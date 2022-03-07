Paris-Nice: Jakobsen tops Van Aert to win stage 2

Crosswinds split peloton as Laporte keeps race lead

ORLEANS FRANCE MARCH 07 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning ahead of Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma and Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 2 a 1592km stage from Auffargis to Orlans ParisNice on March 07 2022 in Orleans France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The pack rides during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Echelons at Paris-Nice stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
The pack rides during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

The peloton racing stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
ORLEANS FRANCE MARCH 07 LR Mike Teunissen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Clment Champoussin of France and AG2R Citren Team compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 2 a 1592km stage from Auffargis to Orlans ParisNice on March 07 2022 in Orleans France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
ORLEANS FRANCE MARCH 07 LR Christophe Laporte of France yellow leader jersey and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma green points jersey compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 2 a 1592km stage from Auffargis to Orlans ParisNice on March 07 2022 in Orleans France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Overall leader and stage 1 winner Christophe Laporte in stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Team Emirates Italian rider Matteo Trentin R reacts after a fall during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Matteo Trentin crashes during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
French Christophe Laporte of JumboVisma wearing the yellow jersey and Slovenian Primoz Roglic of JumboVisma wearing the green jersey at the start of the second stage of 80th edition of the ParisNice eight day cycling stage race from Auffargis to Orleans 1592km Monday 07 March 2022 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Christophe Laporte and Primoz Roglic at the start of stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Team Emirates Italian rider Matteo Trentin reacts after a fall during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Matteo Trentin crashes on stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
UAE Team Emirates Italian rider Matteo Trentin DOWN reacts after a fall during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

A crash in the echelons during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 2nd stage Auffargis - Orleans 159,2 km - 07/03/2022 - Christophe Laporte (FRA - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Christophe Laporte stage 1 winner and overall leader (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 2nd stage Auffargis - Orleans 159,2 km - 07/03/2022 - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Primoz Roglic ahead of stage 2 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 2nd stage Auffargis - Orleans 159,2 km - 07/03/2022 - Philippe Gilbert (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Matthew Holmes (GBR - Lotto Soudal) - Alexis Gougeard (FRA - B&B Hotels - KTM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels - KTM) in stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 2nd stage Auffargis - Orleans 159,2 km - 07/03/2022 - Julien Bernard (FRA - Trek - Segafredo) - Markus Hoelgaard (NOR - Trek - Segafredo) - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - Alex Kirsch (LUX - Trek - Segafredo) - Jasper Stuyven (BEL - Trek - Segafredo) - Otto Vergaerde (BEL - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Stage 2 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 2nd stage Auffargis - Orleans 159,2 km - 07/03/2022 - Christophe Laporte (FRA - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Florian Senechal (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - Team DSM - Juan SebastiÃ¡n Molano (COL - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Overall leader Christophe Laporte (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 2nd stage Auffargis - Orleans 159,2 km - 07/03/2022 - Echelons - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Peloton splits through the crosswinds (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 2nd stage Auffargis - Orleans 159,2 km - 07/03/2022 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Rohan Dennis (AUS - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Ryan Mullen (IRL - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Nils Politt (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Omar Fraile (ESP - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jumbo-Visma in stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 2nd stage Auffargis - Orleans 159,2 km - 07/03/2022 - Alexis Gougeard (FRA - B&B Hotels - KTM) - Philippe Gilbert (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels - KTM) in stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 2nd stage Auffargis - Orleans 159,2 km - 07/03/2022 - Adam Yates (GBR - INEOS Grenadiers) - Luke Rowe (GBR - INEOS Grenadiers) - Daniel Martinez (COL - INEOS Grenadiers) - Jack Haig (AUS - Bahrain Victorious) - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
JumboVismas French rider Christophe Laporte C competes during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Overall leader Christophe Laporte in the bunch during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
IntermarcheWantyGobert Materiauxs Belgian rider Loc Vliegen C BORAhansgrohes Dutch rider Danny van Poppel L and GroupamaFDJs French rider Olivier Le Gac R react after a crash during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

