'I want to put up a fight' - Wout van Aert in upbeat mood for In Flanders Fields

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Belgian star won the race back in 2021, gifted victory to teammate Christophe Laporte two years later

2023 Gent-Wevelgem: Wout van Aert (l) gifts teammate Christophe Laporte the win
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday, Classics star Wout van Aert has started In Flanders Fields on Sunday in a notably upbeat mood, insisting that he "wants to put up a fight" for a repeat victory in a race he won in 2021.

Second in 2023 when he allowed Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Christophe Laporte to clinch the win in the race then known as Gent-Wevelgem after their two-up break, Van Aert told Sporza on Sunday morning at the In Flanders Field start that the race is traditionally one which "always goes either way." A breakaway could take the victory in Wevelgem on Sunday afternoon, in other words, or it could end up in some kind of sprint.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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