert looked the obvious candidate for victory here, but he was unable to match Pedersen's power on the rise to the line.

Pedersen sprinted from the front thanks to a long lead-out from teammate Jasper Stuyven. He still had a lot left to do after the Milan-San Remo champion swung off, but he produced an imposing sprint to burn Van Aert off his wheel within sight of the line. Coquard came around Van Aert in the final metres, but by that point, the former world champion was already raising his arms to celebrate his third victory of the season.

"Of course, I knew the finish, we did it one lap earlier," Pedersen joked of his victory on the finishing circuit in Dun-le-Palestel. "No, we looked into it yesterday. We missed out on yesterday's stage with a bit of bad luck, with [Alex] Kirsch having a puncture and me losing the chain. We wanted to make up for it today and the boys did a fantastic job the whole day to make it as easy as possible for me. A perfect lead-out from Alex and Jasper and then a good sprint in the end. So it was a pretty good day."

Laporte was prominent at the head of the front group in the closing kilometres as Jumbo-Visma looked to ensure a sprint for Van Aert, and he keeps yellow despite the late scare he endured when he touched wheels with Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) in the final 200m and hit the ground.

"I was just putting my head down and sprinting, so I hope everyone is OK if there was a crash," said Pedersen.

Laporte was handed the same time as the rest of the front group, but his advantage shrank all the same, as Van Aert picked up four bonus seconds for placing third and Roglič picked up two seconds thanks to his vigilance at the second intermediate sprint with 18km remaining.

Roglič will be expected to divest Laporte of yellow in Wednesday's short individual time trial to Montluçon, though Van Aert, too, might be in the reckoning.

The flagging overall challenge of Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), meanwhile, ended definitively when he was distanced on the Côte de Le Peyroux. The American had already suffered a severe setback when he lost 1:29 as the peloton splintered into echelons on Monday, though he will hope his fine early-season form can help him to retrieve something from the Race to the Sun in the days ahead.

How it unfolded

After crosswinds had buffeted the Paris-Nice peloton the previous afternoon, the conditions were mercifully more calm on the road from Vierzon to Dun-le-Palestel on stage 3. When  Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) escaped in the opening kilometres, the bunch was happy to grant them leeway, and they quickly amassed a lead of five minutes in the flat opening hour of racing.

That status quo remained largely in place even as the terrain grew more rugged, with De Gendt leading over the category 3 climbs of the Côte de Eguzon and the Côte de Crozant, but their advantage began to contract more rapidly as the race crossed the finish line for the first time with 44km to go.

A new phase of the race began when Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) attacked with 30km remaining, as the road climbed ahead of the ascent of the Côte de Le Peyroux. Although the Dane was soon brought to heel, the forcing of Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis served to whittle down the peloton, with sprinters Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) among those distanced with 25km to go.

Rather more surprisingly, Brandon McNulty also lost contact with the peloton here, his GC ambitions effectively over. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), who lost 10 minutes when he crashed on stage 2, lasted a little longer, but he was distanced amid the flurry of attacks over the other side.

Part of that aggression was inspired by the uphill intermediate sprint with 18km to go, and Pierre Latour took advantage of a lead-out from TotalEnergies teammates Mathieu Burgaudeau to pick up 3 bonus seconds, while Roglič stole a march on Adam Yates et al by snaring second place.

On the rolling run-in to Dun-le-Palestel, Andersen made a second attempt to forge clear, but his offensive was doomed by the pursuit of Movistar, who were working on behalf of Ivan Garcia Cortina.

Laporte, meanwhile, was prominent in trying to ensure a reduced bunch sprint for his teammate Van Aert, but it was Trek-Segafredo who would ultimately pilot Pedersen to victory.

"It's my first WorldTour win in a long time," said Pedersen. Despite his turn of speed here, he confirmed afterward that he would not ride Milan-San Remo, preferring to focus on the cobbled Classics tha follow. "It's really nice to start out well and it's showing a good direction for the Classics, which are coming up in a few weeks."

