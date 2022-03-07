Paris-Nice: Jakobsen tops Van Aert to win stage 2

Image 1 of 30 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 30 Echelons at Paris-Nice stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 30 The peloton racing stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 30 The peloton during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 30 Overall leader and stage 1 winner Christophe Laporte in stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 30 Matteo Trentin crashes during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 30 Christophe Laporte and Primoz Roglic at the start of stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 30 Matteo Trentin crashes on stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 30 A crash in the echelons during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 30 Christophe Laporte stage 1 winner and overall leader (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 11 of 30 Primoz Roglic ahead of stage 2 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 12 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels - KTM) in stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 13 of 30 Stage 2 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 14 of 30 Overall leader Christophe Laporte (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 15 of 30 Peloton splits through the crosswinds (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 16 of 30 Jumbo-Visma in stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 17 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels - KTM) in stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 18 of 30 Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 19 of 30 Overall leader Christophe Laporte in the bunch during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 30 A crash through the crosswinds during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 30 A crash through the crosswinds during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 30 Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert, Primoz Roglic and Christophe Laporte in stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 30 Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 30 Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice, Wout Van Aert finishes second (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 30 Fabio Jakobsen celebrates winning stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 30 Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Easypost) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 30 Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 30 Christophe Laporte wears the points jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 30 Christophe Laporte in the overall race lead at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 30 Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) outsprinted Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) from a severely reduced front group to win stage 2 of Paris-Nice after the peloton was scattered into echelons on the road to Orléans. Christophe Laporte placed third to retain the yellow jersey, while his Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič finished safely at the head of the race to remain in prime position to claim overall victory.

The combination of flat, exposed roads and a stiff easterly breeze meant that echelons were an occupational hazard on stage 2. After some early splits were loosely stitched back together, the decisive sundering of the peloton took place with a shade under 70km remaining, as sizeable delegations from Jumbo-Visma and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl massed at the front.

Despite some missteps, most of the GC contenders eventually scrambled their way across to the 40-strong yellow jersey group, but there were some notable exceptions as both crashes and crosswinds disseminated panic. Defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) both lost 1:29, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) conceded 1:53, while David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) crashed and came in dead last, almost 10 minutes down.

After a period of 20km or so of unbridled chaos, where groups seemed to split apart almost as soon as they formed, the race took on some semblance of shape in the final hour, with Jumbo-Visma, aided by Ineos and later by Bahrain Victorious, helping to keep the leaders clear of their pursuers.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) showcased his strength with a determined solo effort inside the final 7km, but the Swiss rider was eventually brought to heel when QuickStep-AlphaVinyl brought their collective might to bear with 3km to go.

After an interminable turn from Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Stybar took over beneath the flamme rouge, although QuickStep’s plan didn’t run entirely to script as Laporte brought Van Aert to the front with a ferocious acceleration within sight of the line.

Jakobsen didn’t miss a beat, however, and the Dutchman kicked for home at more or less the same time as Van Aert. He unfurled a crisp sprint to notch up his sixth win of 2022, while Van Aert had to settle for second. Laporte, meanwhile, fended off Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange-Jayco) to take third, while Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) took fifth.

“We love echelons at Quickstep and we were in with four guys. I'm just happy I could finish it off for the team,” said Jakobsen, who signalled the strength of Van Aert, Laporte and Roglič, the top three from stage 1.

“I have to say, the boys from Jumbo were again with three among the strongest. It definitely was not easy, but like I said, we love echelons and we had a lot of motivation before the stage. Even though the legs hurt during 60km of full gas, we could still make it.”

In the overall standings, Laporte retains the yellow jersey with a lead of 5 seconds over his teammate Van Aert, while Roglič is now third at 11 seconds.

As is usually his wont on occasions such as this, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) was always well positioned amid the chaos, and he remains 28 seconds down on Roglič. Other GC men to make the front group included Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), Adam Yates, Dani Martinez (Ineos), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), and they all lie on the same time as Quintana in the overall standings.

How it unfolded

The day’s two climbs came in the first 18km of racing, and so there was little surprise when king of the mountains Matthew Holmes (Lottto Soudal) escaped from the peloton to claim maximum points on the Côte des 17 Tournants and the Côte de Choisel. The Briton was joined in his endeavour by teammate Philippe Gilbert and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM), and the trio established a maximum lead of more than 6 minutes on the peloton before it contracted sharply amid the flurry of attacking provoked by the crosswinds.

The early stages were also marked by series of crashes, with Wout van Aert among those involved, though the Belgian showed few ill effects as he rejoined the peloton. Meanwhile, a speculative attempt at echelon formation by Trek-Segafredo with over 100km to go was a foretaste of what was to ensue on the exposed road southwards.

The tension ratcheted up in earnest as the first key splits opened with 90km to go, and the scramble for positions was exacerbated further by a crash that saw Gaudu and Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates) among the fallers. Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma guard were always present at the front, as the bunch splintered and reformed amid attack and counter-attack.

The definitive split took shape with a shade over 70km to go, with Jumbo-Visma, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and – after a brief stumble – Ineos leading a group of 25 or so riders that also included Quintana, O’Connor and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).

Simon Yates, Vlasov, Haig and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), meanwhile, were part of a 15-strong group that gave chase at almost 20km, grimly closing a gap of 50 seconds to rejoin the front of the race.

