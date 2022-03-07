Paris-Nice: Jakobsen tops Van Aert to win stage 2
By Barry Ryan published
Crosswinds split peloton as Laporte keeps race lead
Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) outsprinted Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) from a severely reduced front group to win stage 2 of Paris-Nice after the peloton was scattered into echelons on the road to Orléans. Christophe Laporte placed third to retain the yellow jersey, while his Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič finished safely at the head of the race to remain in prime position to claim overall victory.
The combination of flat, exposed roads and a stiff easterly breeze meant that echelons were an occupational hazard on stage 2. After some early splits were loosely stitched back together, the decisive sundering of the peloton took place with a shade under 70km remaining, as sizeable delegations from Jumbo-Visma and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl massed at the front.
Despite some missteps, most of the GC contenders eventually scrambled their way across to the 40-strong yellow jersey group, but there were some notable exceptions as both crashes and crosswinds disseminated panic. Defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) both lost 1:29, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) conceded 1:53, while David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) crashed and came in dead last, almost 10 minutes down.
After a period of 20km or so of unbridled chaos, where groups seemed to split apart almost as soon as they formed, the race took on some semblance of shape in the final hour, with Jumbo-Visma, aided by Ineos and later by Bahrain Victorious, helping to keep the leaders clear of their pursuers.
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) showcased his strength with a determined solo effort inside the final 7km, but the Swiss rider was eventually brought to heel when QuickStep-AlphaVinyl brought their collective might to bear with 3km to go.
After an interminable turn from Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Stybar took over beneath the flamme rouge, although QuickStep’s plan didn’t run entirely to script as Laporte brought Van Aert to the front with a ferocious acceleration within sight of the line.
Jakobsen didn’t miss a beat, however, and the Dutchman kicked for home at more or less the same time as Van Aert. He unfurled a crisp sprint to notch up his sixth win of 2022, while Van Aert had to settle for second. Laporte, meanwhile, fended off Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange-Jayco) to take third, while Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) took fifth.
“We love echelons at Quickstep and we were in with four guys. I'm just happy I could finish it off for the team,” said Jakobsen, who signalled the strength of Van Aert, Laporte and Roglič, the top three from stage 1.
“I have to say, the boys from Jumbo were again with three among the strongest. It definitely was not easy, but like I said, we love echelons and we had a lot of motivation before the stage. Even though the legs hurt during 60km of full gas, we could still make it.”
In the overall standings, Laporte retains the yellow jersey with a lead of 5 seconds over his teammate Van Aert, while Roglič is now third at 11 seconds.
As is usually his wont on occasions such as this, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) was always well positioned amid the chaos, and he remains 28 seconds down on Roglič. Other GC men to make the front group included Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), Adam Yates, Dani Martinez (Ineos), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), and they all lie on the same time as Quintana in the overall standings.
How it unfolded
The day’s two climbs came in the first 18km of racing, and so there was little surprise when king of the mountains Matthew Holmes (Lottto Soudal) escaped from the peloton to claim maximum points on the Côte des 17 Tournants and the Côte de Choisel. The Briton was joined in his endeavour by teammate Philippe Gilbert and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM), and the trio established a maximum lead of more than 6 minutes on the peloton before it contracted sharply amid the flurry of attacking provoked by the crosswinds.
The early stages were also marked by series of crashes, with Wout van Aert among those involved, though the Belgian showed few ill effects as he rejoined the peloton. Meanwhile, a speculative attempt at echelon formation by Trek-Segafredo with over 100km to go was a foretaste of what was to ensue on the exposed road southwards.
The tension ratcheted up in earnest as the first key splits opened with 90km to go, and the scramble for positions was exacerbated further by a crash that saw Gaudu and Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates) among the fallers. Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma guard were always present at the front, as the bunch splintered and reformed amid attack and counter-attack.
The definitive split took shape with a shade over 70km to go, with Jumbo-Visma, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and – after a brief stumble – Ineos leading a group of 25 or so riders that also included Quintana, O’Connor and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).
Simon Yates, Vlasov, Haig and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), meanwhile, were part of a 15-strong group that gave chase at almost 20km, grimly closing a gap of 50 seconds to rejoin the front of the race.
Further back, McNulty, who was caught up behind a crash, Schachmann and Guillaume Martin were engaged in a pursuit of their own, but theirs was always likely to be an exercise in damage limitation. At one point, they were two minutes down, a gap the closed to 1:29 by the finish, but their hopes of overall victory look to have evaporated.
Some momentum was undoubtedly lost in the front group amid the changes of direction on the run-in to Orléans. QuickStep were already thinking of saving men to lead out Jakobsen’s sprint and perhaps few were minded to force the pace with Jumbo-Visma’s collective strength for company, although delegations from Bahrain Victorious and AG2R helped to ensure that a chasing group containing Groenewegen didn’t latch back on before the sprint. The chasers were hindered, too, by a late crash that saw Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar) get tangled up with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).
