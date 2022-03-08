Paris-Nice: Pedersen wins stage 3
By Barry Ryan published
Crash takes down race leader Laporte in final kilometre
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) delivered a powerful acceleration to win stage 3 of Paris-Nice, beating Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in a reduced bunch sprint in Dun-le-Palestel.
Behind them, yellow jersey Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) crashed in the finishing straight, but the Frenchman remounted to complete the stage and retain the overall lead, one second ahead of Van Aert and nine ahead of their teammate Primož Roglič.
After the category 3 climb of the Côte de Le Peyroux had shaken several established sprinters loose, including stage 2 winner Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Van Aert looked the obvious candidate for victory here, but he was unable to match Pedersen's power on the rise to the line.
Pedersen sprinted from the front thanks to a long lead-out from teammate Jasper Stuyven. He still had a lot left to do after the Milan-San Remo champion swung off, but he produced an imposing sprint to burn Van Aert off his wheel within sight of the line. Coquard came around Van Aert in the final metres, but by that point, the former world champion was already raising his arms to celebrate his third victory of the season.
"Of course, I knew the finish, we did it one lap earlier," Pedersen joked of his victory on the finishing circuit in Dun-le-Palestel. "No, we looked into it yesterday. We missed out on yesterday's stage with a bit of bad luck, with [Alex] Kirsch having a puncture and me losing the chain. We wanted to make up for it today and the boys did a fantastic job the whole day to make it as easy as possible for me. A perfect lead-out from Alex and Jasper and then a good sprint in the end. So it was a pretty good day."
Laporte was prominent at the head of the front group in the closing kilometres as Jumbo-Visma looked to ensure a sprint for Van Aert, and he keeps yellow despite the late scare he endured when he touched wheels with Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) in the final 200m and hit the ground.
"I was just putting my head down and sprinting, so I hope everyone is OK if there was a crash," said Pedersen.
Laporte was handed the same time as the rest of the front group, but his advantage shrank all the same, as Van Aert picked up four bonus seconds for placing third and Roglič picked up two seconds thanks to his vigilance at the second intermediate sprint with 18km remaining.
Roglič will be expected to divest Laporte of yellow in Wednesday's short individual time trial to Montluçon, though Van Aert, too, might be in the reckoning.
The flagging overall challenge of Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), meanwhile, ended definitively when he was distanced on the Côte de Le Peyroux. The American had already suffered a severe setback when he lost 1:29 as the peloton splintered into echelons on Monday, though he will hope his fine early-season form can help him to retrieve something from the Race to the Sun in the days ahead.
How it unfolded
After crosswinds had buffeted the Paris-Nice peloton the previous afternoon, the conditions were mercifully more calm on the road from Vierzon to Dun-le-Palestel on stage 3. When Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) escaped in the opening kilometres, the bunch was happy to grant them leeway, and they quickly amassed a lead of five minutes in the flat opening hour of racing.
That status quo remained largely in place even as the terrain grew more rugged, with De Gendt leading over the category 3 climbs of the Côte de Eguzon and the Côte de Crozant, but their advantage began to contract more rapidly as the race crossed the finish line for the first time with 44km to go.
A new phase of the race began when Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) attacked with 30km remaining, as the road climbed ahead of the ascent of the Côte de Le Peyroux. Although the Dane was soon brought to heel, the forcing of Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis served to whittle down the peloton, with sprinters Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) among those distanced with 25km to go.
Rather more surprisingly, Brandon McNulty also lost contact with the peloton here, his GC ambitions effectively over. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), who lost 10 minutes when he crashed on stage 2, lasted a little longer, but he was distanced amid the flurry of attacks over the other side.
Part of that aggression was inspired by the uphill intermediate sprint with 18km to go, and Pierre Latour took advantage of a lead-out from TotalEnergies teammates Mathieu Burgaudeau to pick up 3 bonus seconds, while Roglič stole a march on Adam Yates et al by snaring second place.
On the rolling run-in to Dun-le-Palestel, Andersen made a second attempt to forge clear, but his offensive was doomed by the pursuit of Movistar, who were working on behalf of Ivan Garcia Cortina.
Laporte, meanwhile, was prominent in trying to ensure a reduced bunch sprint for his teammate Van Aert, but it was Trek-Segafredo who would ultimately pilot Pedersen to victory.
"It's my first WorldTour win in a long time," said Pedersen. Despite his turn of speed here, he confirmed afterward that he would not ride Milan-San Remo, preferring to focus on the cobbled Classics tha follow. "It's really nice to start out well and it's showing a good direction for the Classics, which are coming up in a few weeks."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:23:29
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|15
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|20
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|24
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|26
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|27
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|29
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|31
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|32
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|33
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|34
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|35
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|36
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|37
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|38
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|44
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|45
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|46
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|47
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|51
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|52
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|55
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|58
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|60
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|61
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|62
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
|63
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|64
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|65
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|67
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|68
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|69
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|72
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|73
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|74
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|75
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|76
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|77
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|78
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|79
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|80
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|81
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|82
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|83
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|84
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|86
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|87
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|88
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:14
|90
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:16
|91
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:30
|92
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|93
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:22
|95
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|96
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:29
|98
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|0:05:46
|99
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|100
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|101
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|102
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:08:07
|105
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:58
|106
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:10:01
|107
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:13
|108
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:15
|110
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|112
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|114
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|115
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|116
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|117
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
|119
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|121
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|122
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|123
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|125
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|128
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|129
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|130
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|131
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|132
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|133
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|137
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|138
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|139
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|140
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|141
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|142
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:11:22
|143
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14:30
|144
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|145
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|146
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16:35
|DNF
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNS
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|2
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|6
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|7
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|9
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|10
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3
|2
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:23:29
|2
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|7
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|8
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|9
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|13
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|17
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|19
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|23
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:05:46
|25
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:15
|26
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|28
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|30
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:14:30
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TotalEnergies
|13:10:27
|2
|AG2R Citroen Team
|3
|Cofidis
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|7
|Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Israel-Premier Tech
|10
|Arkea-Samsic
|11
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Jumbo-Visma
|15
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|16
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|21
|EF Education-EasyPost
|22
|Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|11:34:44
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:01
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:09
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:33
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|14
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|15
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|21
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|23
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|24
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:03
|26
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|27
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:13
|28
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:17
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|30
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|31
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|32
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|33
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:31
|35
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:39
|36
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:07
|37
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|38
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|39
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|40
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|43
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:02:16
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|45
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:21
|46
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|47
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:22
|48
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:32
|49
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|50
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:36
|51
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|0:02:59
|52
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|53
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|54
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|55
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:34
|56
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:44
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:50
|58
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:04:00
|59
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|60
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:34
|61
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:43
|62
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:40
|64
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:06:58
|65
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:03
|66
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:22
|67
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|69
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|72
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|73
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|74
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:36
|75
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|76
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:33
|77
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|78
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:09:04
|79
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|82
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|84
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:09:46
|85
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:55
|86
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:10:00
|87
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
|88
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|0:10:15
|89
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:20
|90
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:11:28
|91
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:07
|93
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:12:19
|94
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:12:44
|95
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:12:51
|96
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:19
|97
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:23
|98
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:13:33
|99
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:36
|100
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:13:41
|101
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|102
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:14:14
|103
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|104
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|105
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:14:52
|106
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:15:22
|108
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:46
|109
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:05
|110
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:10
|112
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:17:11
|113
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:17:14
|114
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|115
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:18:13
|116
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:18:18
|117
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:18:44
|118
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:44
|119
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:20:58
|120
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|121
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|122
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:01
|123
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:47
|124
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:43
|125
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:22:44
|126
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:22
|127
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|128
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:23:34
|129
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:23:47
|130
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:47
|131
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:24:56
|132
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:25:01
|134
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|136
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|137
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:26:49
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:17
|139
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:20
|140
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|141
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|142
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:25
|143
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|144
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:28:03
|145
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:28:16
|146
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:29:32
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|32
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|4
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|14
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|10
|8
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|9
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|10
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|8
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|7
|12
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|13
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|16
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|17
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|4
|18
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|20
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|21
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|2
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|24
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|27
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|28
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|29
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|30
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|12
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|7
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|8
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|10
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|11
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|13
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|15
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|16
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|11:35:23
|2
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:14
|4
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:34
|5
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:29
|7
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:01:37
|9
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|10
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|11
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:05
|12
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:04:39
|13
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:24
|14
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:43
|15
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:57
|16
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:08:25
|17
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:16
|19
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:10:49
|20
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:40
|22
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:44
|23
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:26
|24
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:31
|25
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16:35
|26
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:17:34
|27
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:22
|28
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|29
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:46
|30
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:27:37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|34:45:03
|2
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:06
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|4
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|5
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:32
|6
|TotalEnergies
|0:01:41
|7
|Team DSM
|0:01:44
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:00
|9
|Cofidis
|0:02:22
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:35
|11
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:10
|12
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:03:40
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04:18
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:28
|15
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:05:04
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:05:33
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:51
|18
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:06:24
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:49
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:05
|21
|Israel-Premier Tech
|0:09:41
|22
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:38
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Aert 'not strong enough' to rival Pedersen on uphill Paris-Nice sprintLaporte crashes but keeps yellow on disappointing day for Jumbo-Visma
-
Best cyclo-cross bikes: 'Cross is always coming, so here are the best CX bikes out thereThe best cyclo-cross bikes plough through mud and sand, grip on grass, and are no slouch on tarmac either. What's more, they can hang with the best at the more racy end of gravel.
-
Astana Qazaqstan's license holder under judicial investigation in Luxembourg'No comment' from the team as Abacanto SA faces court case
-
Paris-Nice: Pedersen wins stage 3Crash takes down race leader Laporte in final kilometre