Wout van Aert recovered and ready to return to racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Le Samyn after ankle fracture threatened to disrupt season start

Christophe Laporte triples up as Van Aert skips Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Belgian Wout van Aert pictured during the team presentation of the Team Visma-Lease a Bike cycling team in Alicante, Spain, Tuesday 13 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Wout van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images)
Visma-Lease a Bike announced their men's selections for Opening Weekend, confirming that Wout van Aert will begin his 2026 season at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this Saturday.

The Belgian superstar will not compete in the more sprinter-friendly Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, with the team fielding the resurgent Christophe Laporte and sprint ace Matthew Brennan.

Visma-Lease a Bike for Omloop Nieuwsblad (February 28)

  • Wout van Aert
  • Christophe Laporte
  • Axel Zingle
  • Matthew Brennan
  • Timo Kielich
  • Edoardo Affini
  • Per Strand Hagenes

Visma-Lease a Bike for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (March 1)

  • Christophe Laporte
  • Axel Zingle
  • Matthew Brennan
  • Timo Kielich
  • Matisse Van Kerckhove
  • Filippo Fiorelli
  • Pietro Mattio

Visma-Lease a Bike for Le Samyn (March 3)

  • Christophe Laporte
  • Wout van Aert
  • Loe van Belle
  • Matisse Van Kerckhove
  • Aldo Taillieu
  • Pietro Mattio
  • Per Strand Hagenes
