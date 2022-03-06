Paris-Nice: Laporte wins stage 1 as Jumbo-Visma claim 1-2-3 with Roglic and Van Aert

Jumbo-Visma mini-TTT sets up Roglic for overall classification in eight-day race

Jumbo-Visma lit up Paris-Nice from the very first stage, with Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič attacking on the final climb and team time trialling to the finish, where they celebrated a famous 1-2-3.

New signing Laporte, who blew the bunch to pieces on the short late climb, was ushered through to claim the stage victory as a reward for his efforts, while his more decorated teammates raised their arms just behind.

Despite many predictions of a bunch finishers, the pure sprinters were dropped on the climb and the Jumbo-Visma trio ended up finishing 20 seconds clear of anyone else.

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) attacked late on to place fourth at 20 seconds, with the first main bunch finishing two seconds later and riders coming home in dribs and drabs after that. Most of Roglič’s rivals were in the main group but defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost closer to 40 seconds.

After the threat of crosswinds fizzled out earlier on the 160km route starting and finishing in Mantes-la-Ville, the stage seemed to be heading for a bunch sprint, especially after a calm first ascent of the Côte de Breuil-Bois-Robert on the finishing circuit. However, on the approach to the second ascent of the 1.2km, 6 per cent climb, Jumbo lit things up through an exposed section of road.

First, Rohan Dennis and Mike Teunissen accelerated in the crosswind section and started to split the bunch, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) and Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) among those taken out of the picture. Nathan Van Hooydonck then took over and went full-gas onto the climb, where the already-stretched bunch started to explode.

Laporte then took it up and the damage went up another level. With Van Aert and Roglič in his wheel, the only other rider able to follow was Zdenek Stybar for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl whose leader Fabio Jakobsen was being distanced from the second group along with his fellow sprinters. Before long, Stybar himself had to relent, leaving Laporte, Van Aert, and Roglič to head over the top in an extraordinary team trio.

Six kilometres separated them from the finish, with a headwind section on the flat followed by a dip downhill and then the final run through town. The three of them went all-in and turned relentlessly all the way to the line, while the damage was so great that the main bunch behind lacked numbers and any really ability to chase cohesively.

As they entered the home straight with 20 seconds in hand, the only question mark was who they’d pick for the stage win. With bonuses of 10, 6, and 4 seconds on the line for the top three, Roglič could have helped himself to an even greater head start over his GC rivals, but the domestique was granted his time in the spotlight.

“I have to thank the team. They told me in the final kilometre that it was for me, so it’s really a nice gift for me,” Laporte said.

“I’ve won my first Paris-Nice stage and I’m in the yellow jersey. If someone had told me that at the start of the day I wouldn’t have believed it. To go to the finish with three, it’s incredible. The work we’ve done has paid off.”

Laporte takes the first yellow jersey of the 2022 Paris-Nice as the overall leader, with Roglič second overall at four seconds and Van Aert third at six seconds. Roglič, who was in the driving seat at last year’s race until crashes ruined his hopes on the final day, takes a significant head-start before the crucial stages even begin.

After bonus seconds were factored in, he’s 29 seconds ahead of Latour and 32 seconds ahead of most of the other favourites like Adam Yates (Ineos), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic).

Schachmann suffered and now trails Roglic by 42 seconds, with Bora-Hansgrohe possibly set to hand leadership over to Aleksandr Vlasov, who finished in the main group.

How it unfolded

The 160km opening stage didn’t start in Paris and took the riders no closer to Nice, with a circular route starting and finishing in Mantes-la-Ville. The terrain was largely flat but for the late double ascent of the category-3 Côte de Beuil-Bois-Robert (1.2km at 6 per cent), making it hard to call between the sprinters and the attackers.

The day started out in calm fashion with a two-man breakaway consisting of Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) and Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). Holmes helped himself to maximum mountains points at the early pair of cat-3 climbs to take the polka-dot jersey for stage 2, but it was quickly apparent there was no hope of them getting anything more out of the day.

Inside the final 100km, the bunch started to accelerate. There was a mild wind coming from the north east, and the roads were opening out. A big acceleration then wiped out the remaining gap and saw the race come back together some 73km from the finish.

What ensued was a long period of tension without any real fireworks. The major teams jostled for position at the front and the speed was high as everyone remained on high alert, but the wind wasn’t really strong enough to split the field into echelons.

Just inside the 50km-to-go mark, there was a change of direction as the route turned almost 180 degrees and tracked north back to Mantes-la-Ville. At that point, the riders felt the headwind and a nature break was called, with a sudden détente ensuing.