A crash through the crosswinds during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
IntermarcheWantyGobert Materiauxs Belgian rider Loc Vliegen L JumboVismas Australian rider Rohan Dennis 2L BORAhansgrohes Dutch rider Danny van Poppel C and GroupamaFDJs French rider Olivier Le Gac R react after a fall during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

A crash through the crosswinds during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
JumboVismas Belgian rider Wout Van Aert C JumboVismas Belgian rider Nathan Van Hooydonck R and JumboVismas Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic CLcompete during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert, Primoz Roglic and Christophe Laporte in stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Teams Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 2nd stage of the 80th Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
ORLEANS FRANCE MARCH 07 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning ahead of Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma and Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 2 a 1592km stage from Auffargis to Orlans ParisNice on March 07 2022 in Orleans France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice, Wout Van Aert finishes second (Image credit: Getty Images)
QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Teams Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen R celebrates with QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Teams Belgian rider Yves Lampaert L after winning the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Fabio Jakobsen celebrates winning stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
ORLEANS FRANCE MARCH 07 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Easypost reacts after cross the finishing line during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 2 a 1592km stage from Auffargis to Orlans ParisNice on March 07 2022 in Orleans France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Easypost) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage winner QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Teams Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen celebrates on the podium after winning the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris Nice cycling race 1595 km between Auffargis and Orleans on March 7 2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE AFP Photo by FRANCK FIFEAFP via Getty Images

Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
ORLEANS FRANCE MARCH 07 Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates winning the green points jersey on the podium ceremony after the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 2 a 1592km stage from Auffargis to Orlans ParisNice on March 07 2022 in Orleans France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Christophe Laporte wears the points jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
ORLEANS FRANCE MARCH 07 Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates winning the yellow leader jersey on the podium ceremony after the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 2 a 1592km stage from Auffargis to Orlans ParisNice on March 07 2022 in Orleans France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Christophe Laporte in the overall race lead at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
ORLEANS FRANCE MARCH 07 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning the stage two on the podium ceremony after the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 2 a 1592km stage from Auffargis to Orlans ParisNice on March 07 2022 in Orleans France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) outsprinted Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) from a severely reduced front group to win stage 2 of Paris-Nice after the peloton was scattered into echelons on the road to Orléans. Christophe Laporte placed third to retain the yellow jersey, while his Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič finished safely at the head of the race to remain in prime position to claim overall victory.

The combination of flat, exposed roads and a stiff easterly breeze meant that echelons were an occupational hazard on stage 2. After some early splits were loosely stitched back together, the decisive sundering of the peloton took place with a shade under 70km remaining, as sizeable delegations from Jumbo-Visma and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl massed at the front.

Despite some missteps, most of the GC contenders eventually scrambled their way across to the 40-strong yellow jersey group, but there were some notable exceptions as both crashes and crosswinds disseminated panic. Defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) both lost 1:29, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) conceded 1:53, while David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) crashed and came in dead last, almost 10 minutes down.

After a period of 20km or so of unbridled chaos, where groups seemed to split apart almost as soon as they formed, the race took on some semblance of shape in the final hour, with Jumbo-Visma, aided by Ineos and later by Bahrain Victorious, helping to keep the leaders clear of their pursuers.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) showcased his strength with a determined solo effort inside the final 7km, but the Swiss rider was eventually brought to heel when QuickStep-AlphaVinyl brought their collective might to bear with 3km to go.

After an interminable turn from Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Stybar took over beneath the flamme rouge, although QuickStep’s plan didn’t run entirely to script as Laporte brought Van Aert to the front with a ferocious acceleration within sight of the line.

Jakobsen didn’t miss a beat, however, and the Dutchman kicked for home at more or less the same time as Van Aert. He unfurled a crisp sprint to notch up his sixth win of 2022, while Van Aert had to settle for second. Laporte, meanwhile, fended off Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange-Jayco) to take third, while Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) took fifth.

