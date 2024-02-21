Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne facts
DateSunday February 25, 2023
Start locationKortrijk, Belgium
Finish locationKuurne, Belgium
Length196.4 kilometres
UCI classProSeries
Last edition2023 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Last winnerTiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 25 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates during the 76th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2024 a 1964km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on February 25 2024 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wout van Aert wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert wins three-up sprint to claim victory in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne debut

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) won a three-man sprint to take the victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne after he outsprinted breakaway companions Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) and Oier Lazkano (Movistar) at the finish line.

It was Van Aert first time competing at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Visma-Lease a Bike once again dominated Opening Weekend with Jan Tratnik winning the previous day's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne information

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, a one-day race in Belgium, comes one day after Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and together the races form the Opening Weekend of the Belgian Classics season. 

While Omloop het Nieuwsblad uses much of the course for the Tour of Flanders, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne only skirts the numerous bergs that pepper the Flemish Ardennes. The course uses the Tiegemberg, Berg ten Houte, Kruisberg/Hotond, Cote du Trieu and Kluisberg but a flat final 61km tips the race in favour of the sprinters.

The race starts in Kortrijk in 2024 and finishes in Kuurne.

In 2023, Jumbo-Visma dominated the race with Tiesj Benoot soloing to victory ahead of his breakaway companions and Nathan Van Hooydonck sprinting in for second place.

2024 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne route

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Map for the 2024 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne)

The race organisers for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne have paired with RouteYou to create an interactive map and profile for the 2023 edition. The 193km route around Kuurne tackles some of the most popular climbs of the Spring Classics.

The early loop sends riders over the famed Koppenberg and the Wolvenberg, while the foray into Wallonia uses lesser known but equally punishing ascents of the Hameau des Papins, Le Bourliquet and Croisette.

Luckily for the sprinters, all of those are out of the way with 60km to go and a pan-flat run-in almost always ensures a fast finish.

2024 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne teams

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkéa-Samsic
  • Astana Qazaqstan
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Cofidis
  • Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
  • Jayco-AlUla
  • Movistar
  • Soudal-QuickStep
  • DSM-Firmenich-PostNL
  • Lidl-Trek
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • Visma-Lease a Bike
  • Bingoal WB
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Lotto-Dstny
  • Team Flanders-Baloise
  • TotalEnergies
  • Tudor Pro Cycling
  • Q36.5 Pro Cycling
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne race history

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne was first held in 1945 and is now about to hold its 74th edition. 

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne past winners

Valère Olivier was the first winner and Belgians have gone on to dominate the race, with a total of 53 home winners. Of them, the decorated Tom Boonen holds the record of three victories, in 2007, 2009, and 2014. 

The late February date has often seen wintery conditions, and the race has had to be cancelled on three occasions: 1986, 1993, and 2013. That makes it 73 editions in the past 76 years, but there have in fact been 74 winners, with Alfred De Bruyne and Leon Van Daele sharing the honours in 1961 after a close finish that the officials were unable to call. 