A few riders took the opportunity to launch a fresh breakaway, with Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) going clear and gaining company in Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels) and Yevgeny Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan). They opened a lead of 1:15 as they rode towards the finish town and took on the Côte de Beuil-Bois-Robert for the first time with 30km to go.

The peloton made their way up in calm fashion, with no indication of the carnage that was to come. However, Jumbo-Visma took it up on the descent, continued through the finish line with 17km to go, and then lit the touch paper on the second approach to the climb, which was open to the wind from the left.

Rohan Dennis and Mike Teunissen lifted the pace and it was clearly a serious move as Van Aert was already in second wheel, and Roglič in third. The pair strung out the bunch and clipped a group off the back - including Colbrelli and Hayter - before Van Hooydonck took over ahead of the climb. The Dutchman gave it another huge push as the road kicked up, but it was Laporte’s subsequent effort that exploded the group beyond anyone’s wildest predictions.

It was amazing enough to see them go away as a quartet with Stybar but soon even he couldn’t follow, and it turned into a three-man Jumbo team time trial. They all went all-in over the top, turning consistently to drive home their advantage. An organised chase might have scuppered them, but there were no teams with big numbers and, more importantly, no sprinters left to work for.

After the descent, the trio hit 20 seconds and from there it was a case of who wins, and how much time Roglič gains. After a final pull, the Slovenian made way for Laporte in the last 100 metres. The Frenchman patted his leader on the back and the three of them rose from their saddles in unison to celebrate an extraordinary victory that will live long in the memory.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:38
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
4Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:19
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:22
6Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
8Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
9Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
13Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
14Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
19Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
22Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
24Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
25Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
26Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
27David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
28Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
29Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
30Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
31Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
32Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
33Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
35Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
36Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
39Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
40João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
41Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
42Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
43Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
44Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
45Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
46Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
47Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
48Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
50Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
51Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
52Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
54Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36
55Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
57Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
58Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
59Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
60Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
62Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
63Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
64Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
65Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:44
66Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:46
67Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
68Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
69Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:56
70Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:22
71Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:35
72Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:38
73Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:48
74Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:04
75Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
76Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
77Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
79Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
80Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
82John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
83Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
84Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
87Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
88Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
89Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
90Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
91Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
92Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
94Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
95Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
97Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
98Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
99Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
100Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
101Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
103Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
104Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
105Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
106Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
107Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:43
109Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
110Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
111Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
112Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
113James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
114Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
115Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
116Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
117Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:32
118Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
119Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
120Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:19
121Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
122Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:32
123Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:41
124Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
125Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
126Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
127Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
128Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
129Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
130Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
132Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
133Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
135Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
136Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
137Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
138Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
139Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:46
140Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
141Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
142Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
143Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
144Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
145Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
147Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
148Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
149Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
150Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
151Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
152Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:53
153Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech 0:10:24
DNFFelix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:28
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
4Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:29
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32
6Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
8Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
9Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
13Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
14Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
19Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
22Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
24Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
25Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
26Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
27David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
28Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
29Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
30Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
31Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
32Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
33Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
35Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
36Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
39Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
40João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
41Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
42Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
43Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
44Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
45Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
46Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
47Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
48Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
50Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
51Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
52Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
54Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46
55Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
57Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
58Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
59Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
60Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
62Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
63Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
64Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
65Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:54
66Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:56
67Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
68Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
69Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:06
70Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:32
71Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:45
72Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:48
73Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:58
74Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:08
75Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:14
76Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
77Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
78Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
80Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
83John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
84Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
85Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
88Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
89Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
90Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
91Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
92Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
94Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
95Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
97Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
98Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
99Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
100Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
101Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
103Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
104Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
105Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
106Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
107Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:53
109Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
110Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
111Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
112Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
113James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
114Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
115Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
116Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
117Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:03:39
118Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:42
119Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
120Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:29
121Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
122Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:42
123Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:48
124Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:51
125Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
126Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
127Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
128Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
129Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
130Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
133Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
134Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
135Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
136Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
137Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
138Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
139Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:56
140Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
141Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
142Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
143Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
144Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
145Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
147Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
148Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
149Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
150Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
151Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
152Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:03
153Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech 0:10:34

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 15
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 9
4Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 7
5Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6
7Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
8Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4
9Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3
10Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3
11Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
12Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 6
2Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2
6Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1
8Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1
9Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
10Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:49:00
2Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
5Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
7Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
8Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
9João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
10Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
11Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
12Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
13Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
14Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:14
15Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
16Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:24
17Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:34
18Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:36
19Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42
20Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
21Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
22Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:57
25Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:06:19
26Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
27Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:24
28Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
29Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
30Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
31Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
32Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 11:25:54
2TotalEnergies 0:01:03
3Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06
4Movistar Team
5AG2R Citroen Team
6Bahrain Victorious
7Cofidis
8Team DSM
9Groupama-FDJ
10QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
11UAE Team Emirates
12Ineos Grenadiers
13Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:34
14Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:42
15Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:44
16Team Arkéa Samsic 0:02:32
17Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:48
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
19EF Education-EasyPost 0:03:02
20BikeExchange-Jayco
21Lotto Soudal 0:04:30
22B&B Hotels-KTM 0:05:04

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