“We love echelons at Quickstep and we were in with four guys. I'm just happy I could finish it off for the team,” said Jakobsen, who signalled the strength of Van Aert, Laporte and Roglič, the top three from stage 1.

“I have to say, the boys from Jumbo were again with three among the strongest. It definitely was not easy, but like I said, we love echelons and we had a lot of motivation before the stage. Even though the legs hurt during 60km of full gas, we could still make it.”

In the overall standings, Laporte retains the yellow jersey with a lead of 5 seconds over his teammate Van Aert, while Roglič is now third at 11 seconds.

As is usually his wont on occasions such as this, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) was always well positioned amid the chaos, and he remains 28 seconds down on Roglič. Other GC men to make the front group included Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), Adam Yates, Dani Martinez (Ineos), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), and they all lie on the same time as Quintana in the overall standings.

How it unfolded

The day’s two climbs came in the first 18km of racing, and so there was little surprise when king of the mountains Matthew Holmes (Lottto Soudal) escaped from the peloton to claim maximum points on the Côte des 17 Tournants and the Côte de Choisel. The Briton was joined in his endeavour by teammate Philippe Gilbert and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM), and the trio established a maximum lead of more than 6 minutes on the peloton before it contracted sharply amid the flurry of attacking provoked by the crosswinds.

The early stages were also marked by series of crashes, with Wout van Aert among those involved, though the Belgian showed few ill effects as he rejoined the peloton. Meanwhile, a speculative attempt at echelon formation by Trek-Segafredo with over 100km to go was a foretaste of what was to ensue on the exposed road southwards.

The tension ratcheted up in earnest as the first key splits opened with 90km to go, and the scramble for positions was exacerbated further by a crash that saw Gaudu and Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates) among the fallers. Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma guard were always present at the front, as the bunch splintered and reformed amid attack and counter-attack.

The definitive split took shape with a shade over 70km to go, with Jumbo-Visma, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and – after a brief stumble – Ineos leading a group of 25 or so riders that also included Quintana, O’Connor and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).

Simon Yates, Vlasov, Haig and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), meanwhile, were part of a 15-strong group that gave chase at almost 20km, grimly closing a gap of 50 seconds to rejoin the front of the race.

Further back, McNulty, who was caught up behind a crash, Schachmann and Guillaume Martin were engaged in a pursuit of their own, but theirs was always likely to be an exercise in damage limitation. At one point, they were two minutes down, a gap the closed to 1:29 by the finish, but their hopes of overall victory look to have evaporated.

Some momentum was undoubtedly lost in the front group amid the changes of direction on the run-in to Orléans. QuickStep were already thinking of saving men to lead out Jakobsen’s sprint and perhaps few were minded to force the pace with Jumbo-Visma’s collective strength for company, although delegations from Bahrain Victorious and AG2R helped to ensure that a chasing group containing Groenewegen didn’t latch back on before the sprint. The chasers were hindered, too, by a late crash that saw Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar) get tangled up with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Bissegger made two attempts to upset the sprinters in the finale, first jumping clear with Küng, Laporte and Gilbert, and then surging clear alone, but Lampaert helped to make sure Jakobsen was sprinting for the win.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3:22:54
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
8Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
10Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
11Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
13Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
14Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
15Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
16Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
19Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
21Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
22Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
25Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
26Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
27Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
28Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
29Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
32Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
33Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
35Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
36Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
37Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:26
38Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
39Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
41Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:00:38
42Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
43Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
44Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
45Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
46Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
47Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
48David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
49Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
50John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
51Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
53Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
54Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
55Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
56Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
57Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
58Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43
59Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
60Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
61Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29
62Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
63Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
64Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
65Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
67Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
68Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
70Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
71Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
72Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
73Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
74Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
75Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
76Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
77Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:37
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:39
79Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
80Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
81João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53
82Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:47
83Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:43
84Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
86Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
87Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
89Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
91Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
92Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
94Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
95Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
96Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
97Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
98Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
99Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
100Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
101Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
102Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
103Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
104Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
105Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
106Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
107Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
108Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
109Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
111Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
112Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
113Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
114Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
115Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
116Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
118Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
119Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
120Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
121Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
122Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
123Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:09:07
124Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
125Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
126Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
127Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
128Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
129Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
130Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
133Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
134Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
135Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
136Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
137Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
139Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
140Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
141Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
142Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
143James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
144Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
145Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
146Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:16
147Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:37
148Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:47
149David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:52
DNSSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
DNFNils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
DNSRudy Barbier (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech

Sprint 1 - Pussay km. 73.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 3
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Sprint De Traînou km. 122.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 3
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Sprint 3 - Orléans km. 159.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 12
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 9
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5
7Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4
8Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2
10Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountain 1 - Côte Des 17 Tournants km. 9.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De Choisel km. 18
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 3:22:54
2Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
3Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
4Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
6Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
7Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:29
8Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
9Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
10Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
11Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
12Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
14Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:37
15João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53
16Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:43
17Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
18Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
20Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
21Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
22Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
23Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
24Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:09:07
25Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
26Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
27Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
28Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
29Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:16
31Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:37

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 10:08:42
2AG2R Citroen Team
3QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
4B&B Hotels-KTM
5Trek-Segafredo
6Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:26
7Bora-Hansgrohe
8Team DSM 0:00:38
9BikeExchange-Jayco
10TotalEnergies
11Arkea-Samsic
12Cofidis 0:01:16
13EF Education-EasyPost
14Lotto Soudal 0:01:21
15Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29
16UAE Team Emirates 0:03:22
17Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:36
18Movistar Team 0:04:27
19Groupama-FDJ 0:06:43
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:21
21Israel-Premier Tech 0:07:59
22Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:50

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 7:11:15
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:11
4Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:36
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:38
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
15Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
16Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
17Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
18Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
19Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
20Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
21Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:53
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
23Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
24Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03
26Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
27Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:13
28Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:17
29Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
30Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
31David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
32Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
33Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
34Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:22
35Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:29
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:31
37Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:39
38Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:08
39Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
40Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
42Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
43Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
44Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
45Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
46Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
47Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:16
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19
49Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:21
50Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
51Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
53Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:22
54João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:32
55Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
56Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:47
57John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:59
58Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
59Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
60Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
61Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
62Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
63Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
64Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:04
65Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:03:34
66Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:03:38
67Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:44
68Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:50
69Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:04:00
70Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
71Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:04:09
72Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:04:29
73Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:31
74Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:39
75Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:40
76Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:06:58
77Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
78Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
79Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:07:03
80Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
81Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:22
82Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
83Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
84Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
85Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
87Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
89Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
90Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:29
91Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:33
92Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:36
93Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
94Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:08:35
95Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:04
96Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
97Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
99Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
100Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
102Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
103Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
104Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
105Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 0:09:43
106Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
107Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
108Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:46
109Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
110Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:55
111Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:00
112Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
113Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:10:16
114David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:31
115Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:32
116Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:11:28
117Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
118Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
119Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
120Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
121Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:07
123Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
124James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
125Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:12:19
126Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
127Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:32
128Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:13:41
129Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
130Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
131Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
132Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:13:46
133Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
134Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
135Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
136Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
137Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
138Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
139Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:05
140Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
141Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
142Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
144Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
145Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:10
146Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
147Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
148Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:16:45
149Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:18:17

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 27
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 23
3Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 12
6Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 7
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 7
8Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 6
9Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 6
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5
11Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
12Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 4
13Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4
14Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3
15Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3
16Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 2
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
19Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
20Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
22Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1
23Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 5
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
4Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
5Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2
7Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 1
9Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1
10Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1
11Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 7:11:54
2Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
3Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:14
4Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:34
5Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29
6Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
8Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
9Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
10Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:37
11João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53
12Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
13Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:05
14Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:06:19
15Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:24
16Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:43
17Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:57
18Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:25
19Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
20Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:16
21Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:09:37
22Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:10:49
23Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
24Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:40
26Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:13:07
27Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
28Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
29Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:26
30Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:31
31Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 21:34:36
2AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:06
3Trek-Segafredo
4QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
5Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:32
6TotalEnergies 0:01:41
7Team DSM 0:01:44
8Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00
9Cofidis 0:02:22
10Bahrain Victorious 0:02:35
11Arkea-Samsic 0:03:10
12BikeExchange-Jayco 0:03:40
13EF Education-EasyPost 0:04:18
14UAE Team Emirates 0:04:28
15B&B Hotels-KTM 0:05:04
16Movistar Team 0:05:33
17Lotto Soudal 0:05:51
18Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:06:24
19Groupama-FDJ 0:07:49
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:05
21Israel-Premier Tech 0:09:41
22Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:38

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