Further back, McNulty, who was caught up behind a crash, Schachmann and Guillaume Martin were engaged in a pursuit of their own, but theirs was always likely to be an exercise in damage limitation. At one point, they were two minutes down, a gap the closed to 1:29 by the finish, but their hopes of overall victory look to have evaporated.

Some momentum was undoubtedly lost in the front group amid the changes of direction on the run-in to Orléans. QuickStep were already thinking of saving men to lead out Jakobsen’s sprint and perhaps few were minded to force the pace with Jumbo-Visma’s collective strength for company, although delegations from Bahrain Victorious and AG2R helped to ensure that a chasing group containing Groenewegen didn’t latch back on before the sprint. The chasers were hindered, too, by a late crash that saw Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar) get tangled up with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Bissegger made two attempts to upset the sprinters in the finale, first jumping clear with Küng, Laporte and Gilbert, and then surging clear alone, but Lampaert helped to make sure Jakobsen was sprinting for the win.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3:22:54 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 8 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 11 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 13 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 22 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 24 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 25 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 28 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 29 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 32 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 33 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 35 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 36 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 37 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:26 38 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 39 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 41 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:00:38 42 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 43 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 44 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 45 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 46 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 47 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 48 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 49 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 50 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 51 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 53 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 54 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 55 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 56 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 57 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 58 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 59 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 60 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 61 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 62 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 63 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 64 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 65 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 67 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 68 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 70 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 71 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 72 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 73 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 74 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 75 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 76 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 77 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:37 78 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:39 79 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 81 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 82 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:47 83 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:43 84 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 86 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 87 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 89 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 92 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 94 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 95 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 96 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 97 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 98 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 99 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 100 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 101 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 103 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 104 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 105 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 106 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 107 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 108 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 109 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 111 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 112 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 113 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 114 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 115 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 116 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 118 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 119 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 120 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 121 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 122 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 123 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:09:07 124 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 125 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 126 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 127 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 128 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 129 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 130 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 133 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 134 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 136 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 137 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 139 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 140 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 141 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 142 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 143 James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 144 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 145 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 146 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:16 147 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:37 148 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:47 149 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:52 DNS Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious DNF Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM DNS Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech DNF Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech

Sprint 1 - Pussay km. 73.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Sprint De Traînou km. 122.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Sprint 3 - Orléans km. 159.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 12 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 9 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4 8 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountain 1 - Côte Des 17 Tournants km. 9.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De Choisel km. 18 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 3:22:54 2 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 3 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 4 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 5 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 6 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 7 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:29 8 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 9 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 10 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 11 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:37 15 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 16 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:43 17 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 18 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 21 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 22 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 23 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 24 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:09:07 25 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 26 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 27 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 29 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:16 31 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:37

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jumbo-Visma 10:08:42 2 AG2R Citroen Team 3 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 4 B&B Hotels-KTM 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:26 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Team DSM 0:00:38 9 BikeExchange-Jayco 10 TotalEnergies 11 Arkea-Samsic 12 Cofidis 0:01:16 13 EF Education-EasyPost 14 Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 15 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:22 17 Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:36 18 Movistar Team 0:04:27 19 Groupama-FDJ 0:06:43 20 Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:21 21 Israel-Premier Tech 0:07:59 22 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:50

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 7:11:15 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:11 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:36 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:38 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 16 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 19 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 20 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 21 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:53 22 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 23 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 24 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03 26 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 27 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:13 28 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:17 29 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 30 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 31 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 32 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 33 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 34 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:22 35 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:29 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:31 37 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:39 38 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:08 39 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 40 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 42 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 43 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 44 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 45 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 46 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 47 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:16 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 49 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:21 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 51 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 53 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:22 54 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:32 55 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 56 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:47 57 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:59 58 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 59 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 60 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 61 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 62 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 63 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 64 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:04 65 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:03:34 66 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:03:38 67 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:44 68 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:50 69 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:04:00 70 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 71 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:04:09 72 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:04:29 73 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:31 74 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:39 75 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:40 76 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:58 77 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 78 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 79 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:07:03 80 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 81 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:22 82 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 84 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 85 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 87 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 89 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 90 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:29 91 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:33 92 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:36 93 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 94 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:08:35 95 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:04 96 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 97 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 99 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 100 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 103 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 104 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 105 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 0:09:43 106 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 107 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 108 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:46 109 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 110 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:55 111 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:00 112 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 113 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:10:16 114 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:31 115 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:32 116 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:11:28 117 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 118 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 119 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 120 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 121 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:07 123 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 124 James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 125 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:19 126 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 127 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:32 128 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:13:41 129 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 130 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 131 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 132 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:13:46 133 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 134 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 135 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 136 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 137 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 138 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 139 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:05 140 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 141 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 142 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 144 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 145 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:10 146 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 148 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:16:45 149 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:18:17

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 27 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 23 3 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 7 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7 8 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6 9 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 6 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 11 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 12 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4 13 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 14 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 15 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3 16 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 19 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 20 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 22 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1 23 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 5 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 5 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2 7 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1 9 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1 10 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1 11 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 7:11:54 2 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 3 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:14 4 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:34 5 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29 6 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 9 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:37 11 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 12 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 13 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:05 14 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:06:19 15 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:24 16 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:43 17 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:57 18 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:25 19 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 20 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:16 21 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:37 22 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:10:49 23 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 24 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:40 26 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:13:07 27 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 28 Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 29 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:26 30 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:31 31 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers