Paris-Nice: Laporte wins stage 1 as Jumbo-Visma claim 1-2-3 with Roglic and Van Aert

Jumbo-Visma lit up Paris-Nice from the very first stage, with Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič attacking on the final climb and team time trialling to the finish, where they celebrated a famous 1-2-3.

New signing Laporte, who blew the bunch to pieces on the short late climb, was ushered through to claim the stage victory as a reward for his efforts, while his more decorated teammates raised their arms just behind.

Despite many predictions of a bunch finishers, the pure sprinters were dropped on the climb and the Jumbo-Visma trio ended up finishing 20 seconds clear of anyone else.

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) attacked late on to place fourth at 20 seconds, with the first main bunch finishing two seconds later and riders coming home in dribs and drabs after that. Most of Roglič’s rivals were in the main group but defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost closer to 40 seconds.

After the threat of crosswinds fizzled out earlier on the 160km route starting and finishing in Mantes-la-Ville, the stage seemed to be heading for a bunch sprint, especially after a calm first ascent of the Côte de Breuil-Bois-Robert on the finishing circuit. However, on the approach to the second ascent of the 1.2km, 6 per cent climb, Jumbo lit things up through an exposed section of road.

First, Rohan Dennis and Mike Teunissen accelerated in the crosswind section and started to split the bunch, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) and Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) among those taken out of the picture. Nathan Van Hooydonck then took over and went full-gas onto the climb, where the already-stretched bunch started to explode.

Laporte then took it up and the damage went up another level. With Van Aert and Roglič in his wheel, the only other rider able to follow was Zdenek Stybar for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl whose leader Fabio Jakobsen was being distanced from the second group along with his fellow sprinters. Before long, Stybar himself had to relent, leaving Laporte, Van Aert, and Roglič to head over the top in an extraordinary team trio.

Six kilometres separated them from the finish, with a headwind section on the flat followed by a dip downhill and then the final run through town. The three of them went all-in and turned relentlessly all the way to the line, while the damage was so great that the main bunch behind lacked numbers and any really ability to chase cohesively.

As they entered the home straight with 20 seconds in hand, the only question mark was who they’d pick for the stage win. With bonuses of 10, 6, and 4 seconds on the line for the top three, Roglič could have helped himself to an even greater head start over his GC rivals, but the domestique was granted his time in the spotlight.

“I have to thank the team. They told me in the final kilometre that it was for me, so it’s really a nice gift for me,” Laporte said.

“I’ve won my first Paris-Nice stage and I’m in the yellow jersey. If someone had told me that at the start of the day I wouldn’t have believed it. To go to the finish with three, it’s incredible. The work we’ve done has paid off.”

Laporte takes the first yellow jersey of the 2022 Paris-Nice as the overall leader, with Roglič second overall at four seconds and Van Aert third at six seconds. Roglič, who was in the driving seat at last year’s race until crashes ruined his hopes on the final day, takes a significant head-start before the crucial stages even begin.

After bonus seconds were factored in, he’s 29 seconds ahead of Latour and 32 seconds ahead of most of the other favourites like Adam Yates (Ineos), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic).

Schachmann suffered and now trails Roglic by 42 seconds, with Bora-Hansgrohe possibly set to hand leadership over to Aleksandr Vlasov, who finished in the main group.

How it unfolded

The 160km opening stage didn’t start in Paris and took the riders no closer to Nice, with a circular route starting and finishing in Mantes-la-Ville. The terrain was largely flat but for the late double ascent of the category-3 Côte de Beuil-Bois-Robert (1.2km at 6 per cent), making it hard to call between the sprinters and the attackers.

The day started out in calm fashion with a two-man breakaway consisting of Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) and Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). Holmes helped himself to maximum mountains points at the early pair of cat-3 climbs to take the polka-dot jersey for stage 2, but it was quickly apparent there was no hope of them getting anything more out of the day.

Inside the final 100km, the bunch started to accelerate. There was a mild wind coming from the north east, and the roads were opening out. A big acceleration then wiped out the remaining gap and saw the race come back together some 73km from the finish.

What ensued was a long period of tension without any real fireworks. The major teams jostled for position at the front and the speed was high as everyone remained on high alert, but the wind wasn’t really strong enough to split the field into echelons.

Just inside the 50km-to-go mark, there was a change of direction as the route turned almost 180 degrees and tracked north back to Mantes-la-Ville. At that point, the riders felt the headwind and a nature break was called, with a sudden détente ensuing.