Bissegger made two attempts to upset the sprinters in the finale, first jumping clear with Küng, Laporte and Gilbert, and then surging clear alone, but Lampaert helped to make sure Jakobsen was sprinting for the win.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:22:54
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|8
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|10
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|11
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|20
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|22
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|24
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|28
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|32
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|33
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|35
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|36
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|37
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:26
|38
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|39
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|41
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:00:38
|42
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|43
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|44
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|45
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|46
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|47
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|48
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|49
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|50
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|51
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|53
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|54
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|55
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|56
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|58
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|59
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|61
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|62
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|63
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|64
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|65
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|68
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|70
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|71
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|72
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|74
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|75
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|76
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:01:37
|78
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:39
|79
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|81
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|82
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:47
|83
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:43
|84
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
|86
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|89
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|92
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|94
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|95
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|96
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|97
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|98
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|99
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|100
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|101
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|103
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|104
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|105
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|106
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|108
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|109
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|111
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|113
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|114
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|116
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|118
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|120
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|121
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|122
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|123
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:09:07
|124
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|125
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|126
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|127
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|130
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|133
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|134
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
|137
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|139
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|140
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|141
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|142
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|144
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|146
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:16
|147
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:09:37
|148
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:09:47
|149
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:52
|DNS
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|DNF
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|DNS
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|3
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|7
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|4
|8
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|2
|10
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|3:22:54
|2
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|4
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|5
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|8
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|9
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:01:37
|15
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|16
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:06:43
|17
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|18
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|20
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|21
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|23
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|24
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:09:07
|25
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|26
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:16
|31
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:09:37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:08:42
|2
|AG2R Citroen Team
|3
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|4
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:26
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Team DSM
|0:00:38
|9
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|10
|TotalEnergies
|11
|Arkea-Samsic
|12
|Cofidis
|0:01:16
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|15
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:29
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:22
|17
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:36
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:04:27
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:43
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07:21
|21
|Israel-Premier Tech
|0:07:59
|22
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:08:50
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|7:11:15
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:05
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:11
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:36
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|21
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:53
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|23
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:03
|26
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|27
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:13
|28
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:17
|29
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|30
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|31
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|32
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|33
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:22
|35
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:29
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:31
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:39
|38
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|39
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|40
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|43
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|44
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|45
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|47
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:02:16
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|49
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:21
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:22
|54
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:32
|55
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|56
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:47
|57
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|0:02:59
|58
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|59
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|60
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|61
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|62
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|63
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|64
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:04
|65
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:34
|66
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:03:38
|67
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:44
|68
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:50
|69
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:04:00
|70
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|71
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:04:09
|72
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|0:04:29
|73
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:31
|74
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:39
|75
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:40
|76
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:06:58
|77
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|78
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|79
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:07:03
|80
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:22
|82
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|84
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|85
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|87
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|89
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|90
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:29
|91
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:33
|92
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:36
|93
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|94
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:08:35
|95
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:04
|96
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|97
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|99
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|100
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|101
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|103
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|104
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|105
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:09:43
|106
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|107
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|108
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:09:46
|109
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|110
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:55
|111
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:10:00
|112
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
|113
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10:16
|114
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:31
|115
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:32
|116
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:11:28
|117
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|118
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|119
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|121
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:07
|123
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|125
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:12:19
|126
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|127
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:32
|128
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:13:41
|129
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|130
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|131
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|132
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:13:46
|133
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|134
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|135
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|136
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|137
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|138
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:05
|140
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|141
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|142
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|144
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|145
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:10
|146
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|147
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|148
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:16:45
|149
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:18:17
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|23
|3
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|7
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|7
|8
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|9
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|6
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|11
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|12
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|4
|13
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|15
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|16
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|2
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|19
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|20
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|22
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|23
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|12
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|5
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|7
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|9
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|10
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|11
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|7:11:54
|2
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:14
|4
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:34
|5
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:29
|6
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:01:37
|11
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|12
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|13
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:05
|14
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:06:19
|15
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:24
|16
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:43
|17
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:57
|18
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:25
|19
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|20
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:16
|21
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:09:37
|22
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:10:49
|23
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|24
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:40
|26
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:13:07
|27
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|28
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:26
|30
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:31
|31
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:34:36
|2
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:06
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|4
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|5
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:32
|6
|TotalEnergies
|0:01:41
|7
|Team DSM
|0:01:44
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:00
|9
|Cofidis
|0:02:22
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:35
|11
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:10
|12
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:03:40
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04:18
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:28
|15
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:05:04
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:05:33
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:51
|18
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:06:24
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:49
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:05
|21
|Israel-Premier Tech
|0:09:41
|22
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:38
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wilson and Wurtz continue winning streaks at Shasta Gravel HuggerThree-time US Olympian Amber Neben makes gravel debut at northern California off-road race
-
Paris-Nice: Jakobsen tops Van Aert to win stage 2Crosswinds split peloton as Laporte keeps race lead
-
Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals reviewHow does Look's popular road pedal compare to the competition?
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 - Live coverageGanna, Pogacar, Evenepoel lead the line in the opening time trial