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:23:29
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
6Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
10Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
13Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
15Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
19Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
20Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
21Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
24Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
26Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
27Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
28Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
29Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
30Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
31Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
32Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
33Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
34Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
35Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
36Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
37Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
38Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
39Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
40Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
44Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
45David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
46Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
47Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
50Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
51Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
52Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
54Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
55João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
56Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
57Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
58John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
60Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
61Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
62Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
63Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
64Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
65Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
67Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
68Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
69Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
70Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
72Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
73Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
74Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
75Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
76Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
77Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
79Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
80Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
81Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
82Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
83Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
84Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
86Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
87Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
88Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
89Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:14
90Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:16
91Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:30
92Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:01:31
93Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
94Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:22
95Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:03:10
96Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
97Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:04:29
98Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:05:46
99Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
100Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
101Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
102Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:08:07
105Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:58
106Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:01
107David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:13
108Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
109Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:15
110Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
111Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
114Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
115Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
116Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
117Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
118Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
119Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
120Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
121Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
122James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
123Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
124Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
125Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
128Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
129Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
130Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
131Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
132Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
133Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
134Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
135Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
136Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
137Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
138Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
139Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
140Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
141Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
142Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:11:22
143Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:30
144Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
145Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
146Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:16:35
DNFSamuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFYuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNSGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

Sprint 1 - Dun-le-Palestel, km. 146.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 2
3Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 1

Sprint 2 - Balsac km. 172.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 3
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2
3Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Sprint 3 - Dun-Le-Palestel km. 190.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 12
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 9
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
6Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
7Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 4
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
9Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2
10Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 1 - Côte D'Eguzon km. 120.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
2Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De Crozant km. 132.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
2Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Le Peyroux km. 168.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 3
2Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
3Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:23:29
2Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
3Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
5Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
6Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
7Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
8Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
9Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
10Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
11João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
12Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
13Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
14Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
16Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
17Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
18Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
19Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
21Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
22Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:03:10
23Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
24Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:05:46
25Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:15
26Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
27Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
28Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
29Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
30Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:14:30

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TotalEnergies 13:10:27
2AG2R Citroen Team
3Cofidis
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Trek-Segafredo
6QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
7Bahrain Victorious
8Ineos Grenadiers
9Israel-Premier Tech
10Arkea-Samsic
11Astana Qazaqstan Team
12Movistar Team
13UAE Team Emirates
14Jumbo-Visma
15BikeExchange-Jayco
16B&B Hotels-KTM
17Lotto Soudal
18Groupama-FDJ
19Alpecin-Fenix
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
21EF Education-EasyPost
22Team DSM

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 11:34:44
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:33
6Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:38
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
13Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
14Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
15Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
16Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
17Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
18Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
19Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
20Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
21Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
23Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
24Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03
26Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
27Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:13
28Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:17
29Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
30Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
31David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
32Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
33Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:31
35Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:39
36Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:07
37Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:08
38Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
39Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
40Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
42Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
43Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:16
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19
45Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:21
46Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
47Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:22
48João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:32
49Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
50Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:36
51John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:59
52Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
53Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
54Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
55Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:03:34
56Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:44
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:50
58Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:04:00
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
60Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:34
61Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:43
62Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:05:18
63Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:40
64Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:58
65Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:03
66Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:22
67Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
68Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
69Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
72Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
73Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
74Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:36
75Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
76Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:33
77Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:08:53
78Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:04
79Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
82Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
84Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:46
85Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:55
86Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:00
87Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
88Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:10:15
89Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:10:20
90Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:11:28
91Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:07
93Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:19
94Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:12:44
95Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:12:51
96Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:19
97Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:23
98Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:13:33
99Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:36
100Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:13:41
101Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:14:14
103Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
104Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
105Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:14:52
106Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
107Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:15:22
108Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:15:46
109Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:16:05
110Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
111Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:10
112Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:17:11
113Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:17:14
114Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
115Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:18:13
116Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:18:18
117Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:44
118David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:44
119Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 0:20:58
120Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
121Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
122Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:01
123Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:47
124Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:43
125Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:44
126Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:22
127James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
128Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:23:34
129Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:23:47
130Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:24:47
131Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:24:56
132Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:25:01
134Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
135Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
136Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
137Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:49
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:17
139Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:20
140Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
141Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
142Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:25
143Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
144Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:03
145Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:28:16
146Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:29:32

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 32
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 27
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 27
4Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 14
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 12
7Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 10
8Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
9Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
10Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 8
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7
12Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 7
13Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6
14Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5
16Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4
17Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4
18Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
20Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
21Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
24Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
27Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
28Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 1
29Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1
30Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 7
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
5Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
6Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 4
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3
8Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 3
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2
10Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
11Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1
13Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1
14Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1
15Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
16Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 11:35:23
2Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
3Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:14
4Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:34
5Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:28
6Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:29
7Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
8Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:37
9João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53
10Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
11Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:05
12Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:04:39
13Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:24
14Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:43
15Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:57
16Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:25
17Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:16
19Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:10:49
20Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:40
22Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:44
23Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:26
24Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:31
25Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:16:35
26Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:17:34
27Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:22
28Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
29Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:46
30Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:27:37

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 34:45:03
2AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:06
3Trek-Segafredo
4QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
5Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:32
6TotalEnergies 0:01:41
7Team DSM 0:01:44
8Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00
9Cofidis 0:02:22
10Bahrain Victorious 0:02:35
11Arkea-Samsic 0:03:10
12BikeExchange-Jayco 0:03:40
13EF Education-EasyPost 0:04:18
14UAE Team Emirates 0:04:28
15B&B Hotels-KTM 0:05:04
16Movistar Team 0:05:33
17Lotto Soudal 0:05:51
18Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:06:24
19Groupama-FDJ 0:07:49
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:05
21Israel-Premier Tech 0:09:41
22Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:38

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