A few riders took the opportunity to launch a fresh breakaway, with Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) going clear and gaining company in Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels) and Yevgeny Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan). They opened a lead of 1:15 as they rode towards the finish town and took on the Côte de Beuil-Bois-Robert for the first time with 30km to go.

The peloton made their way up in calm fashion, with no indication of the carnage that was to come. However, Jumbo-Visma took it up on the descent, continued through the finish line with 17km to go, and then lit the touch paper on the second approach to the climb, which was open to the wind from the left.

Rohan Dennis and Mike Teunissen lifted the pace and it was clearly a serious move as Van Aert was already in second wheel, and Roglič in third. The pair strung out the bunch and clipped a group off the back - including Colbrelli and Hayter - before Van Hooydonck took over ahead of the climb. The Dutchman gave it another huge push as the road kicked up, but it was Laporte’s subsequent effort that exploded the group beyond anyone’s wildest predictions.

It was amazing enough to see them go away as a quartet with Stybar but soon even he couldn’t follow, and it turned into a three-man Jumbo team time trial. They all went all-in over the top, turning consistently to drive home their advantage. An organised chase might have scuppered them, but there were no teams with big numbers and, more importantly, no sprinters left to work for.

After the descent, the trio hit 20 seconds and from there it was a case of who wins, and how much time Roglič gains. After a final pull, the Slovenian made way for Laporte in the last 100 metres. The Frenchman patted his leader on the back and the three of them rose from their saddles in unison to celebrate an extraordinary victory that will live long in the memory.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:38 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:19 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:22 6 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 9 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 13 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 19 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 22 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 24 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 26 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 27 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 28 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 29 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 30 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 31 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 32 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 33 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 35 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 36 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 41 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 43 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 45 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 46 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 47 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 48 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 50 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 51 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 52 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 54 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36 55 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 57 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 58 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 59 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 60 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 62 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 63 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 64 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 65 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:44 66 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:46 67 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 68 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 69 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:56 70 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:22 71 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:35 72 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:38 73 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:48 74 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:04 75 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 76 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 77 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 79 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 80 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 82 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 83 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 84 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 87 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 88 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 89 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 90 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 91 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 92 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 94 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 97 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 98 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 99 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 100 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 101 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 102 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 103 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 104 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 105 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 106 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 107 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:43 109 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 110 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 111 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 112 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 113 James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 114 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 115 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 116 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:32 118 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 119 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 120 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:19 121 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 122 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:32 123 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:41 124 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 125 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 126 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 127 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 128 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 129 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 130 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 132 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 133 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 135 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 136 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 137 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 138 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 139 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:46 140 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 141 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 142 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 143 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 144 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 145 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 148 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 149 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 150 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 151 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 152 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:53 153 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech 0:10:24 DNF Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3:48:28 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:29 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32 6 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 9 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 13 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 19 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 22 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 24 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 26 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 27 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 28 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 29 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 30 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 31 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 32 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 33 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 35 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 36 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 41 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 43 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 45 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 46 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 47 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 48 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 50 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 51 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 52 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 54 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 55 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 57 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 58 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 59 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 60 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 62 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 63 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 64 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 65 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:54 66 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:56 67 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 68 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 69 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:06 70 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:32 71 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:45 72 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:48 73 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:58 74 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:08 75 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:14 76 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 77 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 78 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 80 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 81 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 83 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 84 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 85 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 87 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 88 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 89 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 90 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 91 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 92 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 94 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 97 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 98 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 99 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 100 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 101 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 102 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 103 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 104 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 105 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 106 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 107 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:53 109 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 110 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 111 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 112 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 113 James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 114 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 115 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 116 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:03:39 118 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:42 119 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 120 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:29 121 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 122 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:42 123 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:48 124 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:51 125 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 126 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 127 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 128 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 129 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 130 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 133 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 134 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 135 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 136 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 137 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 138 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 139 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:56 140 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 141 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 142 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 143 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 144 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 145 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 148 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 149 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 150 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 151 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 152 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:03 153 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech 0:10:34

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 15 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 9 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 7 5 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 7 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 8 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3 10 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3 11 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 12 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 6 2 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2 6 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1 8 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1 9 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 10 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:49:00 2 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 6 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 8 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 9 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 12 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 13 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 14 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:14 15 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 16 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:24 17 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:34 18 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:36 19 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 20 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 21 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 22 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:57 25 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:06:19 26 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 27 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:24 28 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 29 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 30 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 31 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 32 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